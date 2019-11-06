Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Upland Software, Inc.    UPLD

UPLAND SOFTWARE, INC.

(UPLD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Upland Software : to Attend the ROTH Technology & New Industrials Day and the Needham 9th Annual SaaS 1×1 Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 09:11am EST

Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD), a leader in cloud-based enterprise work management software, today announced that Upland’s Chairman and CEO Jack McDonald will attend the ROTH Technology & New Industrials Day on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, N.Y.

Additionally, Upland's CFO Mike Hill will attend the Needham 9th Annual SaaS 1×1 Conference on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Needham offices in San Francisco, Calif.

Management will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conferences.

About Upland Software

Upland Software (Nasdaq: UPLD) is a leader in cloud-based enterprise work management software. Upland provides enterprise cloud solution suites that enable more than one million users at over 9,000 accounts to win and engage customers, automate business operations, manage projects and IT costs, and share knowledge throughout the enterprise. All of Upland’s solutions are backed by a 100% customer success commitment and the UplandOne platform, which puts customers at the center of everything we do. To learn more, visit uplandsoftware.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UPLAND SOFTWARE, INC.
09:11aUPLAND SOFTWARE : to Attend the ROTH Technology & New Industrials Day and the Ne..
BU
11/05UPLAND SOFTWARE : to Release Third Quarter Financial Results on November 7, 2019
PU
11/05UPLAND SOFTWARE : Accelerates Sales Velocity With Latest Release of CRO Solution..
BU
10/24UPLAND SOFTWARE : to Release Third Quarter Financial Results on November 7, 2019
BU
10/21UPLAND SOFTWARE : Previews Market's First WorkCenter for Project and Financial M..
BU
10/07UPLAND SOFTWARE : Acquires Altify, Raises Guidance
BU
10/07UPLAND SOFTWARE, INC. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Othe..
AQ
10/01UPLAND SOFTWARE, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08/22UPLAND SOFTWARE : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
08/22UPLAND SOFTWARE, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 220 M
EBIT 2019 -11,5 M
Net income 2019 -26,7 M
Debt 2019 316 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -32,2x
P/E ratio 2020 477x
EV / Sales2019 5,82x
EV / Sales2020 4,67x
Capitalization 962 M
Chart UPLAND SOFTWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Upland Software, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UPLAND SOFTWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 55,57  $
Last Close Price 38,12  $
Spread / Highest target 60,0%
Spread / Average Target 45,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John T. McDonald Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy W. Mattox President & Chief Operating Officer
Michael Douglass Hill Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Sean Nathaniel Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Stephen E. Courter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UPLAND SOFTWARE, INC.40.25%962
ORACLE CORPORATION23.30%182 738
SAP AG38.46%159 030
INTUIT28.61%65 840
SERVICENOW, INC.35.84%45 605
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.44.57%20 327
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group