UPM-Kymmene Oyj

UPM-KYMMENE OYJ

(UPM)
UPM, Dow Launch New Bioplastic Film

05/26/2020

By Dieter Holger

UPM Raflatac, a unit of Finnish forestry company UPM-Kymmene Oyj, said Tuesday that it has launched a new bioplastic film made in partnership with Dow Inc.

The Helsinki-based company said its biofuels division provides material made from wood residue for the new UPM Raflatac Forest Film PE, which Dow then processes into bioplastic granules for use in the film.

Consumer-goods companies can meet their sustainability goals in packaging thanks to the film, UPM said.

"We want to bring value to our clients by offering a wide variety of sustainable alternatives to choose from," said Timo Kekki, vice president at UPM Raflatac.

Write to Dieter Holger at dieter.holger@wsj.com; @dieterholger

ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW INC 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
RANDOM LENGTH LUMBER?FUTURES (LBS) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.76% 367.5 End-of-day quote.-9.33%
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ 2.43% 25.71 Delayed Quote.-18.76%
NameTitle
Jussi Pesonen President & Chief Executive Officer
Björn Arne Christer Wahlroos Chairman
Tapio Juhani Korpeinen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jyrki Ovaska Executive Vice President-Technology
Berndt Harald Brunow Deputy Chairman
