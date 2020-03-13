Urbana : 2019 Annual Financial Statements Announcement (pdf)

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES
OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./
|
News Release
|
Listed: TSX and CSE: URB, URB.A
2019 Annual Financial Statements
Toronto, Ontario - March 13, 2020 - Urbana Corporation (TSX & CSE: URB & URB.A)
Urbana Corporation ("Urbana") announces today that it has submitted its audited Annual Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019 to the applicable Canadian securities regulators.
PDF versions of the documents are also available at www.urbanacorp.com and at www.sedar.com.
For further information contact:
Elizabeth Naumovski
Investor Relations (416) 595-9106enaumovski@urbanacorp.com
.
150 KING ST. W., SUITE 1702, TORONTO, ONTARIO M5H 1J9 TEL: 416-595-9106 FAX: 416-862-2498 www.urbanacorp.com
Disclaimer
Urbana Corporation published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 21:45:51 UTC