UPM Kymmene : Invitation to UPM's webcast and press conference on half year financial report 2019

07/16/2019 | 03:40am EDT
Invitation to UPM's webcast and press conference on half year financial report 2019 Press Release16.7.2019 11:00 EEST

UPM will publish its half year financial report 2019 on 23 July 2019 at 09:30-10:00 EET. The report will be available on the company's website at www.upm.com after publishing.

UPM's President and CEO Jussi Pesonen will present the financial results in a webcast and a conference call for analysts and investors, held in English language, on 23 July 2019 at 13:15 EET.

Later in the afternoon, Jussi Pesonen will present the results in a press conference held in Finnish language at the UPM Group Head Office (The Biofore House) in Helsinki, Alvar Aallon katu 1, at 14:30 EET.

Webcast and conference call details:

The conference call can be participated in either by dialling a number in the list below or following the webcast online at www.upm.com or through this link.

Only participants who wish to ask questions in the conference call need to dial in. All participants can view the webcast presentation online. We recommend that participants start dialling in 5-10 minutes prior to the event in order to ensure a timely start of the webcast.

The presentation is available at www.upm.com for 12 months after the call.

Conference call title: UPM Interim Report for January - June 2019

International telephone numbers with a pin code 54238946#

Australia Toll: +61 284 058 549
Austria Toll: +43 192 879 07
Belgium Toll: +32 240 358 14
Denmark Toll: +45 354 455 77
Finland Toll: +358 981 710 310
France Toll: +33 170 750 711
Germany Toll: +49 691 380 34 30
Hong Kong Toll: +852 306 002 25
Italy Toll: +39 023 601 38 21
India Toll: +91 227 127 96 10
Japan Toll: +81 344 556 492
Netherlands Toll: +31 207 095 189
Norway Toll: +47 235 002 43
Singapore Toll: +65 642 983 49
Spain Toll: +34 935 472 900
Sweden Toll: +46 856 642 651
Switzerland Toll: +41 225 809 034
United Kingdom Toll: +44 333 300 08 04
United States Toll: +1 85 585 706 86

For more information, please contact:

UPM, Investor Relations
Mon-Fri from 9:00 to 16:00 EET
tel. +358 20 415 0033
ir@upm.com

UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri from 9:00 to 16:00 EET
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com

UPM
We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. We employ around 19,100 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 10 billion. Our shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Helsinki. UPM Biofore - Beyond fossils. www.upm.com

Follow UPM on Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | upmbiofore.com #UPM #biofore #beyondfossils

Share in social media

Disclaimer

UPM-Kymmene Oyj published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 07:39:04 UTC
