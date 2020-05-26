UPM, Dow Launch New Bioplastic Film

By Dieter Holger

UPM Raflatac, a unit of Finnish forestry company UPM-Kymmene Oyj, said Tuesday that it has launched a new bioplastic film made in partnership with Dow Inc.

The Helsinki-based company said its biofuels division provides material made from wood residue for the new UPM Raflatac Forest Film PE, which Dow then processes into bioplastic granules for use in the film.

Consumer-goods companies can meet their sustainability goals in packaging thanks to the film, UPM said.

"We want to bring value to our clients by offering a wide variety of sustainable alternatives to choose from," said Timo Kekki, vice president at UPM Raflatac.

Write to Dieter Holger at dieter.holger@wsj.com; @dieterholger