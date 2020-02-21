Log in
Urban Edge Properties : Declares a Quarterly Common Dividend of $0.22 per Share

02/21/2020 | 04:16pm EST

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per common share. The dividend will be payable on March 31, 2020 to common shareholders of record on March 16, 2020.

ABOUT URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 79 properties totaling 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 391 M
EBIT 2020 126 M
Net income 2020 29,8 M
Debt 2020 1 156 M
Yield 2020 4,94%
P/E ratio 2020 74,2x
P/E ratio 2021 52,0x
EV / Sales2020 8,72x
EV / Sales2021 8,84x
Capitalization 2 251 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 21,50  $
Last Close Price 18,54  $
Spread / Highest target 34,8%
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,91%
NameTitle
Jeffrey S. Olson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher J. Weilminster Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark J. Langer Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Steven Roth Trustee
Michael A. Gould Lead Independent Trustee
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES-3.34%2 251
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC-5.66%43 124
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%20 651
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD-10.77%18 742
SCENTRE GROUP-2.61%12 872
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION1.54%10 735
