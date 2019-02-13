Urban Edge Properties : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
02/13/2019
Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) (the "Company") today announced its
results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018.
Financial Results(1)(2)
Generated net income of $7.3 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, for
the quarter and $117.0 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, for the
year ended December 31, 2018.
Generated Funds from Operations applicable to diluted common
shareholders ("FFO") of $38.5 million, or $0.30 per share, for the
quarter compared to $5.6 million, or $0.04 per share, for the fourth
quarter of 2017 and $168.5 million, or $1.33 per share, for the year
ended December 31, 2018 compared to $157.6 million, or $1.33 per
share, for the year ended December 31, 2017.
Generated FFO as Adjusted of $40.7 million, or $0.32 per share, for
the quarter compared to $42.7 million, or $0.34 per share, for the
fourth quarter of 2017 and $165.4 million, or $1.31 per share, for the
year ended December 31, 2018 compared to $158.5 million, or $1.34 per
share, for the year ended December 31, 2017.
FFO as Adjusted excludes the effects of natural disasters, write-offs
related to tenant bankruptcies and other income and expenses that are
not representative of our ongoing core operating results.
Operating Results(1)
Increased same-property cash Net Operating Income ("NOI") including
properties in redevelopment by 0.1% compared to the fourth quarter of
2017 and by 1.4% compared to the year ended December 31, 2017. Fourth
quarter and year ended December 31, 2018 results were negatively
impacted by 370 basis points and 160 basis points, respectively, as a
result of store closures from tenant bankruptcies.
Reported a decline of same-property cash NOI excluding properties in
redevelopment of 0.2% over the fourth quarter of 2017. This metric
increased by 0.7% compared to the year ended December 31, 2017. Fourth
quarter and year ended December 31, 2018 results were negatively
impacted by 380 basis points and 160 basis points, respectively, as a
result of store closures from tenant bankruptcies.
Reported same-property retail portfolio occupancy of 93.2%, a decrease
of 340 basis points compared to December 31, 2017, which includes a
380 basis point decline attributable to vacancies from tenant
bankruptcies.
Reported consolidated retail portfolio occupancy of 92.6%, a decrease
of 340 basis points compared to December 31, 2017, which includes a
380 basis point decline attributable to vacancies from tenant
bankruptcies.
Executed 18 new leases, renewals and options totaling 189,000 square
feet ("sf") during the quarter. Same-space leases totaled 169,000 sf
and generated average rent spreads of 7.8% on a GAAP basis and 2.3% on
a cash basis.
In the past year, the Company has recaptured ten anchor leases due to
the bankruptcies of Toys “R” Us, Fallas and National Wholesale
Liquidators representing approximately 4% of total gross leasable area
("GLA") that contributed approximately 3% of cash NOI during 2018. The
Company views these vacancies as an opportunity to upgrade its spaces
with more vibrant retailers and to redevelop certain centers.
Active discussions are under way to release seven of these spaces
primarily to national retailers at comparable average rents. The Company
is exploring redevelopment opportunities for the remaining three spaces
at Bruckner Commons in the Bronx, NY, Hudson Mall in Jersey City, NJ and
Lodi Commons in Lodi, NJ.
Development, Redevelopment and Anchor Repositioning Activity
During the fourth quarter, the Company completed four redevelopment
projects totaling $8.9 million at Goucher Commons in Towson, MD,
Governors Commons in Glen Burnie, MD, Cherry Hill Commons in Cherry
Hill, NJ, and Bergen Town Center in Paramus, NJ, which are expected to
collectively generate an unleveraged yield of 7%.
The Company has $197 million of active redevelopment projects under way
expected to collectively generate a 7% unleveraged yield. Approximately
$51 million of that amount remains to be funded.
Balance Sheet Highlights at December 31, 2018(1)(3)(4)
Total market capitalization of approximately $3.7 billion comprised of
127.1 million fully-diluted common shares valued at $2.1 billion and
$1.6 billion of debt.
Net debt to total market capitalization of 30%.
Net debt to Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and
Amortization for real estate ("EBITDAre") of 4.7x.
$457.5 million of cash and cash equivalents, including restricted
cash, and no amounts drawn on the $600 million revolving credit
facility.
(1)
Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Operating Metrics" for
definitions and additional detail.
(2)
Refer to page 8 for a reconciliation of net income to FFO and FFO as
Adjusted for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018.
