Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. : Reports Second Quarter Operating Results for Fiscal 2019
0
06/07/2019 | 09:29pm BST
Urstadt
Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE: UBA and UBP), a real estate investment
trust, today reported its operating results for the three and six months
ended April 30, 2019.
Net income applicable to Class A Common and Common stockholders for the
second quarter of fiscal 2019 was $5,798,000 or $0.15 per diluted Class
A Common share and $0.14 per diluted Common share, compared to
$9,598,000 or $0.25 per diluted Class A Common share and $0.23 per
diluted Common share in last year’s second quarter. Net income
attributable to Class A Common and Common stockholders for the first six
months of fiscal 2019 was $11,652,000 or $0.31 per diluted Class A
Common share and $0.27 per diluted Common share, compared to $14,519,000
or $0.39 per diluted Class A Common share and $0.34 per diluted Common
share in the first six months of fiscal 2018. Net income in the three
and six months ended April 30, 2018 included lease termination income in
the amount of $3.7 million.
Funds from operations (“FFO”) for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 was
$13,202,000 or $0.35 per diluted Class A Common share and $0.31 per
diluted Common share, compared with $16,950,000 or $0.45 per diluted
Class A Common share and $0.40 per diluted Common share in last year’s
second quarter. For the first six months of fiscal 2019, FFO amounted to
$26,739,000 or $0.71 per diluted Class A Common share and $0.63 per
diluted Common share, compared to $29,200,000 or $0.78 per diluted Class
A Common share and $0.69 per diluted Common share in the corresponding
period of fiscal 2018. FFO in the three and six months ended April 30,
2018 also included lease termination income in the amount of $3.7
million, or $0.10 per Class A Common share.
At April 30, 2019, the company’s consolidated properties were 92.3%
leased (versus 93.2% at the end of fiscal 2018) and 90.7% occupied
(versus 91.7% at the end of fiscal 2018). The drop in the company’s
leased rate in the first half of fiscal 2019 predominantly resulted from
the company’s purchase of Lakeview Plaza Shopping Center, located in
Brewster, NY in December 2018. Lakeview has 49,000 square feet vacant,
which, once leased, will provide the company a significant additional
return on its investment. Also at April 30, 2019 the leased percentage
treats as leased, and the April 30, 2019 occupancy percentage treats as
unoccupied, 65,700 square feet of retail space (1.4% of our consolidated
square footage) formerly occupied by Toys R’ Us and Babies R’ Us at the
company’s Danbury Square shopping center in Danbury, CT pursuant to a
long-term ground lease. Toys R’ Us and Babies R’ Us went bankrupt in
fiscal 2017, and this ground lease was purchased in August 2018 from
Toys R’ Us and Babies R’ Us and assumed by a real estate investor
unrelated to the company. The lease rate for the 65,700 square foot
space was and remains at $0 for the duration of the ground lease, and
the company did not have any other leases with Toys R’ Us or Babies R’
Us. Accordingly, the company’s cash flow was not impacted by the
bankruptcy of Toys R’ Us and Babies R’ Us. As of the date of this press
release, the investor has not leased the space.
Both the percentage of property leased and the percentage of property
occupied referenced in the preceding paragraph exclude the company’s
unconsolidated joint ventures. At April 30, 2019, the company had equity
interests in seven unconsolidated joint ventures (751,000 square feet),
which were 96.0% leased (96.3% at October 31, 2018).
Commenting on the quarter’s operating results, Willing L. Biddle,
President and CEO of the company, said “We are pleased to report that we
had a very good operating quarter, and we are continuing our strong
performance through the first half of our 2019 fiscal year. In last
year’s second quarter, we received a $3.7 million lease termination
payment from Acme at our Newark, NJ property. Acme had purchased its
lease from A&P and was unable to properly merchandise the store to meet
the needs of the surrounding community, which is predominantly
Portuguese and Latin American. Accordingly, Acme and the company
negotiated an early termination of its lease. We re-leased this space to
Seabra Supermarkets, the preeminent Portuguese supermarket operator in
the area, and Seabra is scheduled to open its store this summer. In
addition, in last year’s second quarter we received a one-time $288,000
payment from the grocery store operator at our Emerson, NJ property.
