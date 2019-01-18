Urban Edge Properties : Announces Tax Treatment of 2018 Dividend Distributions

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) announced today the tax treatment of the 2018 dividend distributions on shares of its common stock.

The federal income tax characteristics of the 2018 distributions paid with respect to Urban Edge Properties common stock (CUSIP #91704F104 and traded under ticker symbol UE) are as follows:

Distribution Type – Per share Record Date Payment Date Distribution Amount per share Ordinary Taxable Income(1) Long Term Capital Gains Return of Capital 3/15/2018 3/30/2018 $0.22 $0.22 $0.00 $0.00 6/15/2018 6/29/2018 $0.22 $0.22 $0.00 $0.00 9/14/2018 9/28/2018 $0.22 $0.22 $0.00 $0.00 12/14/2018 12/31/2018 $0.22 $0.22 $0.00 $0.00 2018 Totals $0.88 $0.88 $0.00 $0.00 (1) The 2018 Taxable Ordinary Dividends are treated as "qualified REIT dividends" for purposes of Internal Revenue Code section 199A.

Shareholders are advised to consult their tax advisor about the specific tax treatment of Urban Edge’s 2018 dividends.

ABOUT URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 88 properties totaling 16.3 million square feet of gross leasable area.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190118005063/en/