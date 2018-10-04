Log in
UPM Kymmene Oyj : Raflatac and The Packaging School launch an innovative online course on pressure sensitive labeling

10/04/2018 | 04:18pm CEST

(UPM Raflatac, Mills River, NC, USA, October 4, 2018 at 17:00 EET) - UPM Raflatac, one of the globe's leading suppliers of pressure sensitive labels, is pleased to launch the new Pressure Sensitive Labels101 online course that it developed in partnership with The Packaging School. The new course will be demonstrated throughout Pack Expo International 2018 in Chicago at UPM Raflatac's booth S-4147.

Pressure sensitive labels play an essential role in the packaging value chain - they enable your brand to stand out among the competition on the shelf and convey vital, sometimes lifesaving information. How much do you really know about the innovative technology that goes into developing these labels? By taking Pressure Sensitive Labels 101, you will learn first-hand the essentials of the world's leading label type.

Developed and taught by UPM Raflatac's world-renowned experts, the Pressure Sensitive Labels 101 course includes an overview of the global pressure sensitive labels market, decoration technologies and market share, label construction, press converting, end use application, performance testing and so much more. Once you complete the course at your own pace, you will be equipped with the expertise and recognition to grow your business through operational efficiency, brand impact and sales.

'The Packaging School's mission is to provide accessible and applicable education on packaging to a global audience and pressure sensitive labels are a highly relevant subject that professionals absolutely need to understand,' says Julie Rice, Academic Director, The Packaging School. 'In search of a trusted source of expertise, The Packaging School partnered with UPM Raflatac to create this first-of-its-kind online course. We are excited to share this essential information about the pressure sensitive label value chain so that everyone can make smarter decisions about their packaging.'

'UPM Raflatac has set forth the ambitious goal of labeling a smarter future, and at the very core of this promise is education enabling subject matter expertise,' adds Fernando Giron, Global Marketing Manager, Films, UPM Raflatac. 'We could not think of better partners than The Packaging School to develop the innovative Pressure Sensitive Labels 101 course. I encourage every brand owner, designer, converter and printer to enroll in this course so they can find the inspiration needed to grow their business.'

Be sure to visit UPM Raflatac at booth S-4147 at Pack Expo International 2018 to see this course in action.

Learn more about UPM Raflatac's and The Packaging School's new Pressure Sensitive Labels 101 course and take your free assessment now! »

Click here to download a high-resolution image » http://pet.upm.com/l/RpBxgHnLmVWg

For more information, please contact:

Scott Sowers
Senior Communications Specialist, UPM Raflatac
Mon-Fri 9.00-16.00 ET
tel. +1 828-275-7261
scott.sowers@upmraflatac.com

UPM Raflatac
UPM Raflatac is labeling a smarter future by developing innovative and sustainable labeling solutions complemented with world-class service. As one of the world's leading producers of self-adhesive label materials, we supply high-quality paper and film label stock for consumer product and industrial labeling through a global network of factories, distribution terminals and sales offices. We employ around 3,000 people and made sales of EUR 1.5 billion (USD 1.9 billion) in 2017. UPM Raflatac is part of UPM - The Biofore Company. Find out more at www.upmraflatac.com.

Follow us on Twitter|LinkedIn|Facebook|YouTube|Instagram

The Packaging School
The Packaging School addresses a global need to break down traditional physical barriers for packaging education and supply more qualified and engaged workers to the packaging industry. Our mission is to provide accessible and applicable education on packaging to a global audience. As an online community, PackagingSchool.com connects knowledge seekers with knowledge providers. The cornerstone of our content is an exclusive license of a professional packaging curriculum developed at Clemson University. We are bridging the gap between academia and industry by working with subject matter experts who are veterans in the industry to expand the breadth and depth of our online catalog. The result is an engaging way for all types of individuals, from packaging newcomers to longtime industry insiders, to improve their working knowledge and understanding of the packaging industry, which intimately connects people and trade across the world on a daily basis. www.packagingschool.com

Follow us on Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram

UPM
We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. We employ around 19,100 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 10 billion. Our shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Helsinki. UPM Biofore - Beyond fossils. www.upm.com

Follow UPM on Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | upmbiofore.com #UPM #biofore #beyondfossils

Disclaimer

UPM-Kymmene Oyj published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 14:17:08 UTC