(3)
Refer to page 10 for a reconciliation of net income to EBITDAre and
Adjusted EBITDAre for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018.
(4)
Net debt as of December 31, 2018 is calculated as total consolidated
debt of $1.6 billion less total cash and cash equivalents, including
restricted cash, of $457.5 million.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses certain non-GAAP performance measures, in addition to
the primary GAAP presentations, as we believe these measures improve the
understanding of the Company's operational results. We continually
evaluate the usefulness, relevance, limitations, and calculation of our
reported non-GAAP performance measures to determine how best to provide
relevant information to the investing public, and thus such reported
measures are subject to change. The Company's non-GAAP performance
measures have limitations as they do not include all items of income and
expense that affect operations, and accordingly, should always be
considered as supplemental financial results. The following non-GAAP
measures are commonly used by the Company and investing public to
understand and evaluate our operating results and performance:
FFO: The Company believes FFO is a useful, supplemental measure of its
operating performance that is a recognized metric used extensively by
the real estate industry and, in particular REITs. FFO, as defined by
the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT")
and the Company, is net income (computed in accordance with GAAP),
excluding gains (or losses) from sales of depreciable real estate and
land when connected to the main business of a REIT, impairments on
depreciable real estate or land related to a REIT's main business and
rental property depreciation and amortization expense. The Company
believes that financial analysts, investors and shareholders are
better served by the presentation of comparable period operating
results generated from FFO primarily because it excludes the
assumption that the value of real estate assets diminish predictably.
FFO does not represent cash flows from operating activities in
accordance with GAAP, should not be considered an alternative to net
income as an indication of our performance, and is not indicative of
cash flow as a measure of liquidity or our ability to make cash
distributions.
FFO as Adjusted: The Company provides disclosure of FFO as Adjusted
because it believes it is a useful supplemental measure of its core
operating performance that facilitates comparability of historical
financial periods. FFO as Adjusted is calculated by making certain
adjustments to FFO to account for items the Company does not believe
are representative of ongoing core operating results, including
non-comparable revenues and expenses. The Company's method of
calculating FFO as Adjusted may be different from methods used by
other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other
REITs.
Cash NOI: The Company uses cash NOI internally to make investment and
capital allocation decisions and to compare the unlevered performance
of our properties to our peers. The Company believes cash NOI is
useful to investors as a performance measure because, when compared
across periods, cash NOI reflects the impact on operations from trends
in occupancy rates, rental rates, operating costs and acquisition and
disposition activity on an unleveraged basis, providing perspective
not immediately apparent from operating income or net income. The
Company calculates cash NOI using net income as defined by GAAP
reflecting only those income and expense items that are incurred at
the property level, adjusted for the following items: lease
termination fees, bankruptcy settlement income, non-cash rental income
and ground rent expense, and income or expenses that we do not believe
are representative of ongoing operating results, if any.
Same-property Cash NOI: The Company provides disclosure of cash NOI on
a same-property basis, which includes the results of properties that
were owned and operated for the entirety of the reporting periods
being compared totaling 83 properties for the quarters ended
December 31, 2018 and 2017 and 75 properties for the years ended
December 31, 2018 and 2017. Information provided on a same-property
basis excludes properties under development, redevelopment or that
involve anchor repositioning where a substantial portion of the gross
leasable area ("GLA") is taken out of service and also excludes
properties acquired, sold, or under contract to be sold during the
periods being compared. As such, same-property cash NOI assists in
eliminating disparities in net income due to the development,
redevelopment, acquisition or disposition of properties or properties
that involve anchor repositioning during the periods presented, and
thus provides a more consistent performance measure for the comparison
of the operating performance of the Company's properties. While there
is judgment surrounding changes in designations, a property is removed
from the same-property pool when it is designated as a redevelopment
property because it is undergoing significant renovation or
retenanting pursuant to a formal plan that is expected to have a
significant impact on its operating income. A development or
redevelopment property is moved back to the same-property pool once a
substantial portion of the NOI growth expected from the development or
redevelopment is reflected in both the current and comparable prior
year period, generally one year after at least 80% of the expected NOI
from the project is realized on a cash basis. Acquisitions are moved
into the same-property pool once we have owned the property for the
entirety of the comparable periods and the property is not under
significant development or redevelopment. The Company has also
provided disclosure of cash NOI on a same-property basis adjusted to
include redevelopment properties. Same-property cash NOI may include
other adjustments as detailed in the Reconciliation of Net Income to
cash NOI and same-property cash NOI included in the tables
accompanying this press release.
EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre: EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre are
supplemental, non-GAAP measures utilized by us in various financial
ratios. The White Paper on EBITDAre, approved by NAREIT's Board of
Governors in September 2017, defines EBITDAre as net income (computed
in accordance with GAAP), adjusted for interest expense, income tax
expense, depreciation and amortization, losses and gains on the
disposition of depreciated property, impairment write-downs of
depreciated property and investments in unconsolidated joint ventures,
and adjustments to reflect the entity's share of EBITDAre of
unconsolidated joint ventures. EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre are
presented to assist investors in the evaluation of REITs, as a measure
of the Company's operational performance as they exclude various items
that do not relate to or are not indicative of our operating
performance and because they approximate key performance measures in
our debt covenants. Accordingly, the Company believes that the use of
EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre, as opposed to income before income
taxes, in various ratios provides meaningful performance measures
related to the Company's ability to meet various coverage tests for
the stated periods. Adjusted EBITDAre may include other adjustments
not indicative of operating results as detailed in the Reconciliation
of Net Income to EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre included in the tables
accompanying this press release. The Company also presents the ratio
of net debt (net of cash) to annualized Adjusted EBITDAre as of
December 31, 2018, and net debt (net of cash) to total market
capitalization, which it believes is useful to investors as a
supplemental measure in evaluating the Company's balance sheet
leverage. The presentation of EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre is
consistent with EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented in prior
periods.
The Company believes net income is the most directly comparable GAAP
financial measure to the non-GAAP performance measures outlined above.
Reconciliations of these measures to net income have been provided in
the tables accompanying this press release.
Operating Metrics
The Company presents certain operating metrics related to our
properties, including occupancy, leasing activity and rental rates.
Operating metrics are used by the Company and are useful to investors in
facilitating an understanding of the operational performance for our
properties.
Occupancy metrics represent the percentage of occupied gross leasable
area based on executed leases (including properties in development and
redevelopment) and includes leases signed, but for which rent has not
yet commenced. Same-property retail portfolio occupancy includes
shopping centers and malls that have been owned and operated for the
entirety of the reporting periods being compared totaling 83 properties
for the quarters ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 and 75 properties for
the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017. Occupancy metrics presented
for the Company's same-property retail portfolio excludes properties
under development, redevelopment or that involve anchor repositioning
where a substantial portion of the gross leasable area is taken out of
service and also excludes properties acquired within the past 12 months,
properties sold, or under contract to be sold during the periods being
compared.
Executed new leases, renewals and exercised options are presented on a
same-space basis. Same-space leases represent those leases signed on
spaces for which there was a previous lease with comparable gross
leasable area.
URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
ASSETS
Real estate, at cost:
Land
$
525,819
$
521,669
Buildings and improvements
2,156,113
2,010,527
Construction in progress
80,385
133,761
Furniture, fixtures and equipment
6,675
5,897
Total
2,768,992
2,671,854
Accumulated depreciation and amortization
(645,872
)
(587,127
)
Real estate, net
2,123,120
2,084,727
Cash and cash equivalents
440,430
490,279
Restricted cash
17,092
10,562
Tenant and other receivables, net of allowance for doubtful
accounts of $6,486 and $4,937, respectively
28,563
20,078
Receivable arising from the straight-lining of rents, net of
allowance for doubtful accounts of $134 and $494, respectively
84,903
85,843
Identified intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of
$39,526 and $33,827, respectively
68,422
87,249
Deferred leasing costs, net of accumulated amortization of $16,826
and $14,796, respectively
21,277
20,268
Deferred financing costs, net of accumulated amortization of
$2,764 and $1,740, respectively
2,219
3,243
Prepaid expenses and other assets
12,968
18,559
Total assets
$
2,798,994
$
2,820,808
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Liabilities:
Mortgages payable, net
$
1,550,242
$
1,564,542
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
98,517
84,766
Identified intangible liabilities, net of accumulated amortization
of $65,058 and $65,832, respectively
144,258
180,959
Total liabilities
1,793,017
1,830,267
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders’ equity:
Common shares: $0.01 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized and
114,345,565 and 113,827,529 shares issued and outstanding,
respectively
1,143
1,138
Additional paid-in capital
956,420
946,402
Accumulated deficit
(52,857
)
(57,621
)
Noncontrolling interests:
Operating partnership
100,822
100,218
Consolidated subsidiaries
449
404
Total equity
1,005,977
990,541
Total liabilities and equity
$
2,798,994
$
2,820,808
URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Quarter Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
REVENUE
Rental revenue
$
100,403
$
96,661
$
411,298
$
365,082
Management and development fees
405
336
1,469
1,535
Income from acquired leasehold interest
—
—
—
39,215
Other income
115
379
1,393
1,210
Total revenue
100,923
97,376
414,160
407,042
EXPENSES
Depreciation and amortization
25,878
21,776
99,422
82,281
Real estate taxes
15,919
15,762
63,655
59,737
Property operating
14,814
15,036
74,222
50,894
General and administrative
9,405
7,693
34,984
30,691
Casualty and impairment loss, net
5,674
1,745
4,426
7,382
Ground rent
3,238
2,851
11,448
10,848
Provision for doubtful accounts
1,550
1,771
4,138
3,445
Total expenses
76,478
66,634
292,295
245,278
Operating income
24,445
30,742
121,865
161,764
Gain on sale of real estate
—
—
52,625
202
Interest income
2,393
1,066
8,336
2,248
Interest and debt expense
(16,809
)
(14,839
)
(64,868
)
(56,218
)
Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt
—
(34,062
)
2,524
(35,336
)
Income before income taxes
10,029
(17,093
)
120,482
72,660
Income tax (expense) benefit
(2,778
)
1,220
(3,519
)
278
Net income (loss)
7,251
(15,873
)
116,963
72,938
Less net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
in:
Operating partnership
(727
)
1,607
(11,768
)
(5,824
)
Consolidated subsidiaries
(11
)
(11
)
(45
)
(44
)
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders
$
6,513
$
(14,277
)
$
105,150
$
67,070
Earnings (loss) per common share - Basic:
$
0.06
$
(0.13
)
$
0.92
$
0.62
Earnings (loss) per common share - Diluted:
$
0.06
$
(0.13
)
$
0.92
$
0.61
Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic
114,140
113,642
113,863
107,132
Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted
114,314
113,642
114,051
118,390
Reconciliation of Net Income to FFO and FFO as Adjusted
The following table reflects the reconciliation of net income to FFO and
FFO as Adjusted for the quarters and years ended December 31, 2018 and
2017, respectively. Net income is considered the most directly
comparable GAAP measure. Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on page
3 for a description of FFO and FFO as Adjusted.
Quarter Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net income (loss)
$
7,251
$
(15,873
)
$
116,963
$
72,938
Less net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in:
Operating partnership
(727
)
1,607
(11,768
)
(5,824
)
Consolidated subsidiaries
(11
)
(11
)
(45
)
(44
)
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders
6,513
(14,277
)
105,150
67,070
Adjustments:
Rental property depreciation and amortization
25,675
21,515
98,644
81,401
Gain on sale of real estate
—
—
(52,625
)
(202
)
Real estate impairment loss
5,574
—
5,574
3,467
Limited partnership interests in operating partnership
727
(1,607
)
11,768
5,824
FFO Applicable to diluted common shareholders
38,489
5,631
168,511
157,560
FFO per diluted common share(1)
0.30
0.04
1.33
1.33
Adjustments to FFO:
Tax impact from Hurricane Maria
2,115
(1,767
)
2,344
(1,767
)
Construction rental abatement
127
902
291
902
Transaction costs
95
—
491
278
Impact of tenant bankruptcies(2)
6
—
(5,075
)
—
Tenant bankruptcy settlement income
(24
)
(27
)
(329
)
(655
)
Casualty (gain) loss, net(4)
(86
)
3,922
(777
)
6,092
Executive transition costs(3)
—
—
1,932
—
Environmental remediation costs
—
—
584
—
(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt
—
34,062
(2,524
)
35,336
Income from acquired leasehold interest
—
—
—
(39,215
)
FFO as Adjusted applicable to diluted common shareholders
$
40,722
$
42,723
$
165,448
$
158,531
FFO as Adjusted per diluted common share(1)
$
0.32
$
0.34
$
1.31
$
1.34
Weighted Average diluted common shares(1)
126,537
126,665
126,584
118,392
(1)
Weighted average diluted shares used to calculate FFO per share and
FFO as Adjusted per share for the quarter and year ended December
31, 2018 and the quarter ended December 31, 2017 are higher than the
GAAP weighted average diluted shares as a result of the dilutive
impact of LTIP and OP units which may be redeemed for our common
stock. These redeemable units are not included in the weighted
average diluted share count for GAAP purposes because their
inclusion is anti-dilutive. LTIP and OP units are included for the
year ended December 31, 2017 as their inclusion is dilutive.
