Urstadt Biddle Properties : 13-D

01/11/2019 | 04:04am EST

Section 1: SC 13D/A (SCHEDULE 13D/A AMENDMENT 25)

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 13D (Rule 13d-101)

(Amendment No. 25)*

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.

(Name of Issuer)

Common Stock, par value $.01 per share

(Title of Class of Securities)

917286106 (CUSIP Number)

Charles D. Urstadt

Chairman

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.

321 Railroad Avenue Greenwich, Connecticut 06830

(203) 863-8200

(Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications)

January 2, 2019

(Date of Event Which Requires Filing

of This Statement)

If the filing person has previously filed a statement on Schedule 13G to report the acquisition that is the subject of this Schedule 13D, and is filing this schedule because of Rule 13d-1(e), 13d-1(f) or 13d-1(g), check the following box.

Note: Schedules filed in paper format shall include a signed original and five copies of the schedule, including all exhibits. See Rule 13d-7 for other parties to whom copies are to be sent.

* The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person's initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter disclosure provided in a prior cover page.

The information required on the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes).

(Continued on following pages)

CUSIP No. 917286106

1

Names of Reporting Persons.

Charles J. Urstadt

2

Check the Appropriate Box If a Member of a Group (See Instructions)

  • a.

  • b.

3 4 5 6

SEC Use Only

Source of Funds (See Instructions)

OO - See Item 5(c)

Check Box If Disclosure of Legal Proceedings Is Required Pursuant to Items 2(d) or 2(e) Citizenship or Place of Organization

United States of America

7

Number of

Sole Voting Power 890,570

Shares Beneficially Owned by

Each Reporting Person With

8 9 10

Shared Voting Power 3,652,628

Sole Dispositive Power 890,570

Shared Dispositive Power 3,652,628

11 12 13 14

Aggregate Amount Beneficially Owned by Each Reporting Person 4,543,198

Check Box If the Aggregate Amount in Row (11) Excludes Certain Shares (See Instructions)

Percent of Class Represented By Amount in Row (11)

46.3%

Type of Reporting Person (See Instructions)

CUSIP No. 917286106

1

Names of Reporting Persons.

Urstadt Property Company, Inc.

2

Check the Appropriate Box If a Member of a Group (See Instructions)

  • a.

  • b.

3 4 5 6

SEC Use Only

Source of Funds (See Instructions)

N/A

Check Box If Disclosure of Legal Proceedings Is Required Pursuant to Items 2(d) or 2(e) Citizenship or Place of Organization

Delaware

7

Number of

Sole Voting Power 0

Shares Beneficially Owned by

Each Reporting Person With

8 9 10

Shared Voting Power 3,286,578

Sole Dispositive Power 0

Shared Dispositive Power 3,286,578

11 12 13 14

Aggregate Amount Beneficially Owned by Each Reporting Person 3,286,578

Check Box If the Aggregate Amount in Row (11) Excludes Certain Shares (See Instructions)

Percent of Class Represented By Amount in Row (11)

33.5%

Type of Reporting Person (See Instructions)

CO

CUSIP No. 917286106

1

Names of Reporting Persons.

Elinor F. Urstadt

2

Check the Appropriate Box If a Member of a Group (See Instructions)

  • a.

  • b.

3 4 5 6

SEC Use Only

Source of Funds (See Instructions)

N/A

Check Box If Disclosure of Legal Proceedings Is Required Pursuant to Items 2(d) or 2(e) Citizenship or Place of Organization

United States of America

7

Number of

Sole Voting Power 0

Shares Beneficially Owned by

Each Reporting Person With

8 9 10

Shared Voting Power 146,050

Sole Dispositive Power 0

Shared Dispositive Power 146,050

11 12 13 14

Aggregate Amount Beneficially Owned by Each Reporting Person 146,050

Check Box If the Aggregate Amount in Row (11) Excludes Certain Shares (See Instructions)

Percent of Class Represented By Amount in Row (11)

1.5%

Type of Reporting Person (See Instructions)

CUSIP No. 917286106

1

Names of Reporting Persons.

Urstadt Realty Associates Co LP

2

Check the Appropriate Box If a Member of a Group (See Instructions)

  • a.

  • b.

3 4 5 6

SEC Use Only

Source of Funds (See Instructions)

N/A

Check Box If Disclosure of Legal Proceedings Is Required Pursuant to Items 2(d) or 2(e) Citizenship or Place of Organization

Delaware

7

Number of

Sole Voting Power 0

Shares Beneficially Owned by

Each Reporting Person With

8 9 10

Shared Voting Power 1,942,431

Sole Dispositive Power 0

Shared Dispositive Power 1,942,431

11 12 13 14

Aggregate Amount Beneficially Owned by Each Reporting Person 1,942,431

Check Box If the Aggregate Amount in Row (11) Excludes Certain Shares (See Instructions)

Percent of Class Represented By Amount in Row (11)

19.8%

Type of Reporting Person (See Instructions)

PN

Disclaimer

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 09:03:11 UTC
