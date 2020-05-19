Log in
URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.    URBN

URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.

(URBN)
Urban Outfitters : predicts 60% fall in same-store sales on slow recovery

05/19/2020 | 07:04pm EDT
An Urban Outfitters store front is seen in Evanston

Apparel retailer Urban Outfitters Inc on Tuesday projected a 60% decline in same-store sales in the second quarter due to tepid demand recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic disruptions, sending its shares down 6% in extended trading.

The Free People brand owner has reopened about 40% of its more than 600 stores worldwide, but said initial customer traffic has been sluggish. It expects to open 100 more stores by the first week of June.

"We believe a return to near pre-virus levels will take many quarters and a medical vaccine or cure," Chief Executive Officer Richard Hayne told analysts.

Urban Outfitters also reported worse-than-expected preliminary results for first-quarter ended April 30, as its stores remained closed for about half of the quarter due to the coronavirus-led restrictions.

The company's Anthropologie brand reported a 33% decline in same-store sales despite increased discounting as consumers switched to sweatpants and loungewear.

Gross margin decreased to 2% from 31.1% a year earlier, mainly due to higher delivery charges and increased discounts, even as it cut costs through furloughs and decreased investments in its China expansion plans.

Net sales fell 32% to $588.5 million, missing expectations of $627.1 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Excluding items, the company recorded a loss of 77 cents per share, while analysts' had estimated a 29-cent loss.

Urban Outfitters, however, said online business demand remained robust after recording double-digit digital sales in the first quarter, driven mainly by sales in Europe.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

