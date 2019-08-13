Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Urban&Civic PLC    UANC   GB00BKT04W07

URBAN&CIVIC PLC

(UANC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Urban&Civic : Waterbeach Barracks hosts launch of Doubling Nature initiative

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 01:12pm EDT

Waterbeach Barracks hosts launch of Doubling Nature intiative

Natural Cambridgeshire, the local nature partnership, has announced ambitious plans to double the area of rich wildlife habitats and natural green space across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough over the next 30 years.

The Doubling Nature vision has been drawn up by the partnership - which includes local authorities, statutory agencies, conservation charities, community groups and developers like Urban&Civic - with the aim of creating a world-class environment where nature and people thrive, and businesses prosper.

It was launched on 29 July 2019 by Tony Juniper, Chair of Natural England and James Palmer, Mayor of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, at separate events at Waterbeach Barracks and the Hamptons Peterborough, both of which have been heralded as outstanding examples of how high-quality housing development can deliver new areas of nature rich landscape.

Introducing the plans, Richard Astle, Chair of Natural Cambridgeshire, said: 'Cambridgeshire and Peterborough have some very attractive landscapes and many special areas designated for their rich wildlife. But our natural environment faces significant challenges. We have fewer areas of nature rich land than most other counties. And this matters in the context of the climate emergency that we are well aware of now. A doubling of nature is a critical part of responding to the climate challenge, with nature providing an essential role in our ability to mitigate and adapt to climate change. If we act now and put nature at the heart of our area's growth agenda, we have an opportunity to reverse that trend and ensure that people and nature thrive together.'

Tony Juniper, Chair of Natural England, said: ''The decline of our natural environment and wildlife is in some ways an even more urgent challenge than that of climate change. If we are to hand on to future generations the kind of vibrant, rich and beautiful environment that we know is needed for people to thrive then we must act now. This is why Natural Cambridgeshire's excellent ambition to double the area of rich wildlife habitats and natural green space is so important - highlighting how we can deliver a better natural environment alongside the economic development and the housing that we need.

'I hope this initiative will present the kind of shining example that will show the rest of the country how great partnerships spanning different sectors can make real positive change happen on the ground.''

Cambridgeshire currently has one of the smallest areas of land managed for nature of any county in the country, relative to size and Natural Cambridgeshire wants to double that figure, from 8% to 16% (which is the national average) through a combined approach:

  • The delivery of existing habitat restoration schemes. Between them, Great Fen, Wicken Fen, Ouse Fen and the Ouse Washes projects have identified over 5,000 hectares of potential new wildlife rich land.
  • The opportunities provided by the Combined Authority's economic growth agenda. If planned and co-ordinated well, housing, mineral extraction and infrastructure development can create large areas of new green space and rich wildlife habitats- good for nature and for people. The way forward has already been shown through nature friendly housing developments including Alconbury Weald, Waterbeach Barracks and Wintringham. Natural Cambridgeshire estimates that the planned housing growth across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough over the next 30 years could provide another 6,000 hectares of land for nature.
  • The planned re-focusing of agricultural subsidies on the delivery of public services. This includes climate change mitigation, flood prevention and the creation of wildlife habitats. This includes planting pollen and nectar and winter seed mixes, incorporating skylark plots, fallow and cover crops into their productive land, and enhancing the contours of their ditches to provide habitat for birds, mammals and different flora.
  • Making our current greenspaces better for nature. Natural Cambridgeshire believes both new and existing residents need to be able to enjoy nature close at hand. Through small changes to the management of amenity land in towns and cities, we can create both more nature and more attractive places to live and exercise.
  • Creating new sources of investment in our natural capital. Natural Cambridgeshire intends to apply the learning and best practice from elsewhere in the UK and overseas to help create new investment opportunities in the maintenance and enhancement of our natural capital. These might contribute, for example, to creating new wildlife habitats, or to improving soils or water quality.

Mayor James Palmer commented: 'The ambitious growth agenda for the economy needs to be matched with an ambitious growth agenda for the environment. I welcome Natural Cambridgeshire's ambition to double the amount of land that is actively managed for nature so that we can deliver cleaner water, cleaner air and bigger and better places where people and nature can thrive together. An ambitious vision for a high-quality natural environment is essential for contributing to the standard of life that will attract and retain the skilled workers required for growth over the next 30 years.'

Nigel Hugill, Chief Executive of Urban&Civic, the master developer of the former Barracks at Waterbeach, Alconbury Weald and Wintringham in St Neots, explained: 'Large scale projects can and must lead the way in balancing housing need with meaningful biodiversity gain. We will be judged by future generations on both counts. Urban&Civic has long espoused a trees first approach and is correspondingly delighted to be engaged from the very outset in this important initiative for Cambridgeshire.'At Alconbury Weald we worked with the local community to plant trees and create allotments before outline consent was even granted and the transformation of the former barracks at Waterbeach will give rise to five times as many trees as new homes. Existing tools can be highly effective when deployed at scale with new healthy infrastructure made a priority. Best in class behaviour needs to be recognised and rewarded. This is no time for naysayers or feet dragging in demanding greener outcomes.'

For further information about Natural Cambridgeshire and to read 'Doubling Nature: A Vision for the Natural Future of Cambridgeshire & Peterborough in 2050' visit: www.naturalcambridgeshire.org.uk

Disclaimer

Urban&Civic plc published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 17:11:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on URBAN&CIVIC PLC
01:12pURBAN&CIVIC : Waterbeach Barracks hosts launch of Doubling Nature initiative
PU
06/06URBAN&CIVIC PLC : Ex-dividend day for optional dividend
FA
04/30URBAN&CIVIC : Transfer to the Premium Listing Segment
PU
01/10URBAN&CIVIC PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend (optional)
FA
2018URBAN&CIVIC : announces results for the year to 30 September 2018
PU
2018URBAN&CIVIC : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
2018URBAN&CIVIC : Result of sale of GI Partners stake in U&C
PU
2018URBAN&CIVIC : Proposed sale of GI Partners stake in U&C plc
PU
2018URBAN&CIVIC : Scrip Dividend Reference Price
PU
2018URBAN&CIVIC PLC : Ex-dividend day for optional dividend
FA
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 168 M
EBIT 2019 18,7 M
Net income 2019 6,50 M
Debt 2019 113 M
Yield 2019 1,28%
P/E ratio 2019 67,1x
P/E ratio 2020 47,9x
EV / Sales2019 3,25x
EV / Sales2020 3,41x
Capitalization 434 M
Chart URBAN&CIVIC PLC
Duration : Period :
Urban&Civic PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends URBAN&CIVIC PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 389,60  GBp
Last Close Price 302,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 42,4%
Spread / Average Target 29,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Nigel Hugill Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robin Elliott Butler Managing Director & Executive Director
Alan Peter Dickinson Non-Executive Chairman
David Lewis Wood Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Peter Briggs Technical Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
URBAN&CIVIC PLC15.27%523
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.72%40 735
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-6.34%35 048
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-21.18%31 188
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED1.99%27 162
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-0.10%26 143
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group