Urstadt Biddle Properties : NAREIT's REITWEEK 2019 Investor Presentation - June 2019

Some of the statements in this presentation constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Such statements can generally be identified by such words as "anticipate", "believe", "can", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "seek", "should", "will" or variations of such words or other similar expressions and the negatives of such words. All statements included in this report that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including such matters as future capital expenditures, dividends and acquisitions (including the amount and nature thereof), business strategies, expansion and growth of our operations and other such matters, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate. Such statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual results, performance or achievements, financial and otherwise, may differ materially from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and other factors that might cause such differences, some of which could be material, include, but are not limited to:
economic and other market conditions, including local real estate and market conditions, that could impact us, our properties or the financial stability of our tenants;
financing risks, such as the inability to obtain debt or equity financing on favorable terms, as well as the level and volatility of interest rates;
any difficulties in renewing leases, filling vacancies or negotiating improved lease terms;
the inability of the Company's properties to generate revenue increases to offset expense increases;
environmental risk and regulatory requirements;
risks of real estate acquisitions and dispositions (including the failure of transactions to close);
risks of operating properties through joint ventures that we do not fully control;
risks related to our status as a real estate investment trust, including the application of complex federal income tax regulations that are subject to change;
as well as other risks identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2018 under Item 1A. Risk Factors and in the other reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").
This presentation references certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly
comparable GAAP measures can be found in the Company's earnings press releases and SEC reports, which are available on our website at
www.ubproperties.com.
Company Overview
85 properties with a total of 5.3
million GLA
82% supermarket / pharmacy /
wholesale club anchored
Strong balance sheet with well laddered debt maturities and low leverage levels
~5% dividend yield $1.10 annually (as of 3/1/19)
Total Market Capitalization(a)
Debt
Preferred
$336.7M
Equity
25.5%
$190.0M
14.4%
$1.3
Billion
Common Equity
$794.8M
60.1%
Total returns annual CAGR since 2000(%)
15.0%
12.4%
11.4%
10.0%
5.0%
0.0%
UBA FTSE NAREIT all Equity REIT Index
(a) Equity values as of March 4, 2019. Debt capitalization as of January 31, 2019
Source: FactSet
Urstadt Biddle Properties
Growth and Strategic Objectives
We focus on increasing cash flow, and consequently the value of our properties, and seek continued growth through strategic re-leasing, renovations, expansions and selective acquisitions of income-producing properties. Key elements of our growth strategies and operating policies are to:
acquire properties in the northeast U.S. with a concentration in the metropolitan New York tri-state area outside of the City of New York, and unlocking further value with enhancements to the property, tenant mix and the management of leasing fundamentals. Our hope is to grow our assets through acquisitions by 5% to 10% per year on a dollar value basis subject to the availability of acquisitions that meet our investment parameters;
selectively dispose of underperforming properties and re-deploy the proceeds into higher performing properties that meet our acquisition criteria;
invest in our properties for the long-term through maintenance, periodic renovations and capital improvements;
increase GLA at existing properties, through development of pad sites and reconfiguring of existing square footage, to meet the needs of tenants;
proactively manage our leasing strategy by aggressively marketing available GLA, renewing existing leases with strong tenants, and replacing below-market-rent leases with increased market rents and further improving the quality of our tenant mix at our shopping centers;
maintain strong working relationships with our tenants, particularly our anchor tenants;
maintain a conservative capital structure with low leverage levels; and
control property operating and administrative costs.
High Quality Portfolio Focused on Leading Markets
One of the strongest demographic profiles among public shopping center REITs
The median household income within a 3-mile radius of UBP's properties is approximately $105,800, close to 71% higher than the national average. This metric is one of the highest of all retail REITs(1)
High barrier to entry and high cost markets
Limited supply in the Company's core markets with approximately 14 square feet of retail gross leasable area per capita versus national average of 24 square feet
Percentage of portfolio in Super Zips(2)
35%
30%
28%
27%
25%
22%
20%
20%
15%
13%
10%
10%
9%
8%
8%
5%
2%
1.0%
0%
BFS FRT UBA REG AKR SITC KIM
RPT
KRG ADC CDR
% of UBP
# of
Mean Household
County
GLA
Households
Income
Fairfield
29%
346,043
$140,471
Westchester
23%
360,083
$141,987
Bergen
8%
349,217
$136,001
Putnam
7%
35,220
$121,764
Rockland
2%
104,229
$122,610
U.S. average
$86,278
Federal Reserve Bank - September 2018
U.S. zip codes in the 95th percentile based on education and income based on property sq. ft. Source: SNL, Wall Street Research, Cushman & Wakefield, ICSC report