With these two large one-time transactions removed from last year’s
results, our FFO increased by 1.9% on a dollar value basis and 1.0% on a
Class A Common share basis when compared with our operating results in
last year’s second quarter. For the six months ended April 30, 2019, our
FFO increased 6.1% on a dollar value basis and 5.3% on a Class A Common
share basis when compared with our operating results in last year’s
first six months. This increase was the result of net operating income
generated from property acquisitions in fiscal 2018 and the first
quarter of fiscal 2019, as well as organic net operating income growth
in our existing portfolio of investment properties. In addition, this
increase was bolstered by the sale of our small marketable securities
portfolio in the first quarter of fiscal 2019, which resulted in a gain
of $403,000. We are very pleased that our FFO payout ratio has dropped
below 80%, as we know our investors greatly value the safety and
consistent growth of our dividend through all types of economic cycles.
In addition, this quarter we continued pruning our portfolio of a few
properties that don’t meet our investment objectives of primarily owning
grocery or pharmacy-anchored outdoor shopping centers in the affluent
suburban communities that surround New York City. In March, we sold an
unanchored retail property located in Spring Valley, NY in which we
owned a 50% interest. We purchased our interest in that property in 2012
as part of a package that included a grocery-anchored shopping center.
We generated $5 million from the sale of the Spring Valley property and
intend to invest the proceeds back into properties that are more closely
aligned with our investment objectives.”
Mr. Biddle continued……. “Leasing the vacant space in our portfolio is
management’s number one focus at this time. Of the 352,000 square feet
vacant in our consolidated portfolio, we have approximately 33,000
square feet in the lease negotiation stage and we are negotiating
letters of intent with potential tenants for an additional 70,000 square
feet. 49,000 square feet of the 352,000 square feet of vacant space was
added in the first quarter when we closed on the acquisition of Lakeview
Plaza Shopping Center located in Brewster, NY. Lakeview Plaza is a
177,000 square foot shopping center that is anchored by a 45,000 square
foot Acme Supermarket. This property, which we purchased from a lender
who had foreclosed, consists of five buildings on a 23-acre site. We
purchased this property at an attractive going-in yield based on our
purchase price and the existing net operating income. It is our top
priority to get as much of this vacant space leased as quickly as
possible. We currently have letters of intent out for 19,000 square feet
of space, and we are hopeful that we will move shortly to the lease
negotiation stage. If we are able to lease all of the vacant 49,000
square feet at Lakeview, we could add another $1-1.3 million to this
property’s net operating income, which would improve our investment
return for this property to over 13%. We continue to actively look to
acquire investment properties meeting our geographic and financial
parameters.”
Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real
estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 84
properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space.Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides
investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing
properties. It has paid 197 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted
dividends to its shareholders since its inception and has raised total
dividends to its shareholders for the last 25 consecutive years.
Certain statements contained herein may constitute “forward-looking
statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995.Such forward-looking statements involve known
and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the
actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be
materially different from any future results, performance or
achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.Such factors include, among other things, risks associated with the
timing of and costs associated with property improvements, financing
commitments and general competitive factors.
(Table Follows)
URSTADT BIDDLE PROPERTIES INC. (NYSE: UBA AND UBP) SIX
MONTHS AND THREE MONTHS ENDED APRIL 30, 2019 AND 2018 RESULTS
(UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except per share data)
Six Months Ended
Three Months Ended
April 30,
April 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenues
Base rents
$49,706
$47,494
$24,928
$23,910
Recoveries from tenants
16,825
16,316
8,373
8,109
Lease termination income
17
3,754
-
3,754
Other income
2,200
2,436
992
1,232
Total Revenues
68,748
70,000
34,293
37,005
Operating Expenses
Property operating
11,715
12,046
5,851
5,740
Property taxes
11,718
10,304
5,805
5,157
Depreciation and amortization
13,925
13,917
6,985
6,968
General and administrative
4,919
4,702
2,265
2,283
Provision for tenant credit losses
496
372
242
162
Directors' fees and expenses
192
188
84
86
Total Operating Expenses
42,965
41,529
21,232
20,396
Operating Income
25,783
28,471
13,061
16,609
Non-Operating Income (Expense):
Interest expense
(7,110)
(6,739)
(3,532)
(3,316)
Equity in net income from unconsolidated joint ventures
718
1,227
376
667
Gain on sale of marketable securities
403
-
-
-
Interest, dividends and other investment income
184
142
55
62
Net Income
19,978
23,101
9,960
14,022
Noncontrolling interests:
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(2,201)
(2,457)
(1,100)
(1,362)
Net income attributable to Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.
