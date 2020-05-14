MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Toronto Stock Exchange > UrtheCast Corp. UR CA91731X1024 URTHECAST CORP. (UR) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 05/14 03:37:11 pm 0.13 CAD --.--% 05/14 URTHECAST : 2019 Annual Financial Statements PU 05/14 URTHECAST : 2019 md&a PU 05/14 URTHECAST : Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Financial Results AQ Summary Quotes Charts News Calendar Company Financials News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news UrtheCast : 2019 Annual Financial Statements 0 05/14/2020 | 11:05pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields URTHECAST CORP. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 Independent auditor's report To the Shareholders of UrtheCast Corp. Our opinion In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of UrtheCast Corp. and its subsidiaries (together, the Company) as at December 31, 2019 and 2018, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IFRS). What we have audited The Company's consolidated financial statements comprise: the consolidated statements of financial position as at December 31, 2019 and 2018;

the consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss for the years then ended;

the consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity for the years then ended;

the consolidated statements of cash flows for the years then ended; and

the notes to the consolidated financial statements, which include a summary of significant accounting policies. Basis for opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Independence We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Canada. We have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. Material uncertainty related to going concern We draw attention to Note 1(b) in the consolidated financial statements, which describes matters and conditions that indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter. PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP PricewaterhouseCoopers Place, 250 Howe Street, Suite 1400, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada V6C 3S7 T: +1 604 806 7000, F: +1 604 806 7806 "PwC" refers to PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, an Ontario limited liability partnership. Other information Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Management's Discussion and Analysis. Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard. Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the consolidated financial statements Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process. Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Company to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Lana Kirk. (signed) PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP Chartered Professional Accountants Vancouver, British Columbia May 14, 2020 UrtheCast Corp. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2019 2018 Assets Current assets Cash $ 1,835 $ 1,438 Restricted term deposits (Note 8) 237 8,058 Trade and other receivables (Note 9) 15,525 22,178 Prepaid expenses and deposits 700 1,128 18,297 32,802 Assets held for sale (Note 7) 42,057 - Non-current assets Restricted term deposits (Note 8) - 234 Trade and other receivables (Note 9) 1,309 - Property and equipment (Note 10) 3,649 32,425 Intangible assets (Note 11) 52,343 48,178 Goodwill (Note 12) 11,337 - Total assets $ 128,992 $ 113,639 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities Trade and other payables $ 21,546 $ 24,936 Income taxes payable 914 720 Bank and other loans (Note 13) 19,275 6,807 Current portion of long-term debt (Note 14) - 10,252 Convertible debentures (Note 15) 11,601 4,852 Other financial liabilities (Note 17) 8,756 2,167 Deferred revenue 3,651 801 65,743 50,535 Liabilities directly associated with assets held for sale (Note 8) 35,448 - Non-current liabilities Long-term debt (Note 14) 6,602 20,274 Convertible debentures (Note 15) 7,069 7,406 Derivative financial instruments (Note 16) 4,713 6,415 Other financial liabilities (Note 17) 15,170 5,823 Deferred revenue - 144 Deferred income tax liabilities (Note 22(b)) 3,407 552 Total liabilities 138,152 91,149 Shareholders' equity Share capital (Note 18) 222,904 219,356 Contributed surplus and other reserves 10,657 9,798 Accumulated other comprehensive income 7,209 7,198 Accumulated deficit (249,930) (213,862) Total shareholders' (deficit) equity (9,160) 22,490 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 128,992 $ 113,639 Corporate Information and Going Concern (Note 1) Commitments (Note 28) Subsequent Events (Note 29) Approved on behalf of the Board: "signed" "signed" James Topham, Director Don Osborne, Director The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements Page 2 UrtheCast Corp. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per share amounts) Revenue (Note 20(a)) Other operating income (Note 11(b)) Operating costs Direct costs, selling, general and administrative expenses Research expenditures Depreciation and amortization Share-based payments (Note 19) Impairment of assets Operating loss Other income (expenses) Finance income Finance costs (Note 21) Gain on derivative financial instruments (Note 24(a)) Foreign exchange (loss) gain Loss before income taxes Income tax recovery (expense) (Note 22(a)) Net loss from continuing operations Net loss from discontinued operation (Note 7) Net loss Other comprehensive income: Items that may subsequently be reclassified to net loss: Foreign currency translation gain Comprehensive loss Loss per common share, basic and diluted (Note 26) Loss per common share, basic and diluted - continuing operations (Note 26) 2019 2018 (Re-presented) (Note 8) $ 18,280 $ 6,220 1,394 559 19,674 6,779 22,024 19,810 1,637 1,810 3,483 464 2,658 2,074 - 10,356 29,802 34,514 (10,128) (27,735) 25 142 (9,200) (27,324) 2,042 13,037 (1,402) 1,200 (18,663) (40,680) 458 (100) (18,205) (40,780) (17,863) (42,472) (36,068) (83,252) 11 662 $ (36,057) $ (82,590) $ (0.27) $ (0.67) $ (0.14) $ (0.33) The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements Page 3 UrtheCast Corp. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands of Canadian dollars) Reserves Accumulated other Share capital Contributed comprehensive Accumulated 2019 (Note 18) Warrants surplus income deficit Total December 31, 2018 $ 219,356 $ - $ 9,798 $ 7,198 $ (213,862) $ 22,490 Net loss for the year - - - - (36,068) (36,068) Share-based payments (Note 19) - - 1,906 - - 1,906 Shares issued for vested restricted share units 1,047 - (1,047) - - - Shares issued on conversion of debentures (Note 15(c)) 2,501 - - - - 2,501 Foreign currency translation - - - 11 - 11 December 31, 2019 $ 222,904 $ - $ 10,657 $ 7,209 $ (249,930) $ (9,160) Reserves Accumulated other Share capital Contributed comprehensive Accumulated 2018 (Note 18) Warrants surplus income deficit Total December 31, 2017 $ 216,633 $ 165 $ 9,469 $ 6,536 $ (130,610) $ 102,193 Net loss for the year - - - - (83,252) (83,252) Share-based payments (Note 19) - - 2,321 - - 2,321 Shares issued for vested restricted share units 2,157 - (2,157) - - - Shares issued on conversion of debentures (Note 15(c)) 566 - - - - 566 Warrants expired - (165) 165 - - - Foreign currency translation - - - 662 - 662 December 31, 2018 $ 219,356 $ - $ 9,798 $ 7,198 $ (213,862) $ 22,490 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements Page 4 UrtheCast Corp. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2019 2018 (Re-presented) Cash flows from (used in) operating activities Net loss from continuing operations for the year $ (18,205) $ (40,780) Items not affecting operating cash flows Depreciation of property and equipment (Note 10) 1,045 465 Amortization of intangible assets (Note 11) 2,438 - Impairment loss on assets - 10,356 Share-based payments (Note 19) 2,658 2,075 Finance income (26) (143) Finance costs 9,200 27,323 Unrealized gain on derivative financial instruments (2,095) (12,907) Loss on disposal of property and equipment 14 72 Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) 1,105 (223) Income tax (recovery) expense (458) 89 Interest received 30 143 Interest paid (321) (311) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (Note 27(a)) 3,044 2,682 Net cash used in continuing operating activities (1,571) (11,159) Cash flows from (used in) investing activities Acquisition of Geosys, net of cash acquired (Note 6) (5,201) - Acquisition of property and equipment (Note 10) (35) (5) Disposals of property and equipment (Note 10) - 3 Expenditures on intangible assets (Note 11) (7,695) (10,007) Proceeds from government grants (Note 11(b)) 1,763 4,386 Net cash used in continuing investing activities (11,168) (5,623) Cash flows from (used in) financing activities Proceeds from issuance of convertible debentures, net (Note 15) 6,335 - Proceeds from subscription receipts offering - 19,554 Proceeds from bank and other loans (Note 13) 19,757 7,590 Repayment of bank and other loans (Note 13) (6,807) (10,782) Proceeds from long-term debt (Note 14) 664 1,794 Interest paid on bank loans, long-term debt and convertible debentures (1,712) (988) Reduction in other financial liabilities (Note 17) (737) - Financing costs (1,863) (10,126) Redemption of restricted term deposits, net (Note 8) 36 1,958 Net cash from continuing financing activities 15,673 9,000 Net increase (decrease) in cash during the year, continuing operations 2,934 (7,782) Net decrease in cash during the year, discontinued operation (Note 7) (1,475) (14,234) Cash at beginning of year 1,438 23,206 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash (141) 248 Cash at end of year $ 2,756 $ 1,438 Cash attributable to continuing operations $ 1,835 $ 1,261 Cash attributable to discontinued operation (Note 7) $ 921 $ 177 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements Page 5 UrtheCast Corp. