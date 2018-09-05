Log in
URSTADT BIDDLE PROPERTIES INC (UBA)
Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. : Announces Quarterly Dividends on Class A Common and Common Shares

09/05/2018 | 10:31pm CEST

At their quarterly meeting today, the Directors of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE: UBA and UBP), declared quarterly dividends on the Company’s Class A Common Stock and Common Stock. The dividends were declared in the amounts of $0.27 for each share of Class A Common Stock and $0.24 for each share of Common Stock. The dividends are payable October 19, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 5, 2018. The dividends were unchanged from the previous quarterly rates and represent the 195th consecutive quarterly dividend on common shares declared since the Company began operating in 1969.

The Directors of UBP also declared the regular quarterly dividends on the Company’s Series G Preferred Stock and Series H Preferred Stock. The dividends were declared in the amount of $0.421875 for each share of Series G Preferred Stock and $0.390625 for each share of Series H Preferred Stock. The dividends are payable October 31, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 19, 2018.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 84 properties containing approximately 5.1 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 194 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception and has raised total dividends to its shareholders for the last 24 consecutive years.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 135 M
EBIT 2018 54,6 M
Net income 2018 29,0 M
Debt 2018 361 M
Yield 2018 4,83%
P/E ratio 2018 22,82
P/E ratio 2019 22,14
EV / Sales 2018 8,94x
EV / Sales 2019 8,72x
Capitalization 846 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 22,5 $
Spread / Average Target 0,63%
Managers
NameTitle
Willing L. Biddle President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles J. Urstadt Chairman
Stephan A. Rapaglia Chief Operating Officer & SVP-Real Estate Counsel
John T. Hayes Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Robert Jean Mueller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
URSTADT BIDDLE PROPERTIES INC2.85%846
EQUINIX INC-5.48%34 060
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST8.40%25 447
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%21 279
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION2.37%16 930
VORNADO REALTY TRUST-3.49%14 353
