Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  URBANGLD MNR    UGM   CA91725T1093

URBANGLD MNR

(UGM)
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 10/07 01:25:48 pm
0.125 CAD   -7.41%
04:35pUrbanGold Announces Acceptance of Option Agreement
NE
10/01UrbanGold Announces New Chief Financial Officer
NE
09/26UrbanGold Makes 11 New Gold, Silver and Copper Discoveries in the Troilus Area
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

UrbanGold Announces Acceptance of Option Agreement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 04:35pm EDT

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2019) - UrbanGold Minerals Inc. (TSXV: UGM) ("UrbanGold" or the "Company" is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated September 13, 2019, it has received acceptance from TSX Venture Exchange Inc. to the option agreement dated September 4, 2019 (the "Agreement") with gold producer Argonaut Gold Inc. Pursuant to the Agreement, UrbanGold has issued 250,000 common shares of the Company to Argonaut Gold Inc., which are subject to a four month hold period from the date of issuance.

About UrbanGold

UrbanGold Minerals Inc. is a gold and base-metals exploration company, federally incorporated and headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "UGM". UrbanGold is focussed on mineral exploration in Quebec with emphasis on the Urban-Barry (Windfall) and Troilus area properties.

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws that is intended to be covered by the safe harbours created by those laws. "Forward-looking information" includes statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "potential" or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management at the date the statements are made. Furthermore, such forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information. See "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis dated September 9, 2019 filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for a discussion of these risks.

The Company cautions that there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

For further information

Mathieu Stephens, President and Chief Executive Officer
mstephens@urbangoldminerals.com

Jens Hansen, Chairman of the Board
jhansen@urbangoldminerals.com

Phone (613) 721-2919
www.urbangoldminerals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48536


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on URBANGLD MNR
04:35pUrbanGold Announces Acceptance of Option Agreement
NE
10/01UrbanGold Announces New Chief Financial Officer
NE
09/26UrbanGold Makes 11 New Gold, Silver and Copper Discoveries in the Troilus Are..
NE
09/25UrbanGold Commences Drilling on its Bullseye and Larabel Blocks in the Troilu..
NE
09/16URBANGLD MNR : UrbanGold and Argonaut Gold Agree to Combine Troilus Area Explora..
AQ
08/29UrbanGold Undertakes Ground Geophysics in Preparation for Drilling in Troilus..
NE
08/06UrbanGold Further Expands its Gold Property at Troilus, Announces Upcoming Di..
NE
07/18UrbanGold expands its position in the Troilus area, immediately commences sur..
NE
07/15Urbangold Appoints Mathieu Stephens as a Director
NE
06/06UrbanGold Consolidates its Mercier Rare Earth Property
NE
More news
Chart URBANGLD MNR
Duration : Period :
URBANGLD MNR Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group