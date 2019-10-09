Log in
URALKALIY PAO

(URKA)
Uralkaliy : Uralkali sponsors the Golden Autumn 2019 exhibition

10/09/2019

The 21st agricultural 'Golden Autumn 2019' exhibition opens today. The event will take place from 9 to 12 October at the site of the Exhibition of Economic Achievements in Moscow, Russia. PJSC Uralkali (the Company; Moscow Exchange: URKA), together with JSC URALCHEM, have acted as official event sponsors for several years.

This year, the joint exhibition booth of Uralkali and URALCHEM will present visitors with modern developments in the agricultural chemistry. Company representatives will hold a number of business events, including signing various agreements, presenting awards to the companies' key partners and exhibiting new products.

Dmitry Osipov, Uralkali CEO, commented:

The role that agriculture plays in the global economy can scarcely be overestimated, especially in the light of the urgent problem we are facing to ensure global food security. Events such as the Golden Autumn exhibition are undoubtedly of considerable importance for all parties within the agricultural industry.

Reference:

Russia's 'Golden Autumn' agricultural exhibition, which has been organised by the Russian Ministry of Agriculture for several years, is the industry's largest platform. It brings together leading manufacturers of agricultural equipment and fertilisers and representatives from the agricultural and processing industries. Every year the exhibition is attended by over 1,500 exhibitors from 60 Russian regions and 12 countries. The total exhibition area is approximately 30,000 square metres.

Uralkali (www.uralkali.com) is one of the world's largest potash producers and exporters. The Company's assets consist of 5 mines and 7 ore treatment plants in the towns of Berezniki and Solikamsk (Perm Region, Russia). Uralkali employs ca. 12,000 people in the main production unit. Uralkali's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange.

Disclaimer

OAO Uralkali published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 08:50:06 UTC
