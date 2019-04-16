Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Upwork Inc    UPWK

UPWORK INC

(UPWK)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Upwork To Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results On May 8, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 11:50am EDT

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upwork Inc. (Nasdaq: UPWK), the largest freelancing website, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 after market close.

Upwork will host a conference call at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time) on May 8, 2019. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Upwork Investor Relations website at https://investors.upwork.com.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available for one week following the call and will be archived via webcast on the Upwork Investor Relations website at https://investors.upwork.com for approximately one year.

About Upwork
Upwork is the largest freelancing website for businesses to find and work with highly-skilled freelancers—a sought after, critical, and expanding component of the global workforce. As an increasingly connected and independent workforce goes online, knowledge work — like software, shopping, and content before it — is shifting online as well. This shift is making it easier for clients to connect and work with talent in near real-time and is freeing professionals everywhere to work where and how they want. Upwork’s mission is to create economic opportunities so people have better lives. During the year ended December 31, 2018, Upwork’s platform enabled $1.8 billion of work across millions of projects between hundreds of thousands of total clients and total freelancers in over 180 countries. Upwork is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in San Francisco and Chicago. For more information, visit Upwork’s website at www.upwork.com, or its Investor Relations website at https://investors.upwork.com, or join Upwork on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Contacts 
Palmira Gerlach
Investor Relations
Investor@Upwork.com

Upwork is a registered trademark of Upwork Inc. All other marks are those of respective owners.

upwork_use_on_white-PREFERRED.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UPWORK INC
11:50aUpwork To Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results On May 8, 2019
GL
03/19UPWORK INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
03/19UPWORK : Debuts New Solution to Help Small Businesses Compete Amid Hiring Crunch
BU
03/07UPWORK : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
03/05UPWORK : Third Annual “Future Workforce Report” Sheds Light on How Y..
BU
02/28UPWORK INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Results of Operations ..
AQ
02/28Upwork Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
GL
02/11UPWORK INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2018UPWORK : announces The Upwork : Foundation Initiative to further mission
BU
2018UPWORK : releases Q3 2018 Skills Index, ranking the 20 fastest-growing skills fo..
BU
More news
Chart UPWORK INC
Duration : Period :
Upwork Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UPWORK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Stephane Kasriel President, Chief Executive Office & Director
Thomas H. Layton Executive Chairman
Elizabeth Tse Senior Vice President-Operations
Brian Kinion CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Efstratios Karamanlakis Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UPWORK INC7.45%2 076
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO LTD23.69%48 197
PAYCHEX26.43%29 603
RANDSTAD N.V.21.15%10 065
ADECCO GROUP27.59%9 744
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL17.06%7 977
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About