Urstadt Biddle Properties : Latest 10-K

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 10-K ☒ ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the fiscal year ended October 31, 2018 ☐ TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the transition period from _____ to _____ Commission File No. 1-12803 URSTADT BIDDLE PROPERTIES INC. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Maryland 04-2458042 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) (I.R.S. Employer Identification Number) 321 Railroad Avenue, Greenwich, CT 06830 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (203) 863-8200 Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class Common Stock, par value $.01 per share New York Stock Exchange Class A Common Stock, par value $.01 per share New York Stock Exchange 6.75% Series G Cumulative Preferred Stock New York Stock Exchange 6.25% Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock New York Stock Exchange Common Stock Rights to Purchase Preferred Shares New York Stock Exchange Class A Common Stock Rights to Purchase Preferred Shares New York Stock Exchange Securities registered pursuant to Section 12 (g) of the Act: None Name of each exchange on which registered Indicate by check mark if the Registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act. Yes ☐ No ☒ Indicate by check mark if the Registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or 15 (d) of the Act. Yes ☐ No ☒ Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ☒ No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes ☒ No ☐ Indicate by check mark if disclosure of delinquent filers pursuant to Item 405 of Regulation S-K is not contained herein, and will not be contained, to the best of the Registrant's knowledge, in definitive proxy or information statements incorporated by reference in Part III of this Form 10-K or any amendment to this Form 10-K ☒ Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, or a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See definition of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act (Check one): Large accelerated filer ☐ Non-accelerated filer ☐ Accelerated filer ☒ Smaller reporting company ☐ Emerging growth company ☐ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Act). Yes ☐ No ☒ The aggregate market value of the voting common stock held by non-affiliates of the Registrant as of April 30, 2018 (price at which the common equity was last sold as of the last business day of the Registrant's most recently completed second fiscal quarter): Common Shares, par value $.01 per share, $38,575,941; Class A Common Shares, par value $.01 per share, $581,567,658. Indicate the number of shares outstanding of each of the Registrant's classes of Common Stock and Class A Common Stock, as of January 4, 2019 (latest date practicable): 9,959,206 Common Shares, par value $.01 per share, and 29,926,164 Class A Common Shares, par value $.01 per share. DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE Proxy Statement for Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on March 21, 2019 (certain parts as indicated herein) (Part III). TABLE OF CONTENTS Item No. BusinessRisk Factors 1. 1A. Unresolved Staff CommentsProperties 1B. 2. Legal ProceedingsMine Safety Disclosures 3. 4. PART I PART II Market for the Registrant's Common Equity, Related Shareholder Matters and Issuer Purchases of Equity SecuritiesSelected Financial Data 5. 6. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of OperationsQuantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk 7. 7A. Financial Statements and Supplementary Data 8. Changes in and Disagreements with Accountants on Accounting and Financial DisclosureControls and Procedures 9. 9A. Other Information 9B. Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate GovernanceExecutive Compensation 10. PART III 11. Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management and Related Stockholder MattersCertain Relationships and Related Transactions and Director Independence 12. 13. Principal Accountant Fees and Services 14. Exhibits and Financial Statement SchedulesSignatures 15. Page No. 1 3 7 8 10 10 11 12 13 20 21 21 21 24 25 25 25 25 25 PART IV 26 53 Table Of Contents PART I Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This Annual Report on Form 10-K of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (the "Company") contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts or by such words as "anticipate", "believe", "can", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "seek", "should", "will" or variations of such words or other similar expressions and the negatives of such words. All statements included in this report that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including such matters as future capital expenditures, dividends and acquisitions (including the amount and nature thereof), business strategies, expansion and growth of our operations, expected leasing results and other such matters, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate. Such statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual results, performance or achievements, financial and otherwise, may differ materially from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and other factors that might cause such differences, some of which could be material, include, but are not limited to: • economic and other market conditions, including local real estate and market conditions, that could impact us, our properties or the financial stability of our tenants;