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares and per share amounts) 1. CORPORATE INFORMATION AND GOING CONCERN Corporate Information UrtheCast Corp. ("UrtheCast" or the "Company") is a Vancouver-based technology company that serves the rapidly growing and evolving geospatial and geo-analytics markets with a wide range of information-rich products and services. UrtheCast has designed and proposes to build and launch a satellite constellation designed to capture high-quality,medium-resolution optical imagery of the Earth's entire land mass (excluding Antarctica) everyday, called UrtheDailyTM, and has developed advanced synthetic aperture radar technology for satellites, called OptiSARTM. In January 2019, UrtheCast acquired Geosys, a digital agriculture company that provides a suite of geo-analytics products and services to agribusinesses around the world. The acquisition of Geosys (the "Geosys Acquisition"), as further described in Note 6, positions UrtheCast as a fully vertically-integratedgeo-analytics solution provider for precision agriculture, able to integrate satellite imagery services with analytics. The Company currently owns and operates two Earth observation ("EO") satellites, Deimos-1 and Deimos-2. Imagery data from these sensors is continuously downlinked to ground stations around the world and distributed directly to partners and customers in multiple markets. UrtheCast also processes and distributes imagery data and value-added products on behalf of its Global Imaging Partners, a network of 10 EO satellite operators with a combined 25 medium- and high-resolution EO sensors, led by Deimos Imaging, S.L.U., a wholly-owned subsidiary of UrtheCast. During the first quarter of 2019, the Company committed to a formal plan and commenced a bid process to sell all or substantially all of the assets of Deimos Imaging as further described in Note 7. Common shares of UrtheCast (the "Common Shares") trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the symbol "UR". The Company's office and principal place of business is located at #33 - 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver, BC, V6C 0C3. Going Concern These consolidated financial statements have been prepared using generally accepted accounting principles applicable to a going concern, which presumes the realization of assets and discharge of liabilities in the normal course of business for the foreseeable future. In assessing whether the going concern assumption is appropriate and whether there are material uncertainties that may cast significant doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, management must estimate future cash flows for a period of at least, but not limited to, twelve months following the end of the reporting period by considering relevant information about the future. The Company has a history of significant recurring operating losses and shareholders' deficit, working capital deficiencies and insufficient cash flows from operations to fund its activities and continues to face significant liquidity challenges. As at December 31, 2019, the Company had a working capital deficiency from continuing operations of $47,446. Based on the Company's forecasted cash flows for the next twelve months, the Company's current cash flow from operations will not be sufficient to cover its commitments, obligations and operating costs for at least the next twelve months, which could have a negative impact on its ability to continue as a going concern. The Company monitors its risk of shortage of funds by monitoring forecasted and actual cash flows, maturity dates of existing financial liabilities and commitments as well as compliance with long-term debt and funding agreements and is actively managing its capital to ensure a sufficient liquidity position to finance its general and administrative, working capital and overall capital expenditures. The Company will need to secure additional sources of financing or undertake asset sales in order to obtain funds to pay for its ongoing costs of operations, service its working capital deficiency, meet its commitments to lenders, fund the development, build and launch of the UrtheDaily Constellation, and pay the remaining consideration to the vendor for the acquisition of Geosys. During the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company raised US $15,000 from three secured term loan financings, $6,600 from an unsecured convertible debenture financing, and secured a US $10,000 receivables purchasing agreement to finance qualifying trade receivables. Subsequent to December 31, 2019, the Company completed a further $2,026 financing and is continuing discussions with its lenders as it seeks to enter into binding agreements to further defer maturity and principal repayments of its matured debt facilities as described in Note 29. The Company implemented significant cost reductions in 2019 and committed to a formal plan to sell all or substantially all of its Spanish Earth observation assets comprising the Deimos- 1 and Deimos-2 satellites, operations and ground station assets, as further described in Note 7. Page 6 UrtheCast Corp. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares and per share amounts) The Company is actively working towards securing binding financing arrangements for the UrtheDaily Constellation which is also expected to provide additional liquidity for its general working capital needs and recovery of certain financing and advisory costs incurred associated with the Company's efforts in securing an UrtheDaily financing arrangement. The delays in securing a binding financing arrangement for the UrtheDaily Constellation, the associated financing and advisory fees incurred, and the delays in finalizing a sale of the Spanish Earth observation assets have contributed to the Company's working capital deficiency. The Company is also seeking an amendment to the terms of the SADI funding agreement or waiver of certain requirements in order to regain compliance with the agreement as further described in note 14(b). While the Company expects to resolve the matter and on favourable terms, there can be no assurance that these efforts will be successful; however, as described in Note 29(b), the Company received a one-time waiver for the reimbursement of $1,400 subsequent to December 31, 2019. The Company's ability to continue as a going concern is dependent upon its ability to generate cash flows from operations, asset sales, debt or equity financings or re-financings, or through other arrangements, accretive acquisitions, new engineering or licensing contracts to monetize its intellectual property, its ability to secure financing for the UrtheDaily Constellation as described above and its ability to extend maturity dates of its matured debt facilities. While the Company has been successful in arranging financing in the past, there can be no assurance that future financings will be completed on the terms currently being negotiated or at all. Furthermore, the Company's efforts and its ability to secure any of the aforementioned funding sources may be adversely affected or delayed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as further described in Note 29(g), and the uncertain market conditions that this has caused. The above noted conditions indicate the existence of material uncertainties that may cast significant doubt regarding the Company's ability to continue as a going concern and otherwise execute on its business strategies. These consolidated financial statements do not reflect the adjustments to the carrying values of assets and liabilities and the reported expenses and balance sheet classifications that would be necessary were the going concern assumption deemed to be inappropriate. These adjustments could be material. 2. BASIS OF PREPARATION Statement of Compliance These consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). These consolidated financial statements were authorized for issue by the Board of the Directors on May 14, 2020. Basis of Measurement These consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis, except for derivative financial instruments and certain items of property and equipment and intangible assets when impaired, which are recorded at fair value, as explained in Note 3. Also, assets acquired and liabilities assumed in a business combination are initially recognized at their fair value at the acquisition date, as explained in Note 3(d). Functional and Presentation Currency These consolidated financial statements are presented in Canadian dollars, which is the Company's functional currency. The Canadian dollar is the predominant currency of the parent Company's transactions and cash flows. The Company and its subsidiaries use the Canadian dollar, Euro and the United States dollar, respectively, as their functional currency, based on the predominant currency of each entity's transactions and cash flows, which are then translated into the Canadian dollar presentation currency. Use of Estimates and Judgments The preparation of consolidated financial statements in compliance with IFRS requires management to make certain accounting estimates. It also requires management to exercise judgment in applying the Company's accounting policies. The areas involving a higher degree of judgment or complexity, or areas where assumptions and estimates are significant to the consolidated financial statements are disclosed in Note 5. Page 7 UrtheCast Corp. