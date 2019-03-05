Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  UPM-Kymmene    UPM   FI0009005987

UPM-KYMMENE

(UPM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

UPM Kymmene : begins the transplantation of threatened species in a unique biodiversity project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 03:10am EST
Press Release5.3.2019 10:00 EET

(UPM, Helsinki, 5 March 2019 at 10:00 EET) - This spring, UPM will begin a transplantation project of rare and threatened wood-inhabiting fungi in co-operation with Natural Resources Institute Finland and the University of Helsinki. The aim of the project is to accelerate the reintroduction of species inhabiting deadwood to forests by planting these fungi to deadwood concentrations in the company forests. The project advances UPM's target to improve the biodiversity of the company forests in Finland. Increasing deadwood is a key method for achieving this target.

Photo: Amylocystis lapponica by Reijo Penttilä

'This is a completely new and a globally unique way to protect biodiversity', says Timo Lehesvirta, Sustainable Forestry Lead at UPM. Volume of decaying wood is the biggest difference affecting to forest species between sites reserved for wood production and natural forests. A quarter, i.e. approximately 5000, of forest species in Finland live on deadwood. Most of them are fungi and insect species. 'The mycelia of fungi are grown in petri dishes. The mycelia are transplanted onto wooden pegs planted during the growing season to naturally developed deadwood and to deadwood made for the project', says Timo Lehesvirta.

'From a researcher's point of view, new scientific knowledge on threatened species and fungal communities and practical nature conservation work are combined in a great way in this project. It's rewarding to cooperate with a forestry company. We are looking forward to this project to proceed. The results obtained during the preliminary study are promising,' says Reijo Penttilä, Project Manager and Research Scientist at Natural Resources Institute Finland.

The plantations consist of mycelia from more than 20 fungi species in total. Planted species include Amylocystis lapponica, Antrodia crassa and Haploporus odorus. The aim is to make the mycelia grow in deadwood trunks and later produce fruitbodies that release spores that start to germinate on new deadwood trunks. The spreading of mycelia in the trunk as well as accompanying species will be monitored with DNA analyses, and the incidences of fruitbodies with forest inventories.

'The polypores being transplanted in this project have become threatened, because suitable habitats - forests with high deadwood volumes - are rare. WWF aims to stop biodiversity loss of forests. We find this project interesting from that point of view', says Liisa Rohweder, Secretary General at WWF Finland.

'It is great to be part of creating completely new ways of protecting the biodiversity of forest nature. Measurements indicate that the amount of deadwood is increasing in UPM's forests. Innovations, signs of positive effects and active collaboration with the most talented experts provide motivation for developing our operations to reach a common goal', concludes Timo Lehesvirta.

Read more about the project from Matti Maajärvi's blog.

More further information please contact:
Timo Lehesvirta, Sustainable Forestry Lead, UPM, tel. +358 (0)400 752 212

UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EET
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com

UPM
We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. We employ around 19,000 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 10.5 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore - Beyond fossils. www.upm.com

Follow UPM on Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | #UPM #biofore #beyondfossils

Disclaimer

UPM-Kymmene Oyj published this content on 05 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2019 08:09:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UPM-KYMMENE
03:10aUPM KYMMENE : begins the transplantation of threatened species in a unique biodi..
PU
03/04UPM KYMMENE : Raflatac fights against counterfeit drugs with new pharma security..
AQ
03/01UPM KYMMENE : Raflatac adds new pharma security label materials
AQ
02/28UPM KYMMENE : paid EUR 62 million as incentives to employees in 2018
PU
02/28UPM KYMMENE : Annual Report 2018 published
AQ
02/27UPM KYMMENE : Raflatac fights against counterfeit drugs with new pharma security..
PU
02/26UPM KYMMENE : ensures wood supply via enhancing cooperation in Russia
AQ
02/25UPM KYMMENE : ensures wood supply via enhancing cooperation in Russia
PU
02/20UPM KYMMENE : Customer satisfaction with UPM Timber on a record high level
PU
02/19UPM KYMMENE : is building a new ecosystem for wood-based biomedical solutions to..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 10 514 M
EBIT 2019 1 511 M
Net income 2019 1 137 M
Finance 2019 848 M
Yield 2019 4,93%
P/E ratio 2019 12,29
P/E ratio 2020 12,44
EV / Sales 2019 1,31x
EV / Sales 2020 1,28x
Capitalization 14 646 M
Chart UPM-KYMMENE
Duration : Period :
UPM-Kymmene Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UPM-KYMMENE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 29,9 €
Spread / Average Target 8,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jussi Pesonen President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Björn Arne Christer Wahlroos Chairman
Tapio Juhani Korpeinen Chief Financial Officer
Jyrki Ovaska Executive Vice President-Technology
Berndt Harald Brunow Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UPM-KYMMENE24.42%16 593
SUZANO PAPEL E CELULOSE SA28.41%17 209
STORA ENSO OYJ21.52%10 663
EMPRESAS CMPC--.--%9 477
SVENSKA CELLULOSA25.17%6 520
OJI HOLDINGS CORP19.89%5 999
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.