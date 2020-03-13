Log in
URBANA CORPORATION    URB   CA91707P1099

URBANA CORPORATION

(URB)
03/13 01:16:46 pm
2.1 CAD   --.--%
05:48pURBANA : 2019 Annual Financial Statements Announcement (pdf)
PU
03:13pURBANA CORPORATION : 2019 Annual Financial Statements
AQ
02/01With New CEO, IBM Doubles Down on Cloud -- WSJ
DJ
Urbana : 2019 Annual Financial Statements Announcement (pdf)

03/13/2020 | 05:48pm EDT

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES

OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

News Release

Listed: TSX and CSE: URB, URB.A

2019 Annual Financial Statements

Toronto, Ontario - March 13, 2020 - Urbana Corporation (TSX & CSE: URB & URB.A)

Urbana Corporation ("Urbana") announces today that it has submitted its audited Annual Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019 to the applicable Canadian securities regulators.

PDF versions of the documents are also available at www.urbanacorp.com and at www.sedar.com.

For further information contact:

Elizabeth Naumovski

Investor Relations (416) 595-9106enaumovski@urbanacorp.com

150 KING ST. W., SUITE 1702, TORONTO, ONTARIO M5H 1J9 TEL: 416-595-9106 FAX: 416-862-2498 www.urbanacorp.com

Disclaimer

Urbana Corporation published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 21:45:51 UTC
