URALKALIY PAO    URKA   RU0007661302

URALKALIY PAO

(URKA)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Uralkaliy : Uralkali Receives Highest Protect & Sustain Compliance Rating

0
09/30/2019 | 06:28am EDT

Uralkali (the Company; Moscow Exchange: URKA), one of the world's leading potash producers, has received 'IFA Product Steward Excellence' recognition as part of the International Fertilizer Association's (IFA) international Protect & Sustain certification.

This certificate confirms excellent management of all stages of the production, transportation and sales of potash fertilizers, as well as a commitment to best practices in production safety and the ecological sustainability of all products. Uralkali was certified for compliance with the Protect & Sustain standard by international auditors based on a checklist of 113 questions related to various aspects of the Company's operations. The certificate is issued for three years.

The Protect & Sustain standard is unique in that it combines many aspects considered by quality management (ISO 9001), labour safety (ISO 14001) and environmental management (OHSAS 18001) systems. It also includes the RC14001 technical specification requirements for management systems of companies operating in the chemicals industry.

Dmitry Osipov, Uralkali CEO, commented:

Uralkali consistently applies global best practices at all stages of the production, delivery and sales of our potash fertilisers to ensure the safety and environmental sustainability of all our processes. Receiving Protect & Sustain certification is testament to our commitment to the Company's sustainable development strategy.

Reference

The International Fertilizer Association (IFA) was founded in 1927. It is the only global association in the world's mineral fertiliser industry. The number of its members exceeds 500 organisations from more than 80 countries, including the Russian Federation.

The Protect & Sustain standard was developed in 2010 by the International Fertilizer Association to help its members improve the safety, reliability and environmental sustainability of fertilizer manufacturing.

Fifty seven companies from 57 countries have already undertaken voluntary certification for compliance with the Protect & Sustain standard.

Uralkali (www.uralkali.com) is one of the world's largest potash producers and exporters. The Company's assets consist of 5 mines and 7 ore treatment plants in the towns of Berezniki and Solikamsk (Perm Region, Russia). Uralkali employs ca. 12,000 people in the main production unit. Uralkali's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange.

Disclaimer

OAO Uralkali published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 10:27:01 UTC
