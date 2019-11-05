Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Upland Software, Inc.    UPLD

UPLAND SOFTWARE, INC.

(UPLD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Upland Software : to Release Third Quarter Financial Results on November 7, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 07:15pm EST

Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD), a leader in cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2019, on Thursday, November 7, 2019 after the market closes. The Company's executive leadership will host a live conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on that day to review the Company's financial results and outlook for the business.

The conference call may be accessed within North America by dialing (888) 684-7501 and outside of North America by dialing (925) 418-7884, using the conference identification number: 1378274. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast on the Company's investor relations website, which can be accessed at investor.uplandsoftware.com. Following the completion of the call, the webcast replay will be available on the Company's investor relations website.

About Upland Software

Upland Software (Nasdaq: UPLD) is a leader in cloud-based enterprise work management software. Upland provides eight enterprise cloud solution suites that enable more than one million users at over 9,000 accounts to win and engage customers, automate business operations, manage projects and IT costs, and share knowledge throughout the enterprise. All of Upland's solutions are backed by a 100 percent customer success commitment and the UplandOne platform, which puts customers at the center of everything we do. To learn more, visit www.uplandsoftware.com.

Disclaimer

Upland Software Inc. published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 00:14:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UPLAND SOFTWARE, INC.
07:15pUPLAND SOFTWARE : to Release Third Quarter Financial Results on November 7, 2019
PU
09:06aUPLAND SOFTWARE : Accelerates Sales Velocity With Latest Release of CRO Solution..
BU
10/24UPLAND SOFTWARE : to Release Third Quarter Financial Results on November 7, 2019
BU
10/21UPLAND SOFTWARE : Previews Market's First WorkCenter for Project and Financial M..
BU
10/07UPLAND SOFTWARE : Acquires Altify, Raises Guidance
BU
10/07UPLAND SOFTWARE, INC. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Othe..
AQ
10/01UPLAND SOFTWARE, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08/22UPLAND SOFTWARE : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
08/22UPLAND SOFTWARE, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08/22UPLAND SOFTWARE : CORRECTING and REPLACING Upland Software Announces Acquisition..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 220 M
EBIT 2019 -11,5 M
Net income 2019 -26,7 M
Debt 2019 316 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -32,2x
P/E ratio 2020 477x
EV / Sales2019 5,82x
EV / Sales2020 4,67x
Capitalization 962 M
Chart UPLAND SOFTWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Upland Software, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UPLAND SOFTWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 55,57  $
Last Close Price 38,12  $
Spread / Highest target 60,0%
Spread / Average Target 45,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John T. McDonald Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy W. Mattox President & Chief Operating Officer
Michael Douglass Hill Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Sean Nathaniel Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Stephen E. Courter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UPLAND SOFTWARE, INC.42.75%980
ORACLE CORPORATION22.81%182 016
SAP AG38.99%160 687
INTUIT29.06%66 074
SERVICENOW, INC.38.05%46 348
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.49.59%21 054
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group