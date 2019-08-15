UPM Kymmene : Raflatac responds to the growing need for renewable packaging materials by unveiling  industry's first wood-based film material

Press Release, Product news

(UPM, Helsinki, 15 August 2019 at 10:00 EET) - UPM Raflatac is pleased to announce it is the first label material producer to bring a new wood-based polypropylene film material into the market. The UPM Raflatac Forest Film™ label material has been developed in collaboration with UPM Biofuels using UPM BioVerno naphtha, a 100 percent wood-based solution originating from sustainably managed forests.



This innovative film will answer brand owners' needs to replace traditional fossil-based virgin materials with renewable ones. It offers companies an efficient and impactful way to reach beyond their sustainability goals without compromising on product performance.

'At UPM Raflatac, we support the circular economy by innovating circular labeling solutions, but that is not enough. We are aiming higher by making sure that the raw materials we use are as sustainable as possible. By replacing fossil-based raw materials with renewable ones we can ensure a truly sustainable packaging solution,' says Antti Jääskeläinen, Executive Vice President, UPM Raflatac. 'Our Forest Film is a natural step on our journey towards labeling a smarter future beyond fossils.'

UPM Raflatac is leading in sustainable labeling by partnering with different players in the forest and packaging value chain. As one of the signatories of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's New Plastics Economy Global Commitment the company is committed to developing alternative, circular and renewable labeling solutions.

UPM is building a more sustainable future beyond fossils by replacing fossil-based, non-renewable materials with renewable alternatives from wood-based biomass. The company uses raw materials efficiently to create new products and services based on wood fibre, biomolecules, residues and side streams.



'UPM Biofuels converts pulp production residue into renewable naphtha, a drop-in raw material for the chemical industry. Replacing fossil raw materials, it brings substantial climate and environmental benefits. This wood-based film is a great example of UPM's brand promise in action. We help our partners to go beyond fossils with our sustainable innovation,' says Panu Routasalo, Vice President, UPM Biofuels.

For further information please contact:

Tuomo Wall, Director, Films, UPM Raflatac, tel. +358 40 543 0487

Panu Routasalo, Vice President, UPM Biofuels, tel +358 40 836 2781

UPM, Media Relations

Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EET

tel. +358 40 588 3284

media@upm.com

UPM Raflatac

UPM Raflatac is labeling a smarter future beyond fossils by developing innovative and sustainable labeling solutions. As one of the world's leading producers of self-adhesive label materials, we supply high-quality paper and film label stock for consumer product and industrial labeling through a global network of factories, distribution terminals and sales offices. We employ around 3,000 people and made sales of EUR 1.5 billion (USD 1.9 billion) in 2018. UPM Raflatac is part of UPM. Find out more at www.upmraflatac.com .

UPM Biofuels produces renewable and sustainable products for the transport and petrochemicals industries. We offer our customers ways to replace fossil raw materials and reduce their carbon footprint. UPM's innovative, bio-based products are frontrunners in quality, usability and sustainability. In addition to renewable diesel, the UPM Lappeenranta Biorefinery produces renewable naphtha - an excellent raw material for plastics, films or glues.

www.upmbiofuels.com