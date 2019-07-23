UPM Kymmene : Pulp and paper maker UPM second-quarter profits rise, sees weaker prices

Operating profit excluding one-offs, rose 3% to 345 million euros (£310 million), roughly in line with the 353 million expected by 9 analysts in a Refinitiv poll.

April to June sales grew 1% to 2.61 billion euros, driven by growth at its Biorefining, Raflatac and Energy units; while its paper and plywood businesses saw a fall in revenue.

Shares in UPM rose 5% in early trade, valuing the firm at 12 billion euros.

UPM forecast its business will continue to perform well for the rest of the year, with modest demand growth in all areas, save one of its units producing newspaper and magazine paper.

UPM said it expects global pulp prices to fall in the second half of the year, with paper prices in Europe and North America also slipping.