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares and per share amounts) 3. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES The accounting policies set out below have been applied consistently to the years presented in these consolidated financial statements. Basis of consolidation The following material active entities have been consolidated within the Company's financial statements: Entity Registered Holding Status UrtheCast Corp. Ontario, Canada Parent Active UrtheCast USA Inc. Delaware, United States 100% owned Active UrtheCast Imaging, S.L.U. Spain 100% owned Active Deimos Imaging, S.L.U. Spain 100% owned Active DOT Imaging, S.L.U. Spain 100% owned Active Geosys SAS France 100% owned Active Geosys Australia PTY Australia 100% owned Active Geosys Brasil Ltda. Brazil 100% owned Active Geosys Europe SARL Switzerland 100% owned Active Geosys Intl Inc. USA 100% owned Active 1185781 B.C. Ltd. British Columbia, Canada 100% owned Active The subsidiaries are controlled by the Company. Control exists when the Company is exposed, or has rights, to the variable returns from its involvement with the investee and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the investee. The financial statements of subsidiaries are included in the consolidated financial statements from the date that control commences until the date that control ceases. Intercompany balances and transactions, and any unrealized income and expenses arising from intercompany transactions, are eliminated in preparing the consolidated financial statements. Cash Cash is comprised of unrestricted balances on deposit with financial institutions. Foreign Currency Transactions In preparing the individual financial statements, transactions in currencies other than the Company's functional currency are recorded at the exchange rate at the date of the transaction. At each statement of financial position reporting date, monetary assets and liabilities that are denominated in foreign currencies are translated at the rates prevailing at the reporting date. Non-monetary items carried at fair value that are denominated in foreign currencies are translated at the exchange rate prevailing at the date when the fair value was determined. Non-monetary items that are measured in terms of historical cost in a foreign currency are translated using the exchange rate at the date of the initial transaction. The assets and liabilities of foreign operations, including goodwill and fair value adjustments arising from acquisitions, are translated into Canadian dollars at the exchange rate prevailing at the end of the reporting date. Income and expenses of foreign operations are translated at average exchange rates for the period. Exchange differences recognized in the net income (loss) of the Company's separate entity level financial statements on the translation of monetary items forming part of the Company's net investment in the foreign operation are reclassified on consolidation to other comprehensive income (loss) in the cumulative foreign currency translation difference. Page 8 UrtheCast Corp. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares and per share amounts) Business Combinations Business combinations are accounted for using the acquisition method required by IFRS 3 Business Combinations when control is transferred to the Company. The fair value of the consideration transferred in the acquisition is allocated to the estimated fair value of the identifiable assets acquired and liabilities assumed. The fair value of the net identifiable assets acquired is determined using valuation techniques that require estimation of replacement costs, future net cash flows, discount rates and other assumptions. Any goodwill that arises is tested annually for impairment. Transaction costs incurred in connection with the business combination are expensed as incurred. Any deferred consideration payable is discounted to its present value to reflect its fair value as at the acquisition date and is subsequently accreted to its principal value on the repayment date with a charge to finance costs in the consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss. Contingent consideration obligations may exist where the Company promises to deliver cash, such as royalty payments, other assets or equity interests to the seller of the acquired business after the acquisition date should certain specified events occur or conditions be met in the future. The Company recognizes any contingent consideration at fair value on the acquisition date as part of the consideration transferred in exchange for the acquired business, based on management's best estimates of the present value of future outflows or value of other assets to be transferred. The contingent consideration obligation is subsequently adjusted for any outflows or accretion during the period and re-measured at each reporting period with such adjustments charged to the consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss. Non-current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations Non-current assets (or disposal groups) are classified as held for sale if their carrying amount will be recovered principally through a sale transaction rather than through continuing use and a sale is considered highly probable. They are measured at the lower of their carrying amount and fair value less costs to sell, except for assets such as deferred tax assets, assets arising from employee benefits, financial assets and investment property that are carried at fair value and contractual rights under insurance contracts, which are specifically exempt from this requirement. An impairment loss is recognized for any initial or subsequent write-down of the asset (or disposal group) to fair value less costs to sell. A gain is recognized for any subsequent increases in fair value less costs to sell of an asset (or disposal group), but not in excess of any cumulative impairment loss previously recognized. A gain or loss not previously recognized by the date of the sale of the non-current asset (or disposal group) is recognized at the date of derecognition. Non-current assets with finite lives (including those that are part of a disposal group) are not depreciated or amortized while they are classified as held for sale. Interest and other expenses attributable to the liabilities of a disposal group classified as held for sale continue to be recognized. Non-current assets classified as held for sale and the assets of a disposal group classified as held for sale are presented separately from the other assets on the balance sheet. The liabilities of a disposal group classified as held for sale are presented separately from other liabilities on the balance sheet. A discontinued operation is a component of the Company's business, the operations and cashflows of which can be clearly distinguished from the rest of the Company and which represents a separate major line of business or geographic area of operations and is part of a single coordinated plan to dispose of a separate major line of business or geographic area of operations; or is a subsidiary acquired exclusively with the view to re-sale. Classification as a discontinued operation occurs at the earlier of disposal or when the operation meets the criteria to be classified as held-for-sale. When the operation is classified as a discontinued operation, the consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss are re-presented as if the operation had been discontinued from the start of the comparative year. Property and Equipment On initial recognition, property and equipment are valued at cost, which is the purchase price or the cost of construction and the costs directly attributable to bringing the assets to the location and condition necessary for them to be capable of operating in the manner intended by management. These directly attributable costs include transportation, insurance, installation and assembly, testing to confirm that the asset is functioning properly, appropriate borrowing costs and the estimated present value of any future unavoidable costs of dismantling and removing the assets. Computer software that is an integral part of the related hardware of the camera equipment is included in the cost of the property and equipment. Property and equipment acquired in a business acquisition are initially recognized at their fair value at the acquisition date. Page 9 UrtheCast Corp. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares and per share amounts) Premiums associated with the insurance coverage for the launch and in-orbit commissioning of cameras and satellites are capitalized as part of the cost of the equipment and are amortized over their estimated useful lives. If the equipment were to be damaged during the launch or in-orbit commissioning phase, the resulting loss would be charged to the statement of comprehensive loss in the period in which it is determined that the satellite is not recoverable. The amount of any such loss would be reduced to the extent of any insurance proceeds received. In the event of a partial loss claim, the asset is assessed for impairment and any resulting loss would be reduced by the insurance proceeds. Property and equipment is subsequently measured at cost less accumulated depreciation, less any accumulated impairment losses. Subsequent costs, including replacement of parts and major maintenance and repairs, are included in the asset's carrying value or recognized as a separate asset, as appropriate, only when it is probable that future economic benefits associated with the item will flow to the Company and the cost of the item can be measured reliably. All other costs are charged to profit or loss as incurred. When costs of certain components of an item of property and equipment are significant in relation to the total cost of the item and the components have different useful lives, they are accounted for and depreciated separately. An item of property and equipment is derecognized upon disposal or when no future economic benefits are expected to arise from the continued use of the asset. Gains or losses arising on disposal of an asset, determined as the difference between the net proceeds and the carrying account, are recognized within other income in the consolidated statement of loss and comprehensive loss. Depreciation commences when an asset is available for use and is recognized using rates intended to write off the cost of assets over their estimated useful lives as follows: Cameras, satellites Antenna and other ground segment equipment Computer equipment Furniture and fixtures Leasehold improvements Straight line over 7 - 9 years Straight line over 4 - 12 years Straight line over 3 - 4 years Straight line over 5 - 10 years Straight line over the initial term of the lease Depreciation methods, useful lives and residual values are reviewed at each financial year end. Intangible Assets Intangible assets with finite lives consist of acquired and internally developed technologies, software and licenses and are capitalized in accordance with the accounting policy in Note 3(d). Development expenditures are capitalized as intangible assets only if the costs can be measured reliably, the product or process is technically and commercially feasible, future economic benefits are probable, and the Company intends to and has sufficient resources to complete and to use or sell the asset. Development costs are amortized over their estimated useful lives once the assets are available for use. Intangible assets acquired in a business acquisition that meet the specified criteria for recognition apart from goodwill are initially recognized at their fair value at the acquisition date and are subsequently measured at cost less accumulated amortization and impairment losses. Intangible assets with indefinite useful lives, such as trade names and patents, are subsequently measured at cost less accumulated impairment losses. The cost of a group of intangible assets acquired in a business combination is allocated to the individual assets acquired based on their relative fair values. Amortization of intangible assets with finite lives commences when an intangible asset is available for use and is recognized using rates intended to write off the cost of these assets over their estimated useful lives as follows: Technologies and software in use Customer relationships Straight line over 3-12 years Straight line over 7-13 years Amortization methods, useful lives and residual values are reviewed at each financial year end and adjusted if necessary. Goodwill Goodwill arising from business acquisitions is initially recognized at the excess of the fair value of the consideration paid over the fair value of the identifiable net assets acquired. Goodwill is subsequently measured at cost less accumulated impairment losses. Goodwill is not amortized and is tested annually for impairment or whenever there is an indicator of impairment. Page 10 UrtheCast Corp. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares and per share amounts) Impairment of Non-Financial Assets Property and equipment and intangible assets with finite lives subject to depreciation are reviewed for impairment annually, or more frequently whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying amounts of the assets may not be recoverable. Management assesses at each reporting date whether there is any indication that an asset may be impaired. In assessing whether an asset is impaired, management considers both internal and external information, such as whether the asset's market value has declined from the passage of time or use, significant adverse changes have taken place in technology, or in the market, economic or legal environment related to the asset, market rates of return on investment have increased and the carrying amount of net assets is more than the Company's market capitalization. Goodwill, intangible assets with indefinite lives and intangible assets not yet available for use are reviewed for impairment annually irrespective of whether there is any indication of impairment. When there are indicators of impairment, or for the annual test required for goodwill, intangible assets with indefinite useful lives and intangible assets not yet available for use, management estimates the recoverable amount of the asset, or, if the asset does not generate independent cash flows, of the cash-generating unit ("CGU") to which the asset belongs, in order to determine the extent of any impairment. An impairment loss is recognized in the consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss when the carrying amount of the asset, or its cash-generating unit, exceeds its recoverable amount. The recoverable amount is the higher of an asset's fair value less costs of disposal and its value in use. When assessing value in use, the Company estimates the present value of future cash inflows from the continuing use of the asset less cash outflows incurred to generate the cash outflows from continuing use of the asset, discounted at a rate that reflects current market assessments of the time value of money and the risks specific to the asset. Discounted cash flow models are used to determine the recoverable amount of the assets. These models are prepared internally. When market transactions for comparable assets are available, these are considered in determining the recoverable amount of assets. Significant assumptions used in preparing discounted cash flow models include prices for imagery products, operating costs, discount rates, foreign exchange rates, tax assumptions, market growth rates and inflation rates. Changes in these inputs may alter the results of impairment testing, the amount of the impairment charges recorded in the consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss and the resulting carrying values of the assets. Leases The Company adopted IFRS 16 Leases on January 1, 2019 using the modified retrospective approach, which requires transitional adjustments, if any, to be recorded in retained earnings on the date of initial application without restating prior year comparatives. The Company elected to apply the optional practical expedients such that for any expired or existing leases it did not reassess lease classification, initial direct costs or whether any expired or existing contracts are or contain leases. IFRS 16 replaced IAS 17 Leases and eliminated the current distinction between on-balance sheet finance leases and off-balance sheet operating leases. Instead, IFRS 16 requires that nearly all leases be capitalized by the lessee, with an exemption for leases of very low value or of a short-term duration, resulting in an accounting treatment similar to finance leases under IAS 17. Lessee Accounting The Company leases assets, including office premises, antenna equipment and office equipment. As a lessee, the Company previously classified leases as operating or finance leases based on its assessment of whether the lease transferred substantially all the risks and rewards of ownership. Under IFRS 16, the Company recognizes right-of-use assets ("ROU assets") and lease liabilities for most leases on its balance sheet. However, the Company elected to apply the optional practical expedient such that short-term leases with a remaining term not exceeding 12 months as at adoption date as well as leases where the underlying asset is of low value were not recognized as ROU assets. The Company expenses the lease payments associated with these leases in direct costs, selling, general and administrative expenses. On adoption of IFRS 16, the Company recognized lease liabilities for leases which had previously been classified as operating leases under IAS 17, other than short-term leases and leases of low value assets. These liabilities were measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using the Company's estimated incremental borrowing rate as of January 1, 2019 of 12%. The lease liabilities are included in Other Financial Liabilities (Note 17). Page 11 UrtheCast Corp. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares and per share amounts) The following table presents the reconciliation of operating lease commitments disclosed at December 31, 2018 to the recognized lease liabilities as of January 1, 2019: Operating lease commitments disclosed as of December 31, 2018 $ 4,306 Recognition exemption Current leases with a lease term of 12 months or less (short-term leases) (651) Other (165) Effect from discounting at the incremental borrowing rate as of January 1, 2019 (817) Lease liabilities due to initial application of IFRS 16 as of January 1, 2019 $ 2,673 Lease liabilities from finance leases as of January 1, 2019 5,934 Lease liabilities as of January 1, 2019 $ 8,607 Current lease liabilities $ 597 Non-current lease liabilities 8,010 Lease liabilities as of January 1, 2019 $ 8,607 The associated ROU assets were measured at an amount equal to the lease liability, adjusted by the amount of any prepaid or accrued lease payments relating to that lease recognized in the balance sheet as at December 31, 2018. There were no onerous lease contracts that would have required an adjustment to the ROU assets at the date of initial application. The ROU asset is depreciated on a straight-line basis over the lease term or, if it is shorter, over the useful life of the leased asset. The provisions of IAS 36 concerning the determination and recognition of impairments of assets also apply to ROU assets. The ROU assets are included in Property and Equipment (Note 10). For leases previously classified as finance leases, the Company recognized the carrying amount of the lease asset and lease liability immediately before transition as the carrying amount of the right of use asset and the lease liability at the date of initial application. The measurement principles of IFRS 16 are only applied after that date. The initial application of IFRS 16 resulted in recording ROU assets in the amount of $2,605 and lease liabilities in the amount of $2,673 in the consolidated statements of financial position as at January 1, 2019. There were no transitional adjustments recognized in opening retained earnings. Lessor Accounting The accounting policies applicable to the Company as lessor are not different from those under IAS 17. However, when the Company is an intermediate lessor, if the head lease is a short-term lease that the Company has accounted for applying the short-term lease exemption, the sublease has been classified as an operating lease. Otherwise, the sub-leases are classified with reference to the ROU asset arising from the head lease, not with reference to the underlying asset. Revenue Recognition The Company recognizes revenue from contracts with customers either at a point in time when the customer obtains control of the promised goods or services, or over time based on the pattern of transfer of control to the customer. A contract with a customer exists when it is approved by all parties and the parties are committed to perform their respective obligations. A contract also must identify payment terms and each party's rights to promised goods or services to be transferred. Revenue is measured at the consideration to which the Company expects to be entitled to in exchange for those goods or services and is recognized when it is probable that consideration under the contract will be collected. The Company's contracts with customers may include multiple performance obligations, in which case the consideration received is allocated to each separate performance obligation. Certain contracts with customers include variable consideration which is allocated to the applicable performance obligation and the expected value is recognized when the related performance obligation is satisfied and when it is highly probable that there will not be a significant reversal of cumulative revenue. Long-term contracts, where the period between payment and performance exceeds one year, will be considered for a potential financing component. Page 12 UrtheCast Corp. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares and per share amounts) The Company's revenue is primarily generated from the provision of geo-analytics imagery products and services, the sale or licensing of Earth imagery data to customers in the EO industry and in prior years, from engineering and value-added services. Revenue recognition for each type of revenue is described below. Advance payments received from customers are recorded as deferred revenue and are recognized into income on a proportionate basis when the associated performance obligations are satisfied. GEO-ANALYTICSIMAGERY PRODUCTS AND SERVICES AND EARTH IMAGERY DATA The Company generally recognizes revenue on its Geo-analytics imagery products and services and Earth imagery data when the order is fulfilled and delivered to the customer. Certain contracts include terms and conditions related to customer acceptance, in which case revenue is recorded upon customer acceptance, or, where acceptance terms are objective, revenue is recognized upon delivery provided that all other performance obligations criteria have been met. Certain contracts, where the Company provides geo-analytics services or access to imagery products over a specified period of time, are recognized on a percentage of completion basis, in which revenue is recognized upon the fulfillment of milestones based on the proportion of costs incurred over the total estimated cost to complete the contract or over the expected contract term over which the services are expected to be fulfilled. Revenue associated with license extensions is recognized on a straight-line basis over the term of the extension. Revenues from contracts with resellers, or where the Company is a member of a consortium of suppliers to provide EO data to a third party, are recognized when transfer of control of the goods or services is satisfied, collection of the consideration is probable, and amounts are not deemed highly probable of a revenue reversal. Transfer of control is generally satisfied upon the delivery and acceptance of the data by the final customer and when a present right to payment has been established. ENGINEERING AND VALUE-ADDEDSERVICES When engineering and value-added services are provided by an indeterminate number of acts over a specified period of time and where the customer obtains control over time, the Company recognizes revenue on a straight-line basis over the specified period, which approximates the stage of completion of the performance obligation under the project, and may be adjusted for any project delays. Revenue for other engineering service contracts involving the provision of space hardware, where the customer obtains control over time, is recognized based on the stage of completion, which is measured by reference to the contract costs incurred up to the end of the reporting period as a percentage of total estimated costs for the contract. Costs incurred in the current period in connection with future activity on the contract are excluded from contract costs in determining the stage of completion. Government Grants and Low-Interest Loans Government grants from public entities are recognized when there is a reasonable certainty that the conditions for their granting and repayment will be met. Capital grants paid in the form of monetary assets are recognized as deferred revenue in the statement of financial position and are recognized as other income when the corresponding assets are depreciated. Operating grants are recognized directly to other income on the consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss, or are offset against capitalized development costs, as applicable. The Company recognizes government contributions when there is reasonable assurance that the contributions will be received and that the Company will comply with all attached conditions. Repayable government contributions are accounted for as interest-bearinglong-term debt when the proceeds are received. The Company recognizes the benefit of a government loan at a below-market rate of interest as a government grant. The initial measurement of the accounting liability is discounted using the prevailing market interest rate at the time for an instrument with similar features, such as similar currency, term, type of interest rate, guarantees and credit rating. The difference between the face value and the discounted value of the long-term obligation is accounted for as a government grant, which is recorded as a reduction of the associated internally developed intangible asset. m) Equity-settledShare-based Payments The Company has a stock option plan and a restricted share unit ("RSU") plan, which are described in Note 19. Share-based awards are measured at fair value on the date of the grant, which for stock options is determined using the Black-Scholes option pricing model and for RSUs is the greater of the closing market price of the Common Shares on the day prior to the grant and the volume weighted average price of the shares for the five trading days prior to the grant date. Management uses judgment to determine the inputs to the Black-Scholes option pricing model, including the expected plan lives, underlying share price volatility and forfeiture rates. The fair value of each tranche is expensed on a straight-line basis over the vesting Page 13 UrtheCast Corp. