Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  World Uranium Index (USD)    URAXPD   

WORLD URANIUM INDEX (USD)

(URAXPD)
SummaryNews 
News SummaryAll news

U.S. lawmakers question why Centrus awarded federal uranium contract

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 08:14pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy Daniel Poneman speaks at the Japan Atomic Industrial Forum in Tokyo

A bipartisan group of U.S. Representatives asked officials at the Energy Department on Wednesday how Centrus Energy Corp, a company whose chief recently served as deputy at the department, won a federal contract to demonstrate a production method for a new fuel for nuclear power plants.

The Energy Department issued a notice of intent in January to award a no-bid $115 million contract to Centrus to demonstrate by June 2022 production of a new fuel called high-assay low-enriched uranium, known as HALEU, which one day could be used in advanced nuclear reactors.

"We are deeply concerned about the Department of Energy’s award to Centrus Energy Corporation to demonstrate a method of producing" HALEU, the lawmakers said in a letter to Energy Secretary Rick Perry.

The letter, seen by Reuters, was also sent to Dan Brouillette, Trump's nominee to replace Perry, who is stepping down next month.

The lawmakers said they support the Energy Department's research activities to speed advanced nuclear reactor development but "we have questions about how this contract was funded, why other companies were not allowed to compete for the award, and whether the need for HALEU in the near-term is well-supported."

The letter was spearheaded by Mikie Sherrill, a Democrat and chairwoman of the House Science Subcommittee on Investigations and Oversight, Ralph Norman, the panel's top Republican, and two other lawmakers.

The contract has been controversial in part because the Centrus president and chief executive officer is Dan Poneman, the deputy of the Energy Department from 2009 to 2014, under former President Barack Obama, a Democrat.

The letter said the department had not "presented adequate justification" for requiring demonstration of the fuel for advanced reactors, which are many years away from being commercial. At least two existing programs could potentially provide serviceable amounts of the fuel for testing, it said.

In addition, nonproliferation experts say HALEU could be a target of militants looking to enrich it further to produce crude nuclear weapons. HALEU is enriched to up to 20% uranium 235, far more than the than fuel used in today's reactors which enriched to about 5% uranium 235.

The lawmakers want the Energy Department to provide information by Dec. 3 on a series of questions including whether the project is intended to satisfy Defense Department requirements in addition to civilian power production goals.

The Energy Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Centrus did not immediately respond either.

(This story corrects paragraph 10 to say lawmakers want the Energy Department, not Centrus to provide information)

By Timothy Gardner

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WORLD URANIUM INDEX (USD)
08:14pU.S. lawmakers question why Centrus awarded federal uranium contract
RE
09/09Saudi Arabia flags plan to enrich uranium as U.S. seeks nuclear pact
RE
09/05Low Demand May Cause Uranium Co. Cameco to Cut Production -Reuters
DJ
09/05Cameco may cut uranium output further as demand stalls
RE
08/23EXCLUSIVE : Japanese utilities start selling uranium fuel into depressed market
RE
07/13Trump declines to set U.S. uranium production quotas
RE
07/07Iran to Enrich Uranium Beyond Nuclear Deal Limits -- 4th Update
DJ
07/07Iran to Enrich Uranium Beyond Nuclear Deal Limits -- 3rd Update
DJ
07/07Iran to Enrich Uranium Beyond Nuclear Deal Limits -- 3rd Update
DJ
07/07Iran to Enrich Uranium Beyond Nuclear Deal Limits -- 2nd Update
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group