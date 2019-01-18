Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Urban Edge Properties : Announces Tax Treatment of 2018 Dividend Distributions

01/18/2019 | 08:01am EST

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) announced today the tax treatment of the 2018 dividend distributions on shares of its common stock.

The federal income tax characteristics of the 2018 distributions paid with respect to Urban Edge Properties common stock (CUSIP #91704F104 and traded under ticker symbol UE) are as follows:

     
Distribution Type – Per share
Record Date     Payment Date     Distribution Amount

per share

Ordinary Taxable Income(1)     Long Term Capital Gains     Return of Capital
3/15/2018     3/30/2018     $0.22 $0.22     $0.00     $0.00
6/15/2018 6/29/2018 $0.22 $0.22 $0.00 $0.00
9/14/2018 9/28/2018 $0.22 $0.22 $0.00 $0.00
12/14/2018 12/31/2018 $0.22 $0.22     $0.00     $0.00
2018 Totals $0.88 $0.88     $0.00     $0.00

(1) The 2018 Taxable Ordinary Dividends are treated as "qualified REIT dividends" for purposes of Internal Revenue Code section 199A.

 

Shareholders are advised to consult their tax advisor about the specific tax treatment of Urban Edge’s 2018 dividends.

ABOUT URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 88 properties totaling 16.3 million square feet of gross leasable area.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 393 M
EBIT 2018 131 M
Net income 2018 116 M
Debt 2018 1 117 M
Yield 2018 4,61%
P/E ratio 2018 19,18
P/E ratio 2019 29,35
EV / Sales 2018 8,48x
EV / Sales 2019 8,36x
Capitalization 2 214 M
Chart URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES
Duration : Period :
Urban Edge Properties Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 20,5 $
Spread / Average Target 5,8%
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey S. Olson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher J. Weilminster Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark J. Langer Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Steven Roth Trustee
Michael A. Gould Lead Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES16.55%2 214
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP3.14%55 519
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD8.05%23 048
SCENTRE GROUP4.36%15 561
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION4.72%10 412
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.3.63%8 000
