Urban Edge Properties : Declares a Quarterly Common Dividend of $0.22 per Share

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per common share. The dividend will be payable on March 31, 2020 to common shareholders of record on March 16, 2020.

ABOUT URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 79 properties totaling 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area.