17,777
20,644
8,860
12,660
Preferred stock dividends
(6,125)
(6,125)
(3,062)
(3,062)
Net Income Applicable to Common and Class A Common Stockholders
$11,652
$14,519
$5,798
$9,598
Diluted Earnings Per Share:
Per Common Share:
$0.27
$0.34
$0.14
$0.23
Per Class A Common Share:
$0.31
$0.39
$0.15
$0.25
Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding (Diluted):
Common and Common Equivalent
9,271
9,104
9,342
9,150
Class A Common and Class A Common Equivalent
29,604
29,512
29,649
29,531
Results of Operations
The following information summarizes our results of operations for the
six months and three months ended April 30, 2019 and 2018 (amounts in
thousands):
Six months ended
April 30,
Change Attributable to
Revenues
2019
2018
Increase (Decrease)
% Change
Property Acquisitions/Sales
Properties Held In Both Periods (Note 1)
Base rents
$ 49,706
$47,494
$2,212
4.7%
$1,672
$540
Recoveries from tenants
16,825
16,316
509
3.1%
763
(254)
Lease termination
17
3,754
(3,737)
-99.5%
-
(3,737)
Other income
2,200
2,436
(236)
-9.7%
42
(278)
Operating Expenses
Property operating
11,715
12,046
(331)
-2.7%
713
(1,044)
Property taxes
11,718
10,304
1,414
13.7%
419
995
Depreciation and amortization
13,925
13,917
8
0.1%
266
(258)
General and administrative
4,919
4,702
217
4.6%
n/a
n/a
Non-Operating Income/Expense
Interest expense
7,110
6,739
371
5.5%
72
299
Interest, dividends, and other investment income
184
142
42
29.6%
n/a
n/a
Three Months Ended
April 30,
Change Attributable to
Revenues
2019
2018
Increase (Decrease)
% Change
Property Acquisitions/Sales
Properties Held In Both Periods (Note 1)
Base rents
$24,928
$23,910
$1,018
4.3%
$841
$177
Recoveries from tenants
8,373
8,109
264
3.3%
367
(103)
Lease termination
-
3,754
(3,754)
-100.0%
-
(3,754)
Other income
992
1,232
(240)
-19.5%
5
(245)
Operating Expenses
Property operating
5,851
5,740
111
1.9%
371
(260)
Property taxes
5,805
5,157
648
12.6%
222
426
Depreciation and amortization
6,985
6,968
17
0.2%
126
(109)
General and administrative
2,265
2,283
(18)
-0.8%
n/a
n/a
Non-Operating Income/Expense
Interest expense
3,532
3,316
216
6.5%
32
184
Interest, dividends, and other investment income
55
62
(7)
-11.3%
n/a
n/a
Note 1 –Properties held in both periods includes only properties
owned for the entire periods of 2019 and 2018 and for interest expense
the amount also includes parent company interest expense.All
other properties are included in the property acquisition/sales column.There are no properties excluded from the analysis.
Base rents increased by 4.7% to $49.7 million for the six month period
ended April 30, 2019 as compared with $47.5 million in the comparable
period of 2018. Base rents increased by 4.3% to $24.9 million for the
three month period ended April 30, 2019 as compared with $23.9 million
in the comparable period of 2018. The change in base rent and the
changes in other income statement line items analyzed in the table above
were attributable to:
Property Acquisitions and Properties Sold:
In fiscal 2018, we purchased three properties totaling 53,700 square
feet of GLA. In the first six months of fiscal 2019, we purchased one
property totaling 177,000 square feet. These properties accounted for
all of the revenue and expense changes attributable to property
acquisitions and sales in the six months ended April 30, 2019 when
compared with fiscal 2018.
Properties Held in Both Periods:
Revenues
Base Rent
The increase in base rents for the six month and three month periods
ended April 30, 2019, when compared to the corresponding prior periods,
was predominantly caused by new leasing activity at several properties
held in both periods and a lease renewal with a grocery-store tenant at
a significantly higher rent than the expiring period rent, both of which
created a positive variance in base rent.
In the first six months of fiscal 2019, we leased or renewed
approximately 335,000 square feet (or approximately 7.3% of total
consolidated property leasable area). At April 30, 2019, the Company’s
consolidated properties were 92.3% leased (93.2% leased at October 31,
2018).
Tenant Recoveries
In the six month and three month periods ended April 30, 2019,
recoveries from tenants (which represent reimbursements from tenants for
operating expenses and property taxes) decreased by $254,000 and
$103,000, respectively, when compared with the corresponding prior
periods. This decrease was a result of a decrease in property operating
expenses predominantly related to a decrease in snow removal costs at
our properties owned in both periods, partially offset by an increase in
property tax expense as a result of an increase in property tax
assessments in both periods.
Lease Termination Income
In April 2018, we reached agreement with the grocery tenant at our
Newark, NJ property to terminate its 63,000 square foot lease in
exchange for a one-time $3.7 million lease termination payment, which we
received and recorded as revenue in the six month and three month
periods ended April 30, 2018. Also in March 2018, we leased that same
space to a new grocery store operator who took possession in May 2018.