(2)
Amount for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 includes the
write-off of reserves on receivables from straight-line rents,
partially offset by the write-off of below-market intangible
liabilities. Amount for the year ended December 31, 2018, comprises
write-offs of below-market intangible liabilities, partially offset
by lease termination payments and write-offs of reserves on
receivables from straight-line rents.
(3)
Amount reflects costs associated with hiring a new Chief Operating
Officer and a new President of Development and severance expenses
related to the termination of a prior executive.
(4)
Amounts reflect insurance proceeds net of gains/(losses) as a result
of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico in September 2017 and a tornado in
Wilkes-Barre, PA, in June 2018:
Quarter Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
(in thousands)
2018
2017
2018
2017
Insurance proceeds, net of casualty related expenses
$
(100
)
$
(1,745
)
$
1,148
$
(1,745
)
Reversal of provision for doubtful accounts on previously reserved balances
(provision for doubtful accounts)
—
(1,249
)
369
(1,249
)
Property rental and tenant reimbursement adjustments (losses)
186
(928
)
(740
)
(928
)
Write-off of net book value of assets damaged
—
—
—
(2,170
)
Casualty gain (loss), net
$
86
$
(3,922
)
$
777
$
(6,092
)
Reconciliation of Net Income to Cash NOI and Same-Property Cash NOI
The following table reflects the reconciliation of net income to cash
NOI, same-property cash NOI and same-property cash NOI including
properties in redevelopment for the quarters and years ended
December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. Net income is considered the
most directly comparable GAAP measure. Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial
Measures" on page 3 for a description of cash NOI and same-property cash
NOI.
Quarter Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
(Amounts in thousands)
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net income (loss)
$
7,251
$
(15,873
)
$
116,963
$
72,938
Management and development fee income from non-owned properties
(405
)
(336
)
(1,469
)
(1,535
)
Other (income) expense
(27
)
6
(146
)
(118
)
Depreciation and amortization
25,878
21,776
99,422
82,281
General and administrative expense
9,405
7,693
34,984
30,691
Casualty and impairment loss, net(1)
5,674
1,745
4,426
7,382
Gain on sale of real estate
—
—
(52,625
)
(202
)
Interest income
(2,393
)
(1,066
)
(8,336
)
(2,248
)
Interest and debt expense
16,809
14,839
64,868
56,218
(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt
—
34,062
(2,524
)
35,336
Income tax expense (benefit)
2,778
(1,220
)
3,519
(278
)
Non-cash revenue and expenses
(3,522
)
(2,354
)
(32,117
)
(47,161
)
Cash NOI(2)
61,448
59,272
226,965
233,304
Adjustments:
Non-same property cash NOI(2)(3)
(6,878
)
(6,427
)
(51,132
)
(44,623
)
Tenant bankruptcy settlement and lease termination income
(24
)
(347
)
(1,028
)
(975
)
Natural disaster related operating (gain) loss(4)
(132
)
1,267
40
1,267
Lease termination payments
—
—
15,500
—
Construction rental abatement
127
902
291
902
Environmental remediation costs
—
—
584
—
Same-property cash NOI(6)
$
54,541
$
54,667
$
191,220
$
189,875
Cash NOI related to properties being redeveloped(5)
5,269
5,066
20,431
18,937
Same-property cash NOI including properties in redevelopment(6)
$
59,810
$
59,733
$
211,651
$
208,812
(1)
The quarter ended December 31, 2018 reflects impairment losses
recognized at our properties in Salem, NH and West Babylon, NY and
hurricane-related expenses. The year ended December 31, 2018
reflects these items, partially offset by insurance proceeds, net of
casualty-related expenses. The quarter ended December 31, 2017
includes hurricane-related expenses. The year ended December 31,
2017 also includes a write-off of net book value of assets damaged
and real estate impairment losses.
