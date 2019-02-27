Log in
UPM Kymmene : Raflatac fights against counterfeit drugs with new pharma security label materials

0
02/27/2019 | 04:15am EST
Press Release27.2.2019 11:00 EET

(UPM, Helsinki, 27 February 2019 at 11:00 EET) - UPM Raflatac is expanding its range of labeling solutions to support pharmaceutical companies in improving patient safety through secure and tamper-evident packaging. These solutions offer an easy route to achieving full compliance with the EU Falsified Medicines Directive on packaging for prescription drugs and high-risk, over-the-counter medicines.

With tamper-evident labeling patients can be sure that their pharmaceutical products are authentic and have not been tampered with. UPM Raflatac's solutions work with pharmaceutical adhesive RP62EU to offer a range of tamper-verification safety features that lead to visible, irreversible damage or change to the packaging or label when removed while ease of opening the package remains the same: clear labels that tear cardboard packaging, void effect labels that permanently reveal a hidden pattern or text, and fragile seal label products that become irreversibly torn or broken. Additional features are also available, such as holographic effects.

The range includes luminescent tamper-evident adhesives to help verify whether labels are in place and correctly positioned. Our existing luminescent RP62 EUL works with prevailing sensor systems, but the newly released Red Luminescent solution with RP62 EU works with an innovative new presence verification system which can be retrofitted to existing machines to reliably verify that labels are present with 100% accuracy, regardless of packaging color or design. The Red Luminescent label material is clear under normal lighting conditions but glows red when illuminated by the sensor's UV light.

'At UPM Raflatac we focus our material development on the needs of the industry, anticipating legislative change and pre-empting market demand,' says Markku Pietarinen, Segment Manager for Pharma, EMEIA, UPM Raflatac. 'Our newly expanded range of pharma security labeling materials offers simple implementation with a combination of effective tamper-verification solutions that blend seamlessly with existing packaging designs. Together we are labeling a smarter future.'

Click here to download a photo »

For further information please contact:
Markku Pietarinen, Segment Manager for Pharma, EMEIA, UPM Raflatac, tel. +358 942 735 788

UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EET
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com

UPM Raflatac
UPM Raflatac is labeling a smarter future by developing innovative and sustainable labeling solutions complemented with world-class service. As one of the world's leading producers of self-adhesive label materials, we supply high-quality paper and film label stock for consumer product and industrial labeling through a global network of factories, distribution terminals and sales offices. We employ around 3,000 people and made sales of EUR 1.5 billion (USD 1.9 billion) in 2018. UPM Raflatac is part of UPM - The Biofore Company. Find out more at www.upmraflatac.com.

Follow UPM Raflatac on Twitter|LinkedIn|Facebook|YouTube | Instagram

UPM
We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. We employ around 19,000 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 10.5 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore - Beyond fossils. www.upm.com

Follow UPM on Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | #UPM #biofore #beyondfossils

Disclaimer

UPM-Kymmene Oyj published this content on 27 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2019 09:14:06 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Jussi Pesonen President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Björn Arne Christer Wahlroos Chairman
Tapio Juhani Korpeinen Chief Financial Officer
Jyrki Ovaska Executive Vice President-Technology
Berndt Harald Brunow Deputy Chairman
