Upwork To Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results On May 8, 2019

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upwork Inc. (Nasdaq: UPWK), the largest freelancing website, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 after market close.



Upwork will host a conference call at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time) on May 8, 2019. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Upwork Investor Relations website at https://investors.upwork.com .



An audio replay of the conference call will be available for one week following the call and will be archived via webcast on the Upwork Investor Relations website at https://investors.upwork.com for approximately one year.

About Upwork

Upwork is the largest freelancing website for businesses to find and work with highly-skilled freelancers—a sought after, critical, and expanding component of the global workforce. As an increasingly connected and independent workforce goes online, knowledge work — like software, shopping, and content before it — is shifting online as well. This shift is making it easier for clients to connect and work with talent in near real-time and is freeing professionals everywhere to work where and how they want. Upwork’s mission is to create economic opportunities so people have better lives. During the year ended December 31, 2018, Upwork’s platform enabled $1.8 billion of work across millions of projects between hundreds of thousands of total clients and total freelancers in over 180 countries. Upwork is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in San Francisco and Chicago. For more information, visit Upwork’s website at www.upwork.com , or its Investor Relations website at https://investors.upwork.com , or join Upwork on Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

Contacts

Palmira Gerlach

Investor Relations

Investor@Upwork.com

Upwork is a registered trademark of Upwork Inc. All other marks are those of respective owners.