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares and per share amounts) period. When the terms and conditions of options or RSUs are modified before they vest, any increase in the fair value of the options, measured immediately before and after the modification, is also charged to the statement of loss and comprehensive loss over the remaining vesting period. When equity-settledshare-based payments are granted to non-employees, they are recorded at the fair value of the goods or services received in the statement of loss and comprehensive loss, unless they are related to the issuance of shares. When the value of goods or services received in exchange for the share-based payment cannot be reliably estimated, the fair value is measured using the Black-Scholes option pricing model for stock options and for RSUs is the greater of the closing market price of the Common Shares on the day prior to the grant and the volume weighted average price of the shares for the five trading days prior to the grant date. All equity-settled share options are recorded in contributed surplus until exercised. Upon exercise, shares are issued from treasury and the amount recorded in contributed surplus is credited to share capital, adjusted for any consideration received. Cash-settled Share-based Payments The Company adopted a phantom share unit ("PSU") plan in June 2019, as further described in Note 19(c), and the PSUs are considered cash-settledshare-based payments. Share-based awards are measured at fair value on the date of the grant, which for PSUs is the greater of the closing market price of the Common Shares on the day prior to the grant and the volume weighted average price of the shares for the five trading days prior to the grant date. Subsequent to the date of grant, PSUs are re-measured at their fair value at each reporting period based on the closing market price of the Common Shares. The fair value of PSUs that are expected to vest is recognized as share-based payments expense over the vesting period with a corresponding increase in liabilities. The fair value of each tranche is expensed on a graded basis over the vesting period. Management uses judgment to determine the number of PSUs that are expected to vest, which includes an estimation of expected forfeiture rates and satisfaction of performance conditions. All cash-settled PSUs are recorded as a liability until redeemed. Upon settlement, vested PSUs are cancelled and the liability is reduced by the settlement amount. Research Expenditures Expenditures on research activities undertaken with the prospect of gaining new scientific or technical knowledge and understanding are recognized in loss and comprehensive loss as incurred. Investment Tax Credits The Company is entitled to certain Canadian federal and provincial tax incentives for qualified scientific research and experimental development activities. Investment tax credits are available to the Company to reduce actual income taxes payable and will be recorded in the financial statements when it is probable that such credits will be utilized, which is dependent upon the generation of future taxable income. Income Taxes Income tax expense is comprised of current and deferred taxes. Current and deferred taxes are recognized in the consolidated statement of loss and comprehensive loss except to the extent that they relate to items recognized directly in equity. Current income taxes are recognized for the estimated income taxes payable or receivable on taxable income or loss for the current year and any adjustment to income taxes payable in respect of previous years. Current income taxes are determined using tax rates and tax laws that have been enacted or substantively enacted by the end of the reporting period. Deferred tax assets and liabilities are recognized where the carrying amount of an asset or liability differs from its tax base. Recognition of deferred tax assets for unused tax losses, tax credits and deductible temporary differences is restricted to those instances where it is probable that future taxable profit will be available against which the deferred tax asset can be utilized. At the end of each reporting period, the Company reassesses unrecognized deferred tax assets and recognizes a previously unrecognized deferred tax asset to the extent that it has become probable that future taxable profit will allow the deferred tax asset to be recovered. The Company also reassesses deferred tax assets that have been recognized and derecognizes deferred tax assets where it is no longer probable that future taxable profit will allow the deferred tax asset to be recovered. Page 14 UrtheCast Corp. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares and per share amounts) Loss per Share Basic loss per share has been calculated using the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding during the period. Diluted loss per share is calculated by adjusting the loss applicable to common shareholders and the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding for the effects of all dilutive potential common shares, which comprise stock options, restricted share units, share purchase warrants and convertible debentures. Financial Instruments FINANCIAL ASSETS When the Company recognises a financial asset, it classifies it based on the Company's business model for managing the financial asset and the financial asset's contractual cash flow characteristics, as follows: Amortized cost - a financial asset is measured at amortized cost if both of the following conditions are met: The asset is held within a business model whose objective is to hold assets in order to collect contractual cash flows; and The contractual terms of the financial asset give rise on specified dates to cash flows that are solely payments of principal and interest on the principal amount outstanding.

Fair value through other comprehensive income ("FVOCI") - financial assets are classified and measured at FVOCI if they are held in a business model whose objective is achieved by both collecting contractual cash flows and selling financial assets.

Fair value through profit or loss ("FVTPL") - any financial assets that are not held in one of the two business models mentioned are measured at FVTPL. The Company's accounting policy for each category is as follows: Cash and restricted term deposits are measured at amortized cost.

Derivative financial assets, such as derivatives entered into by the Company that are not designated as hedging instruments, are measured at FVTPL on initial recognition and subsequently. Any gains or losses arising from changes in fair value of these instruments are recorded in the consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss.

Trade and other receivables are initially measured at fair value and subsequently measured at amortized cost. Impairment of Financial Assets At each reporting date, the Company assesses whether there is any objective evidence that a financial asset or a group of financial assets is impaired. The impairment of financial assets is based on an expected credit loss ("ECL") model. The impairment model applies to financial assets measured at amortized cost and debt instruments measured at FVOCI, and requires that the Company consider factors that include historical, current and forward-looking information when measuring ECL. The Company uses the simplified approach for measuring losses based on the lifetime ECL for trade and other receivables. Expected credit losses are recognized in operating costs in the Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss. Trade and other receivables are written off when there is no reasonable expectation of recovery, which can be demonstrated by failure of debtors to engage in a repayment plan with the Company or failure to make contractual payments that are significantly past due. FINANCIAL LIABILITIES Financial liabilities are classified into one of the following categories based on the purpose for which the liability was incurred. All transactions related to financial instruments are recorded on a trade date basis. Fair value changes are generally presented in OCI if the amount of change in the fair value is attributable to changes in credit risk of the liability; and (ii) in profit or loss for the remaining amount of change. The Company's accounting policy for each category is as follows: Page 15 UrtheCast Corp. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares and per share amounts) Financial Liabilities at Fair Value Through Profit or Loss Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss include financial liabilities held for trading and financial liabilities designated upon initial recognition at fair value through profit or loss. The Company designates certain liabilities at fair value through profit or loss. Financial instruments included in this category include financial instrument embedded derivatives and derivatives, such as interest rate swaps and foreign exchange forward contracts, entered into by the Company that are not designated as hedging instruments. These instruments are measured at fair value, both initially and subsequently. The related transaction costs are expensed. Gains and losses arising from changes in fair value of these instruments are recorded in the consolidated statement of loss and comprehensive loss. Embedded derivatives are separated from the host contract and accounted for separately if the economic characteristics and risks of the host contract and the embedded derivative are not closely related, a separate instrument with the same terms as the embedded derivative would meet the definition of a derivative, and the combined instrument is not measured at fair value though profit or loss. Other Financial Liabilities Other financial liabilities are non-derivative financial liabilities, which includes finance lease liabilities, bank and other loans, long-term debt and convertible debentures, that are initially recognized at fair value net of any transaction costs directly attributable to the issuance of the instrument and subsequently carried at amortized cost using the effective interest rate method. This ensures that any interest expense over the period to repayment is at a constant rate on the balance of the liability carried in the consolidated statements of financial position. Interest expense in this context includes initial transaction costs and premiums payable on redemption, as well as any interest or coupon payable while the liability is outstanding. 