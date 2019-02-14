UPM Kymmene : Raflatac launches new hotmelt adhesive for demanding wine, spirits, and craft beverage applications

Press Release

14.2.2019 11:00 EET

(UPM Raflatac, Helsinki, 14 February 2019 at 11:00 EET) - UPM Raflatac is expanding its portfolio of solutions for wine, spirits, and craft beverage labeling with the introduction of RH30, a new high-performance hotmelt adhesive that brings significant benefits for label converters and brand owners alike.

RH30 combines excellent high-speed converting and dispensing properties with the reliable adhesion and moisture resistance needed to keep labels firmly in place and looking good for the lifetime of the product - even in ice-bucket conditions.

'The wine, spirits, and craft beverage market is a highly competitive field where the label plays a key role in attracting the consumer and telling a brand's story,' says Jay Betton, Segment Manager, Wine, Spirits & Craft Beverage, EMEIA. 'RH30 is specifically designed to make hotmelt conversion faster and smoother while also providing brand owners with a high-performance labeling solution that keeps products looking their best for their entire lifetime - from the store shelf to the ice bucket.'

Click here to download a photo »

For further information please contact:

Jay Betton, Segment Manager, Wine, Spirits & Craft Beverage, EMEIA, UPM Raflatac, tel. +44 203 5304330

UPM, Media Relations

Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EET

tel. +358 40 588 3284

media@upm.com

UPM Raflatac

UPM Raflatac is labeling a smarter future by developing innovative and sustainable labeling solutions complemented with world-class service. As one of the world's leading producers of self-adhesive label materials, we supply high-quality paper and film label stock for consumer product and industrial labeling through a global network of factories, distribution terminals and sales offices. We employ around 3,000 people and made sales of EUR 1.5 billion (USD 1.9 billion) in 2018. UPM Raflatac is part of UPM - The Biofore Company. Find out more at www.upmraflatac.com.

Follow UPM Raflatac on Twitter|LinkedIn|Facebook|YouTube | Instagram

UPM

We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. We employ around 19,000 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 10.5 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore - Beyond fossils. www.upm.com

Follow UPM on Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram #UPM #biofore #beyondfossils