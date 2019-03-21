UQM Technologies to Hold Conference Call Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. Eastern Time

UQM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: UQM), a developer and
manufacturer of power-dense, high-efficiency electric motors, generators
and power electronic controllers, will hold a conference call with
members of the investment community on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at
10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. To participate in the call, dial 888-241-0326
approximately 10 minutes before the conference is scheduled to begin and
provide conference ID “7772609” to access the call. International
callers should dial 647-427-3411. The call will be webcast from the
Investors section of the company’s website at www.uqm.com/investors.
Parties listening via the webcast will be in a “listen-only” mode.
Please log onto UQM’s website 10 minutes prior to the start of the
webcast to register.
Joseph R. Mitchell, UQM Technologies’ President and Chief Executive
Officer, and David I. Rosenthal, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer,
will be reviewing the Company’s operating results for the quarter and
year ended December 31, 2018.
The presentation will be webcast live and made available for replay on
the company’s website under the Investors section. To register, click here
or visit www.uqm.com,
click on the Investor tab and select “Webcast”. The webcast audio replay
will be available two hours following the live event and can be accessed
and replayed at any time.
About UQM Technologies, Inc.
UQM Technologies is a developer and manufacturer of power-dense,
high-efficiency electric motors, generators, power electronic
controllers and fuel cell compressors for the commercial truck, bus,
automotive, marine, and industrial markets. A major emphasis for UQM is
developing propulsion systems for electric, hybrid electric, plug-in
hybrid electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. UQM is IATF 16949 and
ISO 14001 certified and located in Longmont, Colorado. Please visit www.uqm.com
for more information.
Source: UQM Technologies, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190321005188/en/