UPM Kymmene : supports the Baltic Sea Action Group's operations to prevent eutrophication

03/22/2019 | 04:15am EDT
Press Release22.3.2019 10:00 EET

UPM continues its long-standing co-operation with the Baltic Sea Action Group (BSAG) to prevent eutrophication in the Baltic Sea and in Finnish waters.

'Preventing eutrophication requires collaboration between various parties. We are able to utilise nutritious sidestreams from other operators at our biological treatment plants. This way, we can replace nutrients essential to industrial treatment plants and reduce the amount of nutrients ending up into waters at a local level', explains Eerik Ojala, Director, Responsibility, Production support.

In 2016, UPM set a responsibility target to use only recycled nutrients at its wastewater treatment plants by 2030. 'So far, our work has progressed well: in 2018, already 22 per cent of all nutrients used by us were recycled. In other words, we are utilising nutritious sidestreams from other local operators in our operations', Eerik Ojala clarifies.

'The most severe problems threatening the Baltic Sea are eutrophication and reduction in biodiversity. UPM has the challenge of finding suitable resources of recycled nutrients for its operations, and finding solutions for recycling nutrients originating from its own operations. This is a challenge that we can take together', says Johan Schmidt, the Managing Director of the Baltic Sea Action Group.

'We bring together scientists, industrial operators and decision-makers, and, thus, enable a model of supply, demand and legislation that can be used to promote the wellbeing of the Baltic Sea as efficiently as possible', Johan Schmidt summarises.

Promoting the recycled nutrients target is already the third joint project between UPM and the BSAG. The project is part of UPM's Biofore Share and Care programme, which promotes operations and projects that are relevant to UPM's business and support innovation and sustainability values or promote local vitality and wellbeing. Responsible water use is one of the programme's focus areas.

More information:
Eerik Ojala, Director, Responsibility, Production support, UPM, tel. +358 40 749 8581

UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EET
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com

UPM
We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. We employ around 19,000 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 10.5 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore - Beyond fossils. www.upm.com

Follow UPM on Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | #UPM #biofore #beyondfossils
BSAG: The BSAG, Baltic Sea Action Group, officially Foundation for a Living Baltic Sea, is an independent, non-profit foundation established in 2008 and based in Finland. BSAG's operations are based on promoting collaboration among various operators, including the highest governments, authorities and private sectors of the Baltic Sea countries.

Disclaimer

UPM-Kymmene Oyj published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 08:14:08 UTC
EMPRESAS CMPC--.--%8 510
SVENSKA CELLULOSA21.86%6 529
OJI HOLDINGS CORP26.70%6 490