• financing risks, such as the inability to obtain debt or equity financing on favorable terms, as well as the level and volatility of interest rates;

• any difficulties in renewing leases, filling vacancies or negotiating improved lease terms;

• the inability of the Company's properties to generate revenue increases to offset expense increases;

• environmental risk and regulatory requirements;

• risks of real estate acquisitions and dispositions (including the failure of transactions to close);

• risks of operating properties through joint ventures that we do not fully control;

• risks related to our status as a real estate investment trust, including the application of complex federal income tax regulations that are subject to change;

• as well as other risks identified in this Annual Report on Form 10-K under Item 1A. Risk Factors and in the other reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this filing. Except as expressly required under federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the SEC, we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date of this filing, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements included in this filing or that may be made elsewhere from time to time by us, or on our behalf. All forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. Item 1. Business. Organization We are a real estate investment trust, organized as a Maryland corporation, engaged in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial real estate. We were organized as an unincorporated business trust (the "Trust") under the laws of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts on July 7, 1969. In 1997, the shareholders of the Trust approved a plan of reorganization of the Trust from a Massachusetts business trust to a Maryland corporation. As a result of the plan of reorganization, the Trust was merged with and into the Company, the separate existence of the Trust ceased, the Company was the surviving entity in the merger and each issued and outstanding common share of beneficial interest of the Trust was converted into one share of Common Stock, par value $.01 per share, of the Company. Tax Status - Qualification as a Real Estate Investment Trust We elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust ("REIT") under Sections 856-860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the "Code"), beginning with our taxable year ended October 31, 1970. Pursuant to such provisions of the Code, a REIT that distributes at least 90% of its real estate investment trust taxable income to its shareholders each year and meets certain other conditions regarding the nature of its income and assets will not be taxed on that portion of its taxable income that is distributed to its shareholders. Although we believe that we qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes, no assurance can be given that we will continue to qualify as a REIT. Description of Business Our business is the ownership of real estate investments, which consist principally of investments in income-producing properties, with primary emphasis on neighborhood and community shopping centers in the metropolitan New York tri-state area outside of the City of New York. We believe that our geographic focus allows us to take advantage of the strong demographic profiles of the areas that surround the City of New York and the natural barriers to entry that such density and limitations on developable land provide. We also believe that our ability to directly operate and manage all of our properties within the tri-state area reduces overhead costs and affords us efficiencies that a more dispersed portfolio would make difficult. At October 31, 2018, the Company owned or had equity interests in 84 properties comprised of neighborhood and community shopping centers, office buildings, single tenant retail or restaurant properties and office/retail mixed use properties located in four states, containing a total of 5.1 million square feet of gross leasable area ("GLA"). We seek to identify desirable properties, typically neighborhood and community shopping centers, for acquisition, which we acquire in the normal course of business. In addition, we regularly review our portfolio and, from time to time, may sell certain of our properties. For a description of the Company's properties and information about the carrying amount of the properties at October 31, 2018 and encumbrances, see Item 2. Properties and Schedule III located in Item 15. We do not consider our real estate business to be seasonal in nature. Growth Strategy Our long-term growth strategy is to increase cash flow, and consequently the value of our properties, through strategic re-leasing, renovations and expansions of our existing properties and selective acquisitions of income-producing properties, primarily neighborhood and community shopping centers, in our targeted geographic region. We may also invest in other types of real estate in our targeted geographic region. Key elements of our growth strategy and operating objectives are to: • acquire quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in the northeastern part of the United States with a concentration on properties in the metropolitan New York tri-state area outside of the City of New York, and unlock further value in these properties with selective enhancements to both the property and tenant mix, as well as improvements to management and leasing fundamentals;

• selectively dispose of underperforming properties and re-deploy the proceeds into potentially higher performing properties that meet our acquisition criteria; • invest in our properties for the long-term through regular maintenance, periodic renovations and capital improvements, enhancing their attractiveness to tenants and customers, as well as increasing their value;