While the rental rate on the new lease is 30% less than the rental rate
on the terminated lease, we hope that part of this decreased rental rate
will be recaptured with the receipt of percentage rent in subsequent
years as the store matures and its sales increase. The new lease
required no tenant improvement allowance.
Expenses
Property Operating
In the six month and three month periods ended April 30, 2019, property
operating expenses decreased by $1.0 million and $260,000, respectively,
when compared with the corresponding prior periods, predominantly as a
result of a decrease in snow removal costs at our properties owned in
both periods.
Property Taxes
In the six month and three month periods ended April 30, 2019, property
taxes increased by $995,000 and $426,000, respectively when compared
with the corresponding prior periods, as a result of an increase in
property tax assessments for a number of our properties owned in both
periods, specifically in the City of Stamford, CT.
Interest
In the six month and three month periods ended April 30, 2019, interest
expense increased by $299,000 and $184,000, respectively when compared
with the corresponding prior periods as a result of the company having a
larger balance drawn on its Facility in both the six month and three
month periods ended April 30, 2019 when compared with the corresponding
prior periods.
Depreciation and Amortization
Depreciation and amortization was relatively unchanged in the six month
and three month periods ended April 30, 2019, when compared with the
corresponding prior periods.
General and Administrative Expenses
General and administrative expense increased by $217,000 in the six
month period ended April 30, 2019 when compared with the corresponding
prior period, predominantly as a result of normal salary increases and
bonuses for our employees being larger than the prior period. General
and administrative expense was relatively unchanged in the three month
period ended April 30, 2019 when compared with the corresponding prior
period.
Non-GAAP Financial Measure
Funds from Operations (“FFO”)
We consider Funds from Operations (“FFO”) to be an additional measure of
our operating performance. We report FFO in addition to net income
applicable to common stockholders and net cash provided by operating
activities. Management has adopted the definition suggested by The
National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) and
defines FFO to mean net income (computed in accordance with GAAP)
excluding gains or losses from sales of property, plus real
estate-related depreciation and amortization and after adjustments for
unconsolidated joint ventures.
Management considers FFO a meaningful, additional measure of operating
performance because it primarily excludes the assumption that the value
of the company’s real estate assets diminishes predictably over time and
industry analysts have accepted it as a performance measure. FFO is
presented to assist investors in analyzing the performance of the
company. It is helpful as it excludes various items included in net
income that are not indicative of our operating performance, such as
gains (or losses) from sales of property and depreciation and
amortization. However, FFO:
does not represent cash flows from operating activities in accordance
with GAAP (which, unlike FFO, generally reflects all cash effects of
transactions and other events in the determination of net income); and
should not be considered an alternative to net income as an indication
of our performance.
FFO as defined by us may not be comparable to similarly titled items
reported by other real estate investment trusts due to possible
differences in the application of the NAREIT definition used by such
REITs. The table below provides a reconciliation of net income
applicable to Common and Class A Common stockholders in accordance with
GAAP to FFO for the six month and three month periods ended April 30,
2019 and 2018 (amounts in thousands):
(Table Follows)
URSTADT BIDDLE PROPERTIES INC. (NYSE: UBA AND UBP) SIX
MONTHS AND THREE MONTHS ENDED APRIL 30, 2019 AND 2018 (in
thousands, except per share data)
Reconciliation of Net Income Available to Common and Class
A Common Stockholders To Funds From Operations:
Six Months Ended April 30,
Three Months Ended April 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net Income Applicable to Common and Class A Common Stockholders
$11,652
$14,519
$5,798
$9,598
Real property depreciation
11,333
10,996
5,669
5,538
Amortization of tenant improvements and allowances
1,732
2,079
849
1,037
Amortization of deferred leasing costs
812
798
419
372
Depreciation and amortization on unconsolidated joint ventures
753
808
373
405
Loss on sale of property in unconsolidated joint venture
457
-
94
-
Funds from Operations Applicable to Common and Class A Common
Stockholders
$26,739
$29,200
$13,202
$16,950
Funds from Operations (Diluted) Per Share:
Common
$0.63
$0.69
$0.31
$0.40
Class A Common
$0.71
$0.78
$0.35
$0.45
Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.
Balance Sheet Highlights
(in thousands)
April 30,
October 31,
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
Assets
Cash and Cash Equivalents
$8,782
$10,285
Real Estate investments before accumulated depreciation
$1,138,740
$1,118,075
Investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures