Ur Energy : July 12, 2019 There Has Been No Announced Decision with Respect to the Uranium Section 232 Trade Action

There Has Been No Announced Decision with Respect to the

Uranium Section 232 Trade Action

July 12, 2019

Ur‐Energy Inc. (NYSE American: URG; TSX: URE) ("Ur‐Energy") and Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American:

UUUU; TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels") confirm that they are unaware of any decision by the White House with respect to the U.S. Department of Commerce ("DOC") investigation into the effects of uranium imports on U.S. national security.

Several news reports are providing conflicting information regarding a decision by the President on the uranium Section 232 Petition. As of this morning, we have not been informed by the White House or the DOC that a decision has been made. Once a decision is made public by the Administration, we will convey the information via a joint press release.

The investigation was initiated on the basis of a petition by Ur‐Energy and Energy Fuels. DOC submitted the report on its investigation to the White House on April 14, 2019. The statutory 90‐day deadline for the President's decision runs to July 13, 2019.

