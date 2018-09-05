Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. : Announces Quarterly Dividends on Class A Common and Common Shares

At their quarterly meeting today, the Directors of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE: UBA and UBP), declared quarterly dividends on the Company’s Class A Common Stock and Common Stock. The dividends were declared in the amounts of $0.27 for each share of Class A Common Stock and $0.24 for each share of Common Stock. The dividends are payable October 19, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 5, 2018. The dividends were unchanged from the previous quarterly rates and represent the 195th consecutive quarterly dividend on common shares declared since the Company began operating in 1969.

The Directors of UBP also declared the regular quarterly dividends on the Company’s Series G Preferred Stock and Series H Preferred Stock. The dividends were declared in the amount of $0.421875 for each share of Series G Preferred Stock and $0.390625 for each share of Series H Preferred Stock. The dividends are payable October 31, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 19, 2018.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 84 properties containing approximately 5.1 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 194 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception and has raised total dividends to its shareholders for the last 24 consecutive years.