(2)
Cash NOI is calculated as total property revenues less property
operating expenses excluding the net effects of non-cash rental
income and non-cash ground rent expense but includes bad debt
expense.
(3)
Non-same property cash NOI includes cash NOI related to properties
being redeveloped and properties acquired or disposed.
(4)
The quarter ended December 31, 2018 excludes rental and tenant
reimbursement adjustments pertaining to Hurricane Maria at Las
Catalinas. The year ended December 31, 2018 reflects rental and
tenant reimbursement losses, offset by reversals of provisions for
payments received from tenants at Las Catalinas. The quarter and
year ended December 31, 2017 reflect rental and tenant reimbursement
losses and provisions for outstanding amounts due from tenants at
Las Catalinas.
(5)
The quarter ended December 31, 2018 excludes rental and tenant
reimbursement adjustments pertaining to Hurricane Maria at
Montehiedra. The year ended December 31, 2018 excludes rental and
tenant reimbursement losses, partially offset by a reversal of
provisions for payments received from tenants at Montehiedra. The
quarter and year ended December 31, 2017 excludes rental and tenant
reimbursement losses as well as provisions for outstanding amounts
due from tenants at Montehiedra.
(6)
The results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018 were
negatively impacted by store closures from tenant bankruptcies.
Excluding these amounts, same-property cash NOI would have increased
by 3.6% for the quarter and by 2.3% for the year ended December 31,
2018, and same-property cash NOI including properties in
redevelopment would have increased by 3.8% for the quarter and by
3.0% for the year ended December 31, 2018:
Quarter Ended December 31,
Percent Change
Year Ended December 31,
Percent Change
2018
2017
2018
2017
Same-property cash NOI
$
54,541
$
54,667
(0.2)%
$
191,220
$
189,875
0.7%
Cash NOI lost due to tenant bankruptcies
2,084
—
3,087
—
Same-property cash NOI including item above
56,625
54,667
3.6%
194,307
189,875
2.3%
Cash NOI related to properties being redeveloped
5,269
5,066
20,431
18,937
Cash NOI lost due to tenant bankruptcies at properties being
redeveloped
120
—
300
—
Same-property cash NOI including properties in redevelopment
and including item above
$
62,014
$
59,733
3.8%
$
215,038
$
208,812
3.0%
Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre
The following table reflects the reconciliation of net income to
EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre for the quarter and year ended
December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. Net income is considered the
most directly comparable GAAP measure. Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial
Measures" on page 3 for a description of EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre.
Quarter Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
(Amounts in thousands)
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net income (loss)
$
7,251
$
(15,873
)
$
116,963
$
72,938
Depreciation and amortization
25,878
21,776
99,422
82,281
Interest and debt expense
16,809
14,839
64,868
56,218
Income tax expense (benefit)
2,778
(1,220
)
3,519
(278
)
Gain on sale of real estate
—
—
(52,625
)
(202
)
Real estate impairment loss
5,574
—
5,574
3,467
EBITDAre
58,290
19,522
237,721
214,424
Adjustments for Adjusted EBITDAre:
Construction rental abatement
127
902
291
902
Transaction costs
95
—
491
278
Impact of tenant bankruptcies(2)
6
—
(5,075
)
—
Tenant bankruptcy settlement income
(24
)
(27
)
(329
)
(655
)
Casualty (gain) loss, net(1)
(86
)
3,922
(777
)
6,092
Executive transition costs(3)
—
—
1,932
—
Environmental remediation costs
—
—
584
—
(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt
—
34,062
(2,524
)
35,336
Income from acquired leasehold interest
—
—
—
(39,215
)
Adjusted EBITDAre
$
58,408
$
58,381
$
232,314
$
217,162
(1)
Refer to footnote 4 on page 8, Reconciliation of Net Income to FFO
and FFO as Adjusted, for the adjustments included in this line item.
(2)
Refer to footnote 2 on page 8, Reconciliation of Net Income to FFO
and FFO as Adjusted, for the adjustments included in this line item.
(3)
Amount reflects costs associated with hiring a new Chief Operating
Officer and a new President of Development and severance expenses
related to the termination of a prior executive.