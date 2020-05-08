Ur Energy : May 8, 2020 Ur-Energy Reports Results of Annual and Special Shareholders' Meeting

Log in
05/08/2020

10758 W. Centennial Rd. Suite 200 Littleton, CO 80127 Phone: 720.981.4588 Fax: 720.981.5643 www.ur-energy.com

News Release

Ur-Energy Reports Results of Annual and Special Shareholders' Meeting

Littleton, Colorado (PR Newswire - May 8, 2020) Ur-EnergyInc. (NYSE American:URG, TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") announces the results of the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held May 7, 2020, including the election of Directors.

Each of the nominee Directors listed in the Company's management proxy circular dated April 9, 2020 was elected as a Director. The Company received proxies with regard to voting on the seven Directors nominated for election, as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

%

Votes Withheld

%

Jeffrey T. Klenda

32,329,408

98.98

333,790

1.02

James M. Franklin

27,627,804

84.58

5,035,394

15.42

W. William Boberg

27,208,148

83.30

5,455,050

16.70

Thomas Parker

31,111,516

95.25

1,551,682

4.75

Gary C. Huber

27,847,433

85.26

4,815,765

14.74

Kathy E. Walker

31,314,160

95.87

1,349,038

4.13

Rob Chang

27,786,090

85.07

4,877,108

14.93

Additionally, there were 50,931,734 non-votes in the election.

The Company's independent auditors PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were reappointed by the Shareholders, and the Directors of the Company were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditors.

The "say on pay" vote to approve executive compensation was approved with 86.29% of the votes cast voting for the non-binding advisory vote. The Company's advisory vote on preferred frequency of voting on executive compensation, or "say when on pay," was returned with a vote of 95.64% for every year, which was the recommendation made by the Company. Additionally, there were 1.01% of the votes made for every two years; and 2.51% for every three years (with .84% abstaining). The Board of Directors has adopted the preference expressed by the shareholders in this advisory vote and will conduct advisory votes on executive compensation every year until the Company's next "say when on pay" vote in 2026.

The renewal of the Ur-Energy Inc. Stock Option Plan was approved by a majority of the votes represented (80.47%).

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. We have produced, packaged and shipped more than 2.6 million pounds from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Applications are under review by various agencies to incorporate our LC East project area into the Lost Creek permits and to operate at our Shirley Basin Project. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. Shares of Ur-Energy trade on the NYSE American under the symbol "URG" and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "URE." Ur-Energy's corporate office is in Littleton, Colorado; its registered office is in Ottawa, Ontario. Ur-Energy's website is www.ur-energy.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

Jeffrey Klenda, Chair and CEO 866.981.4588 Jeff.Klenda@Ur-Energy.com

Cautionary Note Regarding ForwardLooking Information

This release may contain "forward‐looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws regarding events or conditions that may occur in the future (e.g., completion of all regulatory authorizations for the LC East project and Shirley Basin project; maintenance of production operations at Lost Creek as projected) and are based on current expectations that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, inherently involve a number of significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward‐looking statements include, but are not limited to, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates; failure to establish estimated resources and reserves; the grade and recovery of ore which is mined varying from estimates; production rates, methods and amounts varying from estimates; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; inflation; changes in exchange rates; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in development and other factors described in the public filings made by the Company at https://www.sec.gov/edgar.shtmland at https://sedar.com. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward‐ looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date hereof and Ur‐Energy disclaims any intent or obligation to update them or revise them to reflect any change in circumstances or in management's beliefs, expectations or opinions that occur in the future.

2

Disclaimer

Ur-Energy Inc. published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 21:38:00 UTC
