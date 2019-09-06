Log in
URALKALIY PAO

(URKA)
Uralkaliy : Uralkali donates specialised vehicles to Solikamsk Children's Hospital

09/06/2019

Uralkali ('the Company', Moscow Exchange: URKA), one of the world's largest potash producers, announces that it has donated two specialised LADA Largus minivans to Solikamsk Children's Hospital.

The new vehicles, which were purchased by Uralkali for over RUB 1.3 million, will be used by local paediatricians to visit patients living in remote areas and for the transportation of patients not in need of emergency medical care. The vehicles will also enable medical professionals from the children's hospital to carry out field work, offering medical advice and special assistance to children in the Cherdynsky and Krasnovishersky districts and the remote territories of the Solikamsk urban district.

Irina Konstantinova, Uralkali HR Director, commented:

Uralkali is committed to contributing to the socio-economic development of our cities and, in particular, to supporting the local healthcare system in Solikamsk. We are convinced that the availability of superior medical care for the residents of Solikamsk is a prerequisite for the prosperity and development of the region and our company. By donating these new cars to the children's hospital we hope to improve the quality of medical services for Verkhnekamie residents.

Nikolay Levko, Head Physician of Solikamsk City Children's Hospital, commented:

Our children's hospital urgently needed new cars to replace its current fleet. In order to solve this problem, we turned to Uralkali for help, and they responded. We are very grateful to the company. The special vehicles purchased for our hospital will help us to significantly improve the quality of emergency, specialised and consulting care and support provided to children in Verkhnekamie.

Notes to editors:

Over the past five years, Uralkali has allocated around RUB 9 million to support the healthcare system in Solikamsk.

In particular, Uralkali purchased medical equipment for the city hospital's neurological department, supported a vaccination programme for kindergarten teachers and donated an ultrasonograph to the perinatal centre. The Company also donated funds towards new furniture for the city children's hospital.

Uralkali (www.uralkali.com) is one of the world's largest potash producers and exporters. The Company's assets consist of 5 mines and 7 ore treatment plants in the towns of Berezniki and Solikamsk (Perm Region, Russia). Uralkali employs ca. 12,000 people in the main production unit. Uralkali's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange.

OAO Uralkali published this content on 06 September 2019
