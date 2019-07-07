Iran to Enrich Uranium Beyond Nuclear Deal Limits -- Update

By Sune Engel Rasmussen in Beirut and Laurence Norman in Brussels

Iran said it will begin enriching uranium beyond limits set in a 2015 nuclear deal, marking the second intentional violation of the multiparty deal and putting it at risk of complete collapse.

Washington pulled out of the pact last year. Since then, Tehran has warned it would step up nuclear activities unless Europe, China and Russia provide relief from crippling U.S. economic sanctions.

On Sunday, Iran said it would begin making technical changes at its nuclear facilities to start enriching uranium above the 3.67% allowed under the nuclear deal, and surpassing the limit by Monday morning--a move that brings it a step closer to having fissile material that could be used in an atomic weapon.

"Tomorrow early morning we will have passed over 3.67%," Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesman for Iran's atomic agency, said in a press briefing in Tehran.

He didn't say to what level Iran would enrich uranium, but said the increase was meant to supply fuel to power plants, hinting that the increase would initially be limited.

A top adviser to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Saturday hinted that Iran would increase enrichment to 5%. "For example, Bushehr nuclear plant consumes uranium with a concentration of about 5%," the adviser, Ali Akbar Velayati, said in a video available on Mr. Khamenei's website.

Last week, Iran also breached the nuclear deal's cap on its stockpile of low-enriched uranium.

Iran's brinkmanship could present President Trump, who has spoken out against U.S. involvement in Middle East conflicts, with difficult questions of war and peace as he prepares for the 2020 elections.

The U.S. on Friday summoned a special session of the board of the International Atomic Energy Agency to consider Iran's actions. That will take place on July 10 and could result in the formal censure of Tehran. The Vienna-based agency oversees Iran's obligations under the 2015 deal.

"The international community must hold Iran's regime accountable," the U.S. said in a statement on Friday.

There was no immediate reaction from the IAEA, which confirmed Iran's first breach.

Iranian officials said Sunday's announcement wasn't meant to undermine the nuclear accord, known as JCPOA, but that it was up to the remaining parties to live up to their commitments.

"This process might eventually wind up to the ending of our presence in the JCPOA, if the remaining countries in the agreement don't fulfill their commitments," Abbas Araghchi, Iran's deputy foreign minister and a key player in the nuclear negotiations, said in a press briefing in Tehran. "The route of diplomacy and dialogue is open."

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday and said he was deeply concerned about Tehran's weakening of the nuclear accord, and "the consequences that would necessarily follow," according to a statement from the French presidency. He also said he would speak with international partners over the next week to see under what conditions broader negotiations with Iran over its nuclear program could start.

Tightened American sanctions have reduced Iranian oil exports by about 90%, causing severe ripple effects across the country's economy, driving Tehran to adopt a more confrontational stance.

In addition to the nuclear activities, the U.S. has accused Iran of attacking oil tankers and Saudi oil facilities--charges that Iran denies. In June, Iran shot down an American spy drone.

Iran produced uranium enriched to 20% for years before the nuclear accord and retains that capability. Once 20% enrichment is reached, the jump to 90%-enriched weapons-grade uranium is relatively straightforward.

Nuclear experts say somewhere around 200 to 250 kilograms of 20%-enriched uranium, when further enriched to 90%, is enough to fuel one nuclear weapon. In 2013, shortly before an interim deal was struck, Iran had produced 196 kilograms of the material. That stockpile was sent abroad or diluted into harmless material under the 2015 agreement.

Nonetheless, the steps Iran has taken so far don't significantly impact on Iran's breakout time--how long it would take Tehran to produce enough fissile material for one nuclear bomb. The nuclear deal was crafted to ensure Iran's breakout time was at least a year.

Notably, Iran has steered clear of actions or threats to other key parts of the nuclear deal. Western diplomats say Iran has, for the most part, allowed timely inspections of nuclear-related facilities by the IAEA's monitors.

It has also, crucially, not threatened to disregard limits on the number and type of centrifuges it deploys to enrich uranium, a critical component of maintaining the one-year breakout time.

Under the deal, Iran was required to remove and place in storage two-thirds of its close to 20,000 centrifuges, most of which were basic machines of a type used decade ago in Western countries. Iran also placed in storage around 1,000 somewhat more advanced machines.

Were Iran to reinstall all its centrifuges or add more advanced ones, it could significantly reduce the time needed to produce a nuclear weapon to below one year, a threshold Trump administration officials say they are closely monitoring.

