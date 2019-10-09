Urbanise com : Strata Update (63)

Urbanise Strata Update (63)

Posted on October 10, 2019

Todays update includes enhancements to Invoice Processing, DebtCol, Tasks and Master CID functions as well as various other improvements and fixes.

Features

Invoice Processing

By default, when an invoice is 'paid' by the Invoice Processing module, the ledger date in the General Ledger is set to the date the transaction was processed by the system.

A new setting has been added to allow you to set the ledger date for the payment to the 'Due Date' of the invoice rather than the date it was processed. Use the new settings screen for 'Invoice Processing' to activate this function.

Improvements

Master CID

Four more functions were enhanced to support the Master CID configuration, these are:

Insurance report

Owner Details screen

Annual budget report

Interim Levies screen

We also enhanced the main dashboard on Master CID's to list the child CID's that it is connected to.

The 'Master CID' function allows you to have more than one Urbanise Strata 'Client ID' ('CID') that can be connected in a hierarchy. This is useful for business that have multiple offices, or central processing facilities.

What does 'Master CID' mean?

Task List

Two new columns have been added to the task list screen for 'Task ID' and 'Linked?'. The linked column helps you understand if a specific task is linked to other tasks.

Other Improvements

[PHX-5432] - Public Strata API: Duplicate check for 'bank transactions' when using the API

Duplicate check for 'bank transactions' when using the API [PHX-5741] - DebtCol: Case lodgement fee journal limited to 40 characters

Case lodgement fee journal limited to 40 characters [PHX-5590] - DebtCol: Check to see if a unit is still in debt before triggering the 'case' API call

Check to see if a unit is still in debt before triggering the 'case' API call [PHX-5556] - Invoice Processing: A new dedicated 'Settings' screen for the Invoice Processing module

Fixes

[PHX-4025] - Chart of Accounts: 'Strata Manager' / 'Body Corporate Manager' changes to 'Owners Corporation Manager' when it is opened

'Strata Manager' / 'Body Corporate Manager' changes to 'Owners Corporation Manager' when it is opened [PHX-4450] - Unit Details: Handle behaviour when 'lotadditionalinfo' record is initially missing for this lot

Handle behaviour when 'lotadditionalinfo' record is initially missing for this lot [PHX-5517] - Unit List: Lots are not loaded in order when number of lots > 40

Lots are not loaded in order when number of lots > 40 [PHX-5661] - Additional Charges: Time and Rate rows not aligned with the column heading in Invoice document

Time and Rate rows not aligned with the column heading in Invoice document [PHX-5691] - Plan Details: Errors with Legal Values in region 1006

Errors with Legal Values in region 1006 [PHX-5713] - Budgets: Categories with $0.00 amount are inserted into DB with 'Date' and 'SDate' as null

Categories with $0.00 amount are inserted into DB with 'Date' and 'SDate' as null [PHX-4080] - Task Triggers: Investment account maturing - Task is not triggered as per the system description

Investment account maturing - Task is not triggered as per the system description [PHX-5416] - Lot Owner Details: Editing 'Lot Details > Contact Details' in SW3 removes email addresses from lotmailaddresses

Editing 'Lot Details > Contact Details' in SW3 removes email addresses from lotmailaddresses [PHX-5682] - Lot Owner Details: Insert email address in lotmailaddresses when inserting new or updating existing records

Insert email address in lotmailaddresses when inserting new or updating existing records [PHX-5522] - Management Details: Changing the 'Managed Since' date for one property updates the 'Managed Since' date for all properties

Changing the 'Managed Since' date for one property updates the 'Managed Since' date for all properties [PHX-4894] - Comms: Front-end converts date-time from server to user's local time, thus, some emails seem to be excluded

Front-end converts date-time from server to user's local time, thus, some emails seem to be excluded [PHX-3789] - Proposed Annual Budget: Percentage Variance and Variance Amount from previous year are not included in report.

Percentage Variance and Variance Amount from previous year are not included in report. [PHX-5514] - Master CID: Unable to edit plan details of child properties from the master CID

Unable to edit plan details of child properties from the master CID [PHX-1488] - Tasks: Unable to delete a task after changing the creator's name

Unable to delete a task after changing the creator's name [PHX-2807] - Unit Details: Validation of dates when entering Direct Debit details, so possible to enter 'End Date' earlier than 'Start Date'

