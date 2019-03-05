Upwork : Third Annual “Future Workforce Report” Sheds Light on How Younger Generations are Reshaping the Future of Work

Upwork
(UPWK), the largest freelancing website, today released the results of
its third annual Future
Workforce Report, which explores hiring behaviors of over 1,000
hiring managers based in the U.S. This year, for the first time, results
were examined by generational impacts on the workforce, delving
specifically into how younger generations are shaping the future of
work. The study found that 48 percent of younger generation managers
(composed of millennials primarily, with early Gen Z managers included
as well) are director-level or higher already, showing they have major
influence on workforce planning. This influence will only grow with
these younger generations making up 58 percent of the workforce by 20281,
an increase of 38 percent from today.
In today’s always-on workplace, 84
percent of Millennials have reported experiencing burnout at their
job. Traditional methods of hiring are no longer providing sufficient
relief. In fact, more than two times (42 percent) as many younger gen
hiring managers felt hiring had become more difficult than the 18
percent who felt it had gotten easier in the past year. Now in a
position of authority and facing this pain, younger generations see the
need to rethink how work is done and are taking action.
“As younger generations ascend in the workforce and become the majority
of managers in corporate America they’ll reshape work as we know it,”
said Stephane Kasriel, CEO of Upwork. “We know already that the most
in-demand professionals place high value on flexibility. For example,
the youngest generations are most
likely to freelance. And professionals craving flexibility will
increasingly have managers who not only understand this priority but
will themselves expect it. We see this clear trend towards more
flexible, remote work on the hiring side already based on this year’s
Future Workforce Report.”
How Younger Gen Managers Are Shaping the Future of Work
They support remote teams as the new norm
-
69 percent of younger gen managers have team members who are allowed
to work remotely.
-
Among those that approve remote work options, 74 percent reported
having team members who spend a significant portion of their time
conducting their jobs remotely, whereas only 58 percent of Baby
Boomers have workers who work a significant portion of their time
remotely.
-
Younger gen managers are 28 percent more likely to utilize remote
workers than Baby Boomers, and believe that two out of five full-time
employees will work remotely within the next three years.
-
By 2028, the study projects that 73 percent of all teams will have
remote workers.
They see the need for better access to rapidly-changing skills and
constant reskilling
-
Younger generation managers are more likely to believe in a more
independent workforce approach -- they’re nearly three times more
likely to say that individuals should be responsible for their own
reskilling as compared to Baby Boomers.
-
This contrasts with Baby Boomers, of whom nine in 10 believe the onus
for reskilling is on the employer.
-
Younger gen managers are also 50 percent more likely to leverage
freelancers to fill skills gaps within their organization compared to
Baby Boomers.
They’re prioritizing workforce planning and embracing an agile future
-
Fifty-seven percent of younger gen managers ranked future workforce
planning as a top or high priority for their department. They were
nearly three times more likely than Baby Boomers to rank it a top
priority.
-
They are nearly two times more likely than Baby Boomers to have made
significant progress in developing a flexible talent strategy as well
as in investing in technology to support a remote workforce.
-
In fact the study predicts, by 2028, non-traditional, flexible talent
(ie. freelancers, temporary and agency workers) will comprise 24
percent more of departmental headcount as compared to today. The
results were approximated for future projections based on the current
results of the youngest cohort, Gen Z.
They’re utilizing freelancers at a higher rate
-
Younger gen managers are more than twice as likely as Baby Boomers to
have increased their usage of freelancers in the past few years, and
they are projected to continue increasing their usage in 2019.
-
The primary reasons they’re using more freelancers are to increase
productivity, access specialized skills, and drive cost efficiencies.
-
They are more than twice as likely as Baby Boomers to engage
freelancers for ongoing, strategic partnerships across multiple
projects vs. one-time, one-off projects.
“There are a many misconceptions about younger generations in the
workforce today,” said Matthew Mottola, Future of Work and On-Demand
Talent Program Manager at Microsoft. “We frequently hear things like
lazy, entitled job hoppers. But nothing could be further from the truth.
In my experience, Millennials are equally, if not more, committed to
their work. But we expect more from our company. We expect to architect
our careers according to our lifestyle and our passions. With the
various opportunities our generation has at their fingertips –
freelancing, remote work, entrepreneurship – companies can no longer
assume our generation will settle for the status quo. The good news for
companies is that if they embrace this agility and flexibility they can
drive innovation and change with their organization.”
About Upwork’s Future Workforce Report
To see further insights, please visit the results deck here.
The report was conducted by independent research firm Inavero. This is
the third year the survey has been conducted. More than 1,000 U.S.
hiring managers were surveyed through a third-party, independent online
sample between October 19, 2018 and October 30, 2018. Projection results
are weighted to ensure generational demographic representation in line
with the United States Bureau of Labor Force Statistics' 2018 Labor
Force Statistics from the Current Population Survey and the Labor Force
Projections. The study has an overall margin of error of ±3.08% at a 95%
level of confidence.
1 Based on this current workforce composition and
generational projection data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
