UroGen Pharma : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Ordinary Shares

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq:URGN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical
company developing treatments to address unmet needs in the field of
urology, with a focus on uro-oncology, today announced the pricing of
its public offering of 3,658,537 ordinary shares at a public offering
price of $41.00 per share, for a total public offering size of
approximately $150.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts
and commissions and estimated offering expenses. In addition, the
Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to
an additional 548,780 ordinary shares at the public offering price, less
underwriting discounts and commissions. All ordinary shares sold in this
offering are being offered by the Company. The offering is expected to
close on or about January 28, 2019, subject to customary closing
conditions.
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan and Jefferies are acting as joint
book-running managers for the offering. Oppenheimer & Co. is acting as
lead manager for the offering.
A shelf registration statement relating to the ordinary shares was
previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”)
and declared effective on October 26, 2018. A preliminary prospectus
supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering were
filed with the SEC on January 22, 2019. A final prospectus supplement
and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with
the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.
Copies of the final prospectus supplement (when available) and
accompanying prospectus may be obtained by contacting:
-
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, c/o: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street,
New York, New York 10282, or via telephone at 866-471-2526, or via
email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com;
or
-
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155
Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or via telephone at
866-803-9204, or via email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorgan.com;
or
-
Jefferies LLC, c/o: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Departments, 520
Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10022, or via telephone
at 877-821-7388, or via email: prospectus_department@jefferies.com.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any
sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which
such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration
or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other
jurisdiction. Any offer, if at all, will be made only by means of the
prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus forming a part of the
effective registration statement.
About UroGen Pharma Ltd.
UroGen Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq:URGN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical
company developing advanced non-surgical treatments to address unmet
needs in the field of urology, with a focus on uro-oncology. UroGen has
developed RTGel™, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based
platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic
profiles of existing drugs. UroGen’s sustained release technology is
designed to enable longer exposure of the urinary tract tissue to
medications, making local therapy a potentially more effective treatment
option. UroGen’s lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102, are
designed to potentially remove tumors by non-surgical means and to treat
several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including
low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and bladder cancer,
respectively. UroGen is headquartered in New York, NY with operations in
Los Angeles, CA and Israel.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is
defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995,
including with respect to the expected closing of the offering, which
statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and
assumptions, including, but not limited to: the timing and success of
clinical trials and potential complications thereof; the ability to
obtain and maintain regulatory approval; the labeling for any approved
product; the scope, progress and expansion of developing and
commercializing UroGen Pharma’s product candidates; the size and growth
of the market(s) therefor and the rate and degree of market acceptance
thereof vis-à-vis alternative therapies; and UroGen Pharma’s ability to
attract or retain key management, members of the board of directors and
personnel. In light of these risks and uncertainties, and other risks
and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section of
UroGen Pharma’s Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 15, 2018, its
Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on January 22, 2019, and
in the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating
to the offering to be filed with the SEC, and other filings that UroGen
Pharma makes with the SEC from time to time (which are available at http://www.sec.gov),
the events and circumstances discussed in such forward-looking
statements may not occur, and UroGen Pharma’s actual results could
differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied
thereby. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of
this press release and are based on information available to UroGen
Pharma as of the date of this release.