4. ADOPTION OF NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS Leases The Company adopted IFRS 16 Leases on January 1, 2019 using the modified retrospective approach, which requires transitional adjustments, if any, to be recorded in retained earnings on the date of initial application without restating prior year comparatives. The Company elected to apply the optional practical expedients such that for any expired or existing leases it did not reassess lease classification, initial direct costs or whether any expired or existing contracts are or contain leases. IFRS 16 replaced IAS 17 Leases and eliminated the current distinction between on-balance sheet finance leases and off-balance sheet operating leases. Instead, IFRS 16 requires that nearly all leases be capitalized by the lessee, with an exemption for leases of very low value or of a short-term duration, resulting in an accounting treatment similar to finance leases under IAS 17. The initial application of IFRS 16 resulted in recording ROU assets in the amount of $2,605 and lease liabilities in the amount of $2,673 in the consolidated statements of financial position as at January 1, 2019. There were no transitional adjustments recognized in opening retained earnings. The Company's lease accounting policy is described in Note 3(j). 5. CRITICAL ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES AND JUDGMENTS Assumption and Estimation Uncertainties The Company makes estimates and assumptions about uncertain future events that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities. Estimates are continually evaluated based on historical experience and other factors, including expectations of future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances. In the future, actual experience may differ from these estimates and assumptions and may give rise to material adjustments. The effect of a change in an accounting estimate is recognized prospectively by including it in comprehensive loss in the year of the change, if the change affects that year only, or in the year of the change and future years, if the change affects both. Information about estimates, assumptions and other sources of estimation uncertainty as at December 31, 2019 that have a risk of resulting in a material adjustment to the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities within the next year are provided below: Page 16 UrtheCast Corp. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares and per share amounts) Fair Values of Assets Acquired and Liabilities Assumed in Business Combinations The fair value of net assets acquired is determined using valuation techniques that require estimation of replacement costs, future net cash flows and discount rates. As described in Note 6, the Company allocated the purchase price to the estimated fair value of the identifiable assets acquired and liabilities assumed, based on an independent valuation of the intangible assets. The fair value of the deferred consideration is determined by discounting the future consideration, which requires estimation of the timing of those outflows and discount rates. The fair value of deferred contingent consideration related to the Geosys Acquisition is based on estimates of future revenues on royalty-bearing products of the acquired business over the contractual earn-out period as measured against the contractually agreed revenue targets, as described further in Note 6. Estimated Impairment of Non-current Assets Held for Sale The Company assesses non-current assets classified as held for sale for impairment at the end of each reporting period. During the year ended December 31, 2019, management considered the non-current assets of Deimos Imaging, which were classified as held for sale during the three months ended March 31, 2019, for impairment at the time of classification as held for sale and subsequently. The Company performed an impairment test by comparing the carrying value of the disposal group against its estimated fair value less costs to sell which resulted in an impairment loss of $9,763 at December 31, 2019. The impairment loss is included in the results of the discontinued operation (Note 7) and was primarily due to the deterioration in market conditions impacting the disposal group's projected future cashflows from its Deimos-1 and Deimos-2 satellites and third party sales, delays in securing large contracts, a smaller salesforce and lower than budgeted sales for the year. The Company ceased depreciation and amortization of the non-current assets of Deimos Imaging after the first quarter of 2019 when these assets were classified as held for sale. The key assumptions underlying the recoverable amount involve a significant degree of estimation, including management's expectations of revenue growth rates, cash flow projections, the inputs used to calculate the discount rate, and terminal value multiplier, as further discussed in Note 11(a)(ii). Estimated Impairment of Property and Equipment and Intangible Assets with Finite Lives The Company assesses whether property and equipment and intangible assets with finite lives, including those not yet in use, are impaired in accordance with the accounting policy described in Note 3(i). The Company assessed development costs that were not yet in use for impairment at December 31, 2019 and determined that there was no impairment. During the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company recognized impairment losses of its web platform development costs and the optical component of its OptiSAR development costs which are included in technologies and software in development. Management determined the web platform assets to be obsolete with no future intended use and that the carrying value of the assets of $744 should be written down to nil. Also, the estimated recoverable amount relating to the optical component of its OptiSAR development costs were determined to be minimal due to the high level of uncertainty over whether the Company will be able to monetize these assets, Company's revised strategy under its new leadership to pursue SAR-basedstand-alone projects that do not require an optical sensor, and the deterioration of geopolitical relations in the fourth quarter of 2018 which restricted the Company's ability to close new contracts with an existing customer. As a result, the Company recognized an impairment loss of $9,612 relating to this optical component and a total impairment loss of $10,356 on technologies and software in development during the year ended December 31, 2018. The estimated recoverable amount of technologies and software in development are sensitive to a number of considerations including how the technology compares to other available technology, cost to replicate development and timing and the ability to negotiate contracts to monetize the assets. Changes to these assumptions could have a material impact on the impairment. Impairment of Goodwill and Intangible Assets with Indefinite Lives The Company assesses goodwill and intangible assets with indefinite lives for impairment on an annual basis, or more frequently when circumstances exist which indicate that the carrying amount may not be recoverable. For the purpose of assessing impairment, assets are grouped at the lowest level, or CGU, for which there are separately identifiable cash flows that are largely independent of the cash flows from other assets or groups of assets. The recoverable amount is the higher of an asset or CGU's fair value less cost of disposal and its value in use. An impairment loss is recognized for the amount by which the Page 17 UrtheCast Corp. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares and per share amounts) asset or CGU's carrying amount exceeds its recoverable amount. The key assumptions underlying the recoverable amount involve a significant degree of estimation, including management's expectations of revenue growth rates, cash flow projections, the inputs used to calculate the discount rate, and terminal value multiplier. These assumptions are further discussed in Note 12(a) with respect to the impairment testing of goodwill from the Geosys acquisition. Judgments Information about critical judgments in applying accounting policies that have the most significant risk of causing material adjustment to the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities recognized in the consolidated financial statements within the next financial year are discussed below. Functional Currency As described in Note 2(c), the Company and its subsidiaries use the Canadian dollar, Euro and United States dollar, respectively, as their functional currency, based on the predominant currency of each entity's transactions and cash flows. Management uses judgment in determining the primary economic environment in which a subsidiary operates in assessing a subsidiary's functional currency, as well as the functional currency to be used for presentation purposes in the consolidated financial statements. Capitalization of Internally Developed Intangible Assets As described in Note 3(g), the Company capitalizes internally developed intangible assets when certain criteria are met. In particular, the Company uses judgment in making determinations about the technical and commercial feasibility of the technologies under development and of the future economic benefits to be derived from them. Valuation of Derivative Financial Instruments In measuring the fair value of its embedded derivatives and derivative warrant liabilities, the Company uses judgment to determine key assumptions used in the valuation model, specifically with respect to the probability of a down-round provision as described in Note 16(a) and the probability of a change of control. Accounting for Business Combinations While title over the Geosys IP, as described in Note 6, is to be transferred from Land O'Lakes to the Company on second closing of the acquisition, the Company has made the judgment that sufficient control over the assets existed at the time of first closing and therefore included the estimated fair value of the Geosys IP in intangible assets within the purchase price allocation. Accounting for a business combination requires an assessment of the existence, fair value and expected useful lives of separable intangible assets such as technologies and software, customer relationships and tradenames at the date of acquisition. The assessment of useful lives requires significant judgment and determines future amortization charges and carrying amounts. 