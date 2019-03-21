Log in
UQM Technologies to Hold Conference Call Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. Eastern Time

0
03/21/2019 | 08:31am EDT

UQM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: UQM), a developer and manufacturer of power-dense, high-efficiency electric motors, generators and power electronic controllers, will hold a conference call with members of the investment community on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. To participate in the call, dial 888-241-0326 approximately 10 minutes before the conference is scheduled to begin and provide conference ID “7772609” to access the call. International callers should dial 647-427-3411. The call will be webcast from the Investors section of the company’s website at www.uqm.com/investors. Parties listening via the webcast will be in a “listen-only” mode. Please log onto UQM’s website 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast to register.

Joseph R. Mitchell, UQM Technologies’ President and Chief Executive Officer, and David I. Rosenthal, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, will be reviewing the Company’s operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018.

The presentation will be webcast live and made available for replay on the company’s website under the Investors section. To register, click here or visit www.uqm.com, click on the Investor tab and select “Webcast”. The webcast audio replay will be available two hours following the live event and can be accessed and replayed at any time.

About UQM Technologies, Inc.

UQM Technologies is a developer and manufacturer of power-dense, high-efficiency electric motors, generators, power electronic controllers and fuel cell compressors for the commercial truck, bus, automotive, marine, and industrial markets. A major emphasis for UQM is developing propulsion systems for electric, hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. UQM is IATF 16949 and ISO 14001 certified and located in Longmont, Colorado. Please visit www.uqm.com for more information.

Source: UQM Technologies, Inc.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 13,2 M
EBIT 2018 -7,98 M
Net income 2018 -7,99 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 6,79x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,19x
Capitalization 89,5 M
Chart UQM TECHNOLOGIES INC
Duration : Period :
UQM Technologies Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,71 $
Spread / Average Target 3,6%
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph R. Mitchell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donald W. Vanlandingham Chairman
David I. Rosenthal Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Josh M. Ley Vice President-Technology
Stephen J. Roy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UQM TECHNOLOGIES INC94.12%90
ABB LTD3.50%41 996
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED24.09%11 920
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORP PLC16.09%4 456
ABB INDIA LTD0.15%4 141
QINGDAO TGOOD ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.--.--%3 395