• leverage opportunities to increase GLA at existing properties, through development of pad sites and reconfiguring of existing square footage, to meet the needs of existing or new tenants;

• proactively manage our leasing strategy by aggressively marketing available GLA, renewing existing leases with strong tenants, and replacing weak ones when necessary, with an eye towards securing leases that include regular or fixed contractual increases to minimum rents, replacing below-market-rent leases with increased market rents when possible and further improving the quality of our tenant mix at our shopping centers;

• maintain strong working relationships with our tenants, particularly our anchor tenants;

• maintain a conservative capital structure with low leverage levels, ample liquidity and diverse sources of capital; and

• control property operating and administrative costs. Our hope is to grow our assets through acquisitions by 5% to 10% per year on a dollar value basis, subject to the availability of acquisitions that meet our investment parameters, although we cannot guarantee that investment properties meeting our investment specifications will be available to us. Renovations, Expansions and Improvements We invest in properties where cost effective renovation and expansion programs, combined with effective leasing and operating strategies, can improve the properties' values and economic returns. Retail properties are typically adaptable for varied tenant layouts and can be reconfigured to accommodate new tenants or the changing space needs of existing tenants. We also seek to leverage existing shopping center assets through pad site development. In determining whether to proceed with a renovation, expansion or pad, we consider both the cost of such expansion or renovation and the increase in rent attributable to such expansion or renovation. We believe that certain of our properties provide opportunities for future renovation and expansion. We generally do not engage in ground-up development projects. We also seek to improve our properties in ways that provide additional ancillary revenue or value, while benefiting the environment and communities in which we have a presence. For example, we have a robust alternative energy program, pursuant to which we have placed a number of solar panel installations on the roofs of our shopping centers. We are also in the process of installing electric vehicle charging stations at a number of our properties, which we believe will not only benefit the environment but enhance customer experience at our shopping centers. Other initiatives include converting incandescent and florescent lighting to LED at various properties and upgrading parking lot lighting systems to operate more efficiently. While we are committed to environmental responsibility, we also believe that these initiatives need to be financially feasible and beneficial to the Company, which may require that these projects be completed over a period of time. The Company will continue to seek financially responsible opportunities to reduce our carbon footprint and lower our energy usage, while improving the value of our properties. Acquisitions and Dispositions When evaluating potential acquisitions, we consider such factors as (i) economic, demographic, and regulatory conditions in the property's local and regional market; (ii) the location, construction quality, and design of the property; (iii) the current and projected cash flow of the property and the potential to increase cash flow; (iv) the potential for capital appreciation of the property; (v) the terms of tenant leases, including the relationship between the property's current rents and market rents and the ability to increase rents upon lease rollover; (vi) the occupancy and demand by tenants for properties of a similar type in the market area; (vii) the potential to complete a strategic renovation, expansion or re- tenanting of the property; (viii) the property's current expense structure and the potential to increase operating margins; (ix) competition from comparable properties in the market area; and (x) vulnerability of the property's tenants to competition from e-commerce. We may, from time to time, enter into arrangements for the acquisition of properties with property owners through the issuance of non-managing member units or partnership units in these joint venture entities that we control, which we refer to as our DownREIT entities. The limited partners and non-managing members of each of these joint ventures are entitled to receive annual or quarterly cash distributions payable from available cash of the joint venture. The limited partners and non-managing members of these joint ventures have the right to require the Company to repurchase or redeem all or a portion of their limited partner or non-managing member interests for cash or Class A Common Stock of the Company, at our election, at prices and on terms set forth in the partnership or operating agreements. We also have the right to redeem all or a portion of the limited partner and non- managing member interests for cash or Class A Common Stock of the Company, at our election, under certain circumstances, at prices and on terms set forth in the partnership or operating agreements. We believe that this acquisition method may permit us to acquire properties from property owners wishing to enter into tax-deferred transactions. From time to time, we selectively dispose of underperforming properties and re-deploy the proceeds into potentially higher performing properties that meet our acquisition critria. 1 Attachments Original document

