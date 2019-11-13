UPPERCUT BRANDS' NO FOUND IDENTIFICATION (NFID) ANNOUNCES LIMITED-EDITION APPAREL DESIGN COLLABORATION WITH KAVES

NEW YORK , Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- No Found Identification (NFID), premium streetwear for the revolutionary spirited, announces a limited-edition design collaboration with the world renowned Brooklyn street-artist Kaves . Celebrating choice and individual style, the limited-edition NFID streetwear collection includes hand lettered designs and custom printed artwork.



In addition to the design collaboration with Kaves, the streetwear brand unveiled a photo and video campaign on social media with rising rapper Beanz //@beanzgotbarz and Young Dirty Bastard (YDB) //@youngdirtybastardofficial. Beanz can currently be seen on Netflix hit reality competition series Rhythm + Flow. YBD is the son of Ol’ Dirty Bastard, founding member of Wu-Tang Clan, and he is currently on tour performing with Wu-Tang Clan and on the WeTV series Growing up Hip Hop.

“I’m thrilled to design a collection for NFID,” said Kaves. “I have been an artist and purveyor of NYC street culture for decades, and it’s great to throw my hat once again back in the ring, “I’m excited to bring in a new voice making workwear for the creative.”

For more information regarding NFID please visit www.nfid.com

About No Found Identification (NFID)

NO FOUND IDENTIFICATION (NFID) is a division of Uppercut Brands, Inc. The clothing crafted by NFID is inspired by the heart and soul of the country that raised us. Where hip hop, punk rock, and hard work defined us. That identity lives on in what we create. It’s made for the rebellious at heart. The makers, the doers, and those who refuse to be defined. It’s Workwear for the creative – durable, authentic, and designed to wear the markings and memories of individual journeys. Our commitment to you is simple: to design the highest quality, most durable workwear available, so it can become a canvas for your life.

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions (such as those relating to future expansion or financial results) and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's OTC Markets filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan" and other similar expressions. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors not within the control of the company. The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Press Contact: Lindsey von Busch, LvB Public Relations, Lindsey.vonBusch@Gmail.com

Attachment