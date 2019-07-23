Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  UPM-Kymmene    UPM   FI0009005987

UPM-KYMMENE

(UPM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

UPM Kymmene : Pulp and paper maker UPM second-quarter profits rise, sees weaker prices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 03:42am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Magazine paper rolls are seen at UPM-Kymmenes paper mill in Kaukas, Lappeenranta

(Reuters) - Finnish pulp and paper maker UPM reported on Tuesday a rise in second-quarter sales and profit, but said it expects prices to fall in the second half of the year.

Operating profit excluding one-offs, rose 3% to 345 million euros (£310 million), roughly in line with the 353 million expected by 9 analysts in a Refinitiv poll.

April to June sales grew 1% to 2.61 billion euros, driven by growth at its Biorefining, Raflatac and Energy units; while its paper and plywood businesses saw a fall in revenue.

Shares in UPM rose 5% in early trade, valuing the firm at 12 billion euros.

UPM forecast its business will continue to perform well for the rest of the year, with modest demand growth in all areas, save one of its units producing newspaper and magazine paper.

UPM said it expects global pulp prices to fall in the second half of the year, with paper prices in Europe and North America also slipping.

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn; editing by Jason Neely)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UPM-KYMMENE
04:34aUPM KYMMENE : Finland's UPM to invest $3 billion in Uruguay
RE
04:15aUPM KYMMENE : continues its strategic transformation and invests in a world clas..
AQ
03:42aUPM KYMMENE : Pulp and paper maker UPM second-quarter profits rise, sees weaker ..
RE
03:25aUPM HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 2019 : Margin management delivered continued earn..
PU
02:50aUPM HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 2019 : Margin management delivered continued earn..
AQ
07/16UPM KYMMENE : Invitation to UPM's webcast and press conference on half year fina..
PU
06/28UPM KYMMENE : steps to a digital transformation journey with suppliers
PU
06/27UPM KYMMENE : Raflatac's Mills River factory first in North Carolina to be power..
PU
06/27UPM KYMMENE : Jaakko Nikkilä appointed Executive Vice President, UPM Specialty P..
AQ
06/25UPM KYMMENE : Employee consultation processes at UPM Plattling concluded
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 10 545 M
EBIT 2019 1 390 M
Net income 2019 1 094 M
Finance 2019 377 M
Yield 2019 6,10%
P/E ratio 2019 11,0x
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
EV / Sales2019 1,09x
EV / Sales2020 1,10x
Capitalization 11 872 M
Chart UPM-KYMMENE
Duration : Period :
UPM-Kymmene Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UPM-KYMMENE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 27,31  €
Last Close Price 22,26  €
Spread / Highest target 39,3%
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jussi Pesonen President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Björn Arne Christer Wahlroos Chairman
Tapio Juhani Korpeinen Chief Financial Officer
Jyrki Ovaska Executive Vice President-Technology
Berndt Harald Brunow Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UPM-KYMMENE-1.81%13 320
SUZANO PAPEL E CELULOSE SA (ADR)0.00%11 810
STORA ENSO OYJ-5.84%9 299
EMPRESAS CMPC--.--%6 556
KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO SAB DE CV (ADR)--.--%5 877
SVENSKA CELLULOSA10.45%5 729
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group