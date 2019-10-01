Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.    UBA

URSTADT BIDDLE PROPERTIES INC.

(UBA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. : Announces Closing of Series K Preferred Stock Offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 04:07pm EDT

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA), a real estate investment trust (the “Company”), today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 4,000,000 shares of its 5.875% Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, liquidation preference of $25.00 per share, resulting in net proceeds of $96.85 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions but before expenses payable by the Company. The Company expects trading of the Series K Preferred Stock on the NYSE to begin on October 3, 2019 under the symbol “UBPPRK”.

The Company intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering to fund the redemption of all of the outstanding shares of its existing Series G preferred stock. The Company intends to use the remaining net proceeds for other general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of outstanding indebtedness, the funding of capital improvements to the Company’s existing properties and the acquisition of additional properties. Pending the use of the net proceeds as described above, the Company may use the net proceeds to make investments in short-term income-producing securities that are consistent with its qualification as a REIT.

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC and BMO Capital Markets Corp. acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. B. Riley FBR, Inc., D.A. Davidson & Co., BNY Mellon Capital Markets, LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. and Sandler O’Neill & Partners, L.P. acted as co-managers for the offering.

A final prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus related to the offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus may be obtained by contacting Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Attention: WFS Customer Service, 608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402 or by telephone at (800) 645-3751 or by email at wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com; or BMO Capital Markets Corp., Attention: Syndicate Department, 3 Times Square, 25th Floor, New York, New York 10036 or by telephone at (800) 414-3627 or by email at bmoprospectus@bmo.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 83 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 198 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception and has raised total dividends to its shareholders for the last 25 consecutive years.

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with regard to the anticipated use of the net proceeds from the offering. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. No assurance can be given that the net proceeds from the offering will be used as indicated. These statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in or incorporated by reference into the Risk Factors section of the Company’s Registration Statement on Form S-3. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on URSTADT BIDDLE PROPERTIES
04:18pURSTADT BIDDLE PROPERTIES INC. : Announces Redemption of 6.75% Series G Cumulati..
BU
04:07pURSTADT BIDDLE PROPERTIES INC. : Announces Closing of Series K Preferred Stock O..
BU
09/30URSTADT BIDDLE PROPERTIES INC : Material Modification to Rights of Security Hold..
AQ
09/26URSTADT BIDDLE PROPERTIES INC. : Announces Pricing of Series K Preferred Stock O..
BU
09/05URSTADT BIDDLE PROPERTIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Co..
AQ
09/05URSTADT BIDDLE PROPERTIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (f..
AQ
09/05URSTADT : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09/05URSTADT BIDDLE : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09/05URSTADT BIDDLE PROPERTIES INC. : Reports Third Quarter Operating Results For Fis..
BU
09/04URSTADT BIDDLE PROPERTIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Finan..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 137 M
EBIT 2019 54,8 M
Net income 2019 28,2 M
Debt 2019 355 M
Yield 2019 4,68%
P/E ratio 2019 22,1x
P/E ratio 2020 20,6x
EV / Sales2019 8,88x
EV / Sales2020 8,63x
Capitalization 864 M
Chart URSTADT BIDDLE PROPERTIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends URSTADT BIDDLE PROPERTIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 23,33  $
Last Close Price 23,70  $
Spread / Highest target 1,27%
Spread / Average Target -1,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Willing L. Biddle President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles D. Urstadt Chairman
Stephan A. Rapaglia Chief Operating Officer & SVP-Real Estate Counsel
John T. Hayes Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Charles J. Urstadt Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
URSTADT BIDDLE PROPERTIES INC.23.31%864
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)63.60%48 924
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.20.93%27 045
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION21.64%24 402
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES33.67%17 471
W. P. CAREY INC.36.98%15 285
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group