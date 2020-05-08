Ur Energy : May 8, 2020 Ur-Energy Reports Results of Annual and Special Shareholders' Meeting

10758 W. Centennial Rd. Suite 200 Littleton, CO 80127 Phone: 720.981.4588 Fax: 720.981.5643 www.ur-energy.com

Ur-Energy Reports Results of Annual and Special Shareholders' Meeting

Littleton, Colorado (PR Newswire - May 8, 2020) Ur-EnergyInc. (NYSE American:URG, TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") announces the results of the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held May 7, 2020, including the election of Directors.

Each of the nominee Directors listed in the Company's management proxy circular dated April 9, 2020 was elected as a Director. The Company received proxies with regard to voting on the seven Directors nominated for election, as follows:

Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % Jeffrey T. Klenda 32,329,408 98.98 333,790 1.02 James M. Franklin 27,627,804 84.58 5,035,394 15.42 W. William Boberg 27,208,148 83.30 5,455,050 16.70 Thomas Parker 31,111,516 95.25 1,551,682 4.75 Gary C. Huber 27,847,433 85.26 4,815,765 14.74 Kathy E. Walker 31,314,160 95.87 1,349,038 4.13 Rob Chang 27,786,090 85.07 4,877,108 14.93

Additionally, there were 50,931,734 non-votes in the election.

The Company's independent auditors PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were reappointed by the Shareholders, and the Directors of the Company were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditors.

The "say on pay" vote to approve executive compensation was approved with 86.29% of the votes cast voting for the non-binding advisory vote. The Company's advisory vote on preferred frequency of voting on executive compensation, or "say when on pay," was returned with a vote of 95.64% for every year, which was the recommendation made by the Company. Additionally, there were 1.01% of the votes made for every two years; and 2.51% for every three years (with .84% abstaining). The Board of Directors has adopted the preference expressed by the shareholders in this advisory vote and will conduct advisory votes on executive compensation every year until the Company's next "say when on pay" vote in 2026.

The renewal of the Ur-Energy Inc. Stock Option Plan was approved by a majority of the votes represented (80.47%).