6. ACQUISITION OF GEOSYS On November 7, 2018, the Company announced that it had entered into a definitive purchase agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") with Land O'Lakes Inc. ("Land O'Lakes") for the acquisition of its wholly owned subsidiary, Geosys Technology Holding LLC ("Geosys"), and certain of its intellectual property (the "Geosys IP") related to software for accessing, processing, cataloguing and retrieving of images, on substantially the same terms set forth in the binding letter of intent announced on August 14, 2018. The acquisition of Geosys positions UrtheCast as a fully vertically-integratedgeo-analytics solution provider for the precision agriculture market, able to integrate satellite imagery services with analytics. On January 14, 2019, the Company completed the first closing of the acquisition of Geosys (the "Geosys Acquisition"). The aggregate cash purchase price of the Geosys Acquisition of US $20,000 is payable in three installments for 100% of the ownership of Geosys. The Company paid US $5,000 to Land O'Lakes on the first closing of the transaction, US $5,000 is payable within nine months of the first closing (the "Second Instalment") and US $10,000 is payable on second closing upon transfer of the Geosys IP from Land O'Lakes prior to April 13, 2021. The transfer is subject to the Company completing separation of the Geosys IP from Land O'Lakes' intellectual property. In November 2019, the Company received a deferral from Land O'Lakes with respect to the payment of the Second Instalment which was due in October 2019. Pursuant to an amendment to the purchase agreement, Land O'Lakes agreed to defer US $750 to January 1, 2020, through a setoff of amounts owed by Land O'Lakes under the Winfield SLA, and US $4,250 to February 14, 2020. A further deferral was received subsequent to December Page 18 UrtheCast Corp. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares and per share amounts) 31, 2019, as described in Note 29(c). The deferred consideration of US $15,000 is measured at fair value on the acquisition date by discounting the future consideration at a discount rate of 13.5%. Under the Purchase Agreement, the Company is required to pay a 10% royalty on certain royalty-bearing revenues, except those arising from the Winfield SLA described below, if they exceed an annual revenue threshold for the term of the Winfield SLA. The present value of the estimated future royalty payments of $1,748 was recognized as deferred royalty consideration at the acquisition date as part of the total purchase consideration of Geosys. On first closing, the Company also entered into a new 13-year agreement to provide Land O'Lakes with certain services currently provided by Geosys to Land O'Lakes with total annual fees payable to the Company in excess of US $10,000 per year, and an increased rate at such time that the UrtheDaily Constellation is operational (the "Winfield SLA"). Land O'Lakes has also agreed to provide to the Company certain services and a license for the Geosys IP from the first closing until the second closing under an interim services agreement. The Company has accounted for the acquisition as a business combination using the acquisition method. The allocation of the purchase price to the fair value of the identifiable assets and liabilities of Geosys at January 14, 2019 is presented in the table below and was based on an independent valuation of the intangible assets acquired and management's best estimate of fair value of other assets acquired and liabilities assumed. In finalizing the purchase price consideration, the Company recognized material adjustments to the preliminary fair values, including a decrease to intangible assets and deferred tax liabilities, and recognition of goodwill, as well as to the purchase consideration by recognizing the deferred royalty consideration. Fair Values at Acquisition Date USD CAD Cash $ 1,080 $ 1,433 Trade and other receivables 2,333 3,097 Prepaid expenses and deposits 550 730 Property and equipment 1,762 2,338 Intangible assets - technologies and software 3,150 4,180 Intangible assets - customer relationships 8,100 10,748 Intangible assets - trade names 650 862 Total assets 17,625 23,388 Trade and other payables (2,671) (3,544) Income taxes payable (215) (285) Deferred revenue (676) (897) Other financial liabilities (1,435) (1,904) Deferred income tax liabilities (2,943) (3,905) Total identifiable net assets at acquisition date $ 9,685 $ 12,853 Goodwill 8,700 11,543 Total net assets at acquisition date $ 18,385 $ 24,396 Purchase consideration Cash paid $ 5,000 $ 6,635 Deferred consideration 12,068 16,013 Deferred royalty consideration 1,317 1,748 Total purchase consideration $ 18,385 $ 24,396 Page 19 UrtheCast Corp. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares and per share amounts) Goodwill is primarily attributable to the skilled workforce and anticipated revenue synergies. The Company recorded acquisition costs, including legal, tax and other advisory fees, of $73 during the year ended December 31, 2019 (2018 - $719). The Company's consolidated statement of loss and comprehensive loss for the year ended December 31, 2019 includes revenue of $18,280 and net income of $1,342, contributed by Geosys after the acquisition date. Had Geosys been acquired on January 1, 2019, based on management estimates, the Company's consolidated statement of loss and comprehensive loss for the year ended December 31, 2019 would have included additional revenue of $63 and net loss of $482 with respect to the acquired operations. 7. ASSETS HELD FOR SALE AND DISCONTINUED OPERATION In the first quarter of 2019, the Company committed to a formal plan and commenced a bid process to sell all or substantially all of the assets of Deimos Imaging comprising the Deimos-1 and Deimos-2 satellites, operations and ground station assets. Accordingly, the associated assets and liabilities have been classified as held for sale and are presented at the lower of their carrying amount and their fair value less costs to sell as at December 31, 2019. The Company ceased depreciation of Deimos Imaging's significant property and equipment and intangible assets effective April 1, 2019. The audited consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss and statements of cash flows have been re-presented to classify the discontinued operation separately from continuing operations. The Company continues to explore a viable transaction but there can be no assurance that a binding transaction will be entered into. The following assets and liabilities were classified as held for sale at December 31, 2019: December 31, 2019 Assets Cash $ 921 Restricted term deposits (Note 8) 7,526 Trade and other receivables (Note 9) 2,830 Prepaid expenses and deposits 236 Property and equipment (Note 10(a)) 20,790 Intangible assets (Note 11) 9,754 Total assets of disposal group held for sale 42,057 Liabilities Trade and other payables (7,260) Long-term debt (Note 14) (22,356) Other financial liabilities (Note 17) (5,696) Deferred revenue (136) Liabilities directly associated with disposal group held for sale (35,448) Net assets directly associated with disposal group $ 6,609 Page 20 UrtheCast Corp. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares and per share amounts) The results of the discontinued operation for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 were as follows: Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Revenue $ 9,697 $ 9,414 Other operating income 502 147 10,199 9,561 Operating costs Direct costs, selling, general and administrative expenses 13,349 18,445 Depreciation and amortization 4,311 16,571 Share-based payments (72) 145 Impairment of assets (Note 11(a)(ii)) 9,763 10,085 27,351 45,246 Operating loss (17,152) (35,685) Other income (expenses) Finance income - 3 Finance costs (1,233) (1,432) Gain on derivative financial instruments (Note 24(a)) 43 15 Foreign exchange loss (56) (7) Loss before income taxes (18,398) (37,106) Income tax recovery (expense) 535 (5,366) Net loss from discontinued operation (17,863) (42,472) Loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.13) $ (0.34) The cash flow information for the discontinued operation for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 is as follows: Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Net cash from (used in) operating activities $ 634 $ (3,279) Net cash used in investing activities (3) (54) Net cash used in financing activities (2,106) (10,901) Net decrease in cash from discontinued $ (