Upwork To Report Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results On November 7, 2018

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upwork Inc. (Nasdaq: UPWK), the largest global freelancing website, today announced that it will report its third quarter financial results, for the period ended September 30, 2018, on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 after market close.



Upwork will host a conference call at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time) on November 7, 2018. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Upwork Investor Relations website at https://investors.upwork.com .



An audio replay of the conference call will be available for one week following the call and will be archived via webcast on the Upwork Investor Relations website at https://investors.upwork.com for the following 90 days.

About Upwork

Upwork is the largest global freelancing website for businesses to find and work with highly-skilled freelancers—a sought after, critical, and expanding component of the global workforce. As an increasingly connected and independent workforce goes online, knowledge work — like software, shopping, and content before it — is shifting online as well. This shift is making it easier for clients to connect and work with talent in near real-time and is freeing professionals everywhere to work where and how they want to. Upwork’s mission is to create economic opportunities so people have better lives. In the trailing twelve months ending June 30, 2018, Upwork’s platform enabled $1.56 billion of work across 2.0 million projects between more than 475,000 total clients and 375,000 total freelancers in over 180 countries. Upwork is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in San Francisco and Chicago. For more information, visit Upwork’s website at www.upwork.com , or its Investor Relations website at https://investors.upwork.com , or join Upwork on T witter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

Contact

Palmira Gerlach

Investor Relations

Investor@Upwork.com

