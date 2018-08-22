Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Urban Outfitters, Inc.    URBN

URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC. (URBN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/21 10:00:04 pm
47.74 USD   +0.48%
12:42aURBAN OUTFITTER : Reports Q2 Results
PU
08/21URBAN OUTFITTER : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/21URBN Reports Record Q2 Sales and EPS
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Urban Outfitters : Reports Q2 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 12:42am CEST

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN), a leading lifestyle products and services company which operates a portfolio of global consumer brands comprised of Anthropologie, BHLDN, Free People, Terrain and Urban Outfitters brands and the Food and Beverage division, today announced net income of $93 million and $134 million for the three and six months ended July 31, 2018, respectively. Earnings per diluted share were $0.84 and $1.22 for the three and six months ended July 31, 2018, respectively.

Total Company net sales for the three months ended July 31, 2018, increased 13.7% over the same period last year to a record $992 million. Comparable Retail segment net sales increased 13%, driven by strong, double-digit growth in the digital channel and positive retail store sales. By brand, comparable Retail segment net sales increased 17% at Free People, 15% at Urban Outfitters and 11% at the Anthropologie Group. Wholesale segment net sales increased 10%.

'I'm pleased to announce our teams produced record Q2 sales and earnings per share,' said Richard A. Hayne, Chief Executive Officer. 'All three brands delivered double-digit Retail segment 'comp' sales and lower markdown rates to drive these results,' finished Mr. Hayne.

Read the Full Release >

Disclaimer

Urban Outfitters Inc. published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 22:41:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.
12:42aURBAN OUTFITTERS : Reports Q2 Results
PU
08/21URBAN OUTFITTERS : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/21URBN Reports Record Q2 Sales and EPS
GL
08/17URBAN OUTFITTERS' : Devon Yard lifestyle center opens on Main Line
AQ
08/09THE 'FRIENDS' TREND : '90s fashion revival for back-to-school season
RE
08/08NEW WAYS TO PAY : Installment payments with a twist
AQ
07/26Breakfast Technical Briefing on The Gap and Three Other Additional Apparel St..
AC
07/26URBAN OUTFITTERS : Q&a
AQ
07/13RED BANK : Saxum spree continues
AQ
07/02URBAN OUTFITTERS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/21Urban Outfitters tracks higher after earnings 
08/21Urban Outfitters beats by $0.07, beats on revenue 
08/21Signs of retail recovery continue 
08/20Notable earnings after Tuesday?s close 
08/20Game Plan For The Week - Cramer's Mad Money (8/17/18) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 923 M
EBIT 2019 361 M
Net income 2019 268 M
Finance 2019 680 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 19,40
P/E ratio 2020 17,70
EV / Sales 2019 1,12x
EV / Sales 2020 1,02x
Capitalization 5 073 M
Chart URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Urban Outfitters, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 47,6 $
Spread / Average Target 0,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Allan Hayne Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Carnie President Home Garden & Intl Anthropologie Group
Calvin B. Hollinger Chief Operating & Administrative Officer
Francis John Conforti Chief Financial Officer
Joel S. Lawson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.35.51%5 073
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL-5.15%98 485
KERING15.29%65 985
FAST RETAILING CO LTD9.89%47 161
ROSS STORES14.48%34 593
ZALANDO0.99%12 729
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.