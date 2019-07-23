Log in
UPM-Kymmene    UPM   FI0009005987

UPM-KYMMENE

(UPM)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

UPM Kymmene : Finland's UPM to invest $3 billion in Uruguay

0
07/23/2019 | 01:23pm EDT

(Reuters) - Finnish pulp and paper maker UPM said on Tuesday it had decided to go ahead with plans to invest nearly $3 billion (£2.4 billion) in the construction of a pulp plant in Uruguay, which will start operating in the latter half of 2022.

"The highly competitive mill investment of $2.7 billion will grow UPM's current pulp capacity by more than 50%," the company said in a statement, adding that the change would be reflected "in the scale of UPM's pulp business as well as in UPM's future earnings."

The production plant will be built on the banks of the Rio Negro waterway in the city of Paso de los Toros. As part of the deal UPM will invest $350 million in Uruguayan port operations.

"Thousands of good jobs will be created as a result of this venture," said a statement from Uruguay's government.

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn and Fabián Werner in Montevideo; writing by Hugh Bronstein; editing by Louise Heavens and Tom Brown)

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 10 545 M
EBIT 2019 1 389 M
Net income 2019 1 094 M
Finance 2019 377 M
Yield 2019 6,10%
P/E ratio 2019 11,0x
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
EV / Sales2019 1,09x
EV / Sales2020 1,10x
Capitalization 11 872 M
Chart UPM-KYMMENE
Duration : Period :
UPM-Kymmene Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UPM-KYMMENE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 27,31  €
Last Close Price 22,26  €
Spread / Highest target 39,3%
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jussi Pesonen President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Björn Arne Christer Wahlroos Chairman
Tapio Juhani Korpeinen Chief Financial Officer
Jyrki Ovaska Executive Vice President-Technology
Berndt Harald Brunow Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UPM-KYMMENE-1.81%13 320
SUZANO PAPEL E CELULOSE SA (ADR)0.00%11 810
STORA ENSO OYJ-5.84%9 299
EMPRESAS CMPC--.--%6 556
KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO SAB DE CV (ADR)--.--%5 877
SVENSKA CELLULOSA10.45%5 729
