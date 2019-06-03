Log in
Uralkaliy : Uralkali Signs 5-year dual-currency Pre-Export Facility with US$ 725 million and EURO 650 million tranches

06/03/2019 | 01:29pm EDT

Uralkali (the Company; Moscow Exchange: URKA), one of the world's largest potash producers, has signed a loan agreement with 13 international banks with tranches for US$ 725 million and EURO 650 million. The loan will be used for refinancing of Uralkali's existing loans and general corporate purposes.

Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners of the pre-export finance facility were Crédit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, Filiale Luxemburg, ING Bank, NATIXIS, SOCIETE GENERALE, AO 'ALFA-BANK', SGBTCI and AO UniCredit Bank.

Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Ireland Plc and MUFG Bank, Ltd. acted as Mandated Lead Arrangers of the Facility. Bank of America Merrill Lynch joined as Lead Arranger, AO Raiffeisenbank and Deutsche Bank AG as Arrangers of the Facility and China Construction Bank (Russia) Limited as Lender.

Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank and ING Bank were Global Coordinators. ING Bank also acted as Documentation Agent and Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank as Facility and Security Agent.

ING Bank (Eurasia) JSC, PJSC ROSBANK and AO UniCredit Bank are Russian Account Banks for the purpose of the Facility.

The interest rate is LIBOR plus 190 bps margin for US$ tranche and EURIBOR plus 170 bps margin for EURO tranche with a loan maturity of 5 years.

Anton Vishanenko, Uralkali CFO, commented:

'The Company succeeded to attract the all-time largest syndicated and first dual-currency loan in its history. Significant amount of the deal along with participation of 13 international and Russian banks in light of the recent outlook revision of the Company from stable to positive by Standard&Poor's and 'Expert RA' demonstrates the overall confidence of our partners in the positive dynamics of the potash market. We are grateful to our partners for support and long-term trusting relationships and hope for a further fruitful and mutually beneficial cooperation'.

Uralkali (www.uralkali.com) is one of the world's largest potash producers and exporters. The Company's assets consist of 5 mines and 7 ore treatment plants in the towns of Berezniki and Solikamsk (Perm Territory, Russia). Uralkali employs ca. 12,000 people in the main production unit. Uralkali's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange.

Disclaimer

OAO Uralkali published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 17:28:04 UTC
