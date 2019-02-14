Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  UPM-Kymmene    UPM   FI0009005987

UPM-KYMMENE

(UPM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

UPM Kymmene : Raflatac launches new hotmelt adhesive for demanding wine, spirits, and craft beverage applications

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 09:32am EST
Press Release14.2.2019 11:00 EET

(UPM Raflatac, Helsinki, 14 February 2019 at 11:00 EET) - UPM Raflatac is expanding its portfolio of solutions for wine, spirits, and craft beverage labeling with the introduction of RH30, a new high-performance hotmelt adhesive that brings significant benefits for label converters and brand owners alike.

RH30 combines excellent high-speed converting and dispensing properties with the reliable adhesion and moisture resistance needed to keep labels firmly in place and looking good for the lifetime of the product - even in ice-bucket conditions.

'The wine, spirits, and craft beverage market is a highly competitive field where the label plays a key role in attracting the consumer and telling a brand's story,' says Jay Betton, Segment Manager, Wine, Spirits & Craft Beverage, EMEIA. 'RH30 is specifically designed to make hotmelt conversion faster and smoother while also providing brand owners with a high-performance labeling solution that keeps products looking their best for their entire lifetime - from the store shelf to the ice bucket.'

Click here to download a photo »

For further information please contact:
Jay Betton, Segment Manager, Wine, Spirits & Craft Beverage, EMEIA, UPM Raflatac, tel. +44 203 5304330

UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EET
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com

UPM Raflatac
UPM Raflatac is labeling a smarter future by developing innovative and sustainable labeling solutions complemented with world-class service. As one of the world's leading producers of self-adhesive label materials, we supply high-quality paper and film label stock for consumer product and industrial labeling through a global network of factories, distribution terminals and sales offices. We employ around 3,000 people and made sales of EUR 1.5 billion (USD 1.9 billion) in 2018. UPM Raflatac is part of UPM - The Biofore Company. Find out more at www.upmraflatac.com.

Follow UPM Raflatac on Twitter|LinkedIn|Facebook|YouTube | Instagram

UPM
We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. We employ around 19,000 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 10.5 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore - Beyond fossils. www.upm.com

Follow UPM on Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram #UPM #biofore #beyondfossils

Disclaimer

UPM-Kymmene Oyj published this content on 14 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2019 14:31:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UPM-KYMMENE
09:32aUPM KYMMENE : Raflatac launches new hotmelt adhesive for demanding wine, spirits..
PU
02:31aUPM KYMMENE : The plans 2019-2021 within UPM share incentive programmes
AQ
02/12UPM-KYMMENE CORPORATION : Managers' Transactions (Eikens)
AQ
02/12UPM-KYMMENE CORPORATION : Managers' Transactions (Jääskeläinen)
AQ
02/12UPM-KYMMENE CORPORATION : Managers' Transactions (Pesonen)
AQ
02/12UPM-KYMMENE CORPORATION : Managers' Transactions (Korpeinen)
AQ
02/12UPM-KYMMENE CORPORATION : Managers' Transactions (Sillanpää)
AQ
02/12UPM-KYMMENE CORPORATION : Managers' Transactions (Schaur)
AQ
02/10UPM KYMMENE : Raflatac opens new slitting and distribution terminal in Johannesb..
AQ
02/09UPM KYMMENE : Raflatac opens new slitting and distribution terminal in Johannesb..
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 10 512 M
EBIT 2019 1 482 M
Net income 2019 1 143 M
Finance 2019 848 M
Yield 2019 5,03%
P/E ratio 2019 12,01
P/E ratio 2020 12,29
EV / Sales 2019 1,28x
EV / Sales 2020 1,25x
Capitalization 14 336 M
Chart UPM-KYMMENE
Duration : Period :
UPM-Kymmene Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UPM-KYMMENE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 29,9 €
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jussi Pesonen President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Björn Arne Christer Wahlroos Chairman
Tapio Juhani Korpeinen Chief Financial Officer
Jyrki Ovaska Executive Vice President-Technology
Berndt Harald Brunow Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UPM-KYMMENE21.26%16 165
STORA ENSO OYJ19.88%10 967
EMPRESAS CMPC--.--%8 922
SVENSKA CELLULOSA17.49%6 150
OJI HOLDINGS CORP15.05%5 889
KLABIN SA10.60%5 842
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.