UQM TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Buyout

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:
Do you own shares of UQM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: UQM)?
Did you purchase any of your shares prior to January 21, 2019?
Do you think the proposed buyout is fair?
Do you want to discuss your rights?
Rigrodsky
& Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal
claims against the board of directors of UQM Technologies, Inc. (“UQM”
or the “Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: UQM)
regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of
law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to merge with
Danfoss Power Solutions (US) Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of
Denmark-based Danfoss A/S (“Danfoss”), in a transaction valued at
approximately $100 million. Under the terms of the agreement,
shareholders of UQM will receive $1.71 in cash for each share of UQM
common stock.
If you own common stock of UQM and purchased any shares before January
21, 2019, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or
if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or
