Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  UQM Technologies Inc    UQM

UQM TECHNOLOGIES INC (UQM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

UQM TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Buyout

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/25/2019 | 10:49am EST

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

  • Do you own shares of UQM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: UQM)?
  • Did you purchase any of your shares prior to January 21, 2019?
  • Do you think the proposed buyout is fair?
  • Do you want to discuss your rights?

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of UQM Technologies, Inc. (“UQM” or the “Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: UQM) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to merge with Danfoss Power Solutions (US) Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Denmark-based Danfoss A/S (“Danfoss”), in a transaction valued at approximately $100 million. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of UQM will receive $1.71 in cash for each share of UQM common stock.

If you own common stock of UQM and purchased any shares before January 21, 2019, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at https://www.rigrodskylong.com/offices-contact.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UQM TECHNOLOGIES INC
10:49aUQM TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Buyo..
BU
01/22UQM TECHNOLOGIES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD..
AQ
01/21UQM TECHNOLOGIES : Signs Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Danfoss
BU
2018UQM TECHNOLOGIES : Wins contract from major fuel cell system supplier in china f..
AQ
2018UQM TECHNOLOGIES : Wins Contract from Major Fuel Cell System Supplier in China f..
AQ
2018UQM TECHNOLOGIES : Wins Contract from Major Fuel Cell System Supplier in China f..
BU
2018UQM TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Upcoming Investor Events
AQ
2018UQM TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Upcoming Investor Events
BU
2018UQM TECHNOLOGIES : REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS; Revenue Climbs 59% Y..
AQ
2018UQM TECHNOLOGIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 13,2 M
EBIT 2018 -7,98 M
Net income 2018 -7,99 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 6,75x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,16x
Capitalization 89,0 M
Chart UQM TECHNOLOGIES INC
Duration : Period :
UQM Technologies Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,71 $
Spread / Average Target 4,3%
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph R. Mitchell President, CEO & Director
Donald W. Vanlandingham Chairman
David I. Rosenthal Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Josh M. Ley Vice President-Technology
Stephen J. Roy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UQM TECHNOLOGIES INC94.12%89
ABB LTD1.60%41 412
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED0.61%9 647
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORP PLC7.86%4 138
ABB INDIA LTD-5.87%3 750
HENAN PINGGAO ELECTRIC COMPANY LIMITED6.44%1 723
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.