Upland Software : to Attend the ROTH Technology & New Industrials Day and the Needham 9th Annual SaaS 1×1 Conference

Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD), a leader in cloud-based enterprise work management software, today announced that Upland’s Chairman and CEO Jack McDonald will attend the ROTH Technology & New Industrials Day on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, N.Y.

Additionally, Upland's CFO Mike Hill will attend the Needham 9th Annual SaaS 1×1 Conference on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Needham offices in San Francisco, Calif.

Management will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conferences.

About Upland Software

Upland Software (Nasdaq: UPLD) is a leader in cloud-based enterprise work management software.

