UroGen Pharma : Announces Presentation of Analysis from Phase 3 OLYMPUS Trial of UGN-101 for Patients with Low-Grade Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: URGN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical
company developing treatments to address unmet needs in uro-oncology,
today announced a new presentation from the pivotal Phase 3 OLYMPUS
trial of UGN-101 (mitomycin gel) for instillation, an investigational
formulation for the primary non-surgical treatment of patients with
low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer (LG UTUC). The analysis, which
discusses the minimally invasive chemoablation approach of UGN-101 to
potentially treat LG UTUC tumors, including those that are unresectable,
will be presented on Sunday, May 5, 2019 in an oral presentation during
the plenary session at the 114th American Urological
Association (AUA) Annual Meeting in Chicago. The text for the abstract
is available online through the Journal
of Urology website.
Details of AUA Oral Presentation
Abstract #: LBA-16
Session:
Plenary Session, Next Frontier
Title: Nephron-sparing
Management of Low Grade (LG) UTUC With UGN-101 (mitomycin gel) for
Instillation: The Olympus Trial Experience
Presenter: Seth
Paul Lerner, M.D., FACS, Professor of Urology, Baylor College of Medicine
Date
and Time: Sunday, May 5, 2019; 3:17 – 3:26 PM CDT
Location: MCP:
W375d
“The treatment of LG UTUC remains a technical challenge for urologists,
given the anatomical complexity of the kidney and the physical limits of
endoscopic instrumentation,” said Mark P. Schoenberg, M.D., Chief
Medical Officer of UroGen. “UroGen is committed to raising the standard
of care for this typically elderly patient population whose current
options consist of repetitive endoscopic surgical intervention or
complete loss of a kidney. We look forward to presenting this UGN-101
analysis that further underscores the unmet need in patients with new
and recurrent LG UTUC.”
About UGN-101
UGN-101 (mitomycin gel) for instillation is an investigational drug
formulation of mitomycin in Phase 3 development for the treatment of
low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer (LG UTUC). Utilizing the RTGel™
technology platform, UroGen’s proprietary sustained release,
hydrogel-based formulation, UGN-101 is designed to enable longer
exposure of urinary tract tissue to mitomycin, thereby enabling the
treatment of tumors by non-surgical means. UGN-101 is delivered to
patients using standard ureteral catheters. The Company initiated its
rolling submission of the UGN-101 New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in December 2018. The FDA previously
granted Orphan Drug, Fast Track, and Breakthrough Therapy Designations
to UGN-101 for the treatment of UTUC. If approved, UGN-101 would be the
first drug approved for the non-surgical treatment of LG UTUC.
About UroGen Pharma Ltd.
UroGen Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq:URGN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical
company developing advanced non-surgical treatments to address unmet
needs in the field of urology, with a focus on uro-oncology. UroGen has
developed RTGel™, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based
platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic
profiles of existing drugs. UroGen’s sustained release technology is
designed to enable longer exposure of the urinary tract tissue to
medications, making local therapy a potentially more effective treatment
option. UroGen’s lead investigational candidates, UGN-101 (mitomycin
gel) for instillation, and UGN-102 (mitomycin gel) for intravesical
instillation, are designed to potentially ablate tumors by non-surgical
means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial
cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer and bladder
cancer, respectively. UroGen is headquartered in New York, NY with
operations in Los Angeles, CA and Israel.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is
defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995,
including with respect to the potential of UGN-101 to be the first
non-surgical therapy for LG UTUC, the completion of the rolling NDA for
UGN-101, approval, launch and adoption of UGN-101, the potential of
UroGen’s proprietary RTGel™ technology platform, and the potential of
UGN-102, which statements are subject to a number of risks,
uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to: the timing
and success of clinical trials, including the Olympus pivotal Phase 3
trial and potential safety and other complications thereof; the ability
to obtain and maintain regulatory approval; the labeling for any
approved product; the scope, progress and expansion of developing and
commercializing UroGen Pharma’s product candidates; the size and growth
of the market(s) therefor and the rate and degree of market acceptance
thereof vis-à-vis alternative therapies; and UroGen Pharma’s ability to
attract or retain key management, members of the board of directors and
personnel. In light of these risks and uncertainties, and other risks
and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section of
UroGen Pharma’s most recent Form 10-K filed with the SEC and other
filings that UroGen Pharma makes with the SEC from time to time (which
are available at http://www.sec.gov),
the events and circumstances discussed in such forward-looking
statements may not occur, and UroGen Pharma’s actual results could
differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied
thereby. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of
this press release and are based on information available to UroGen
Pharma as of the date of this release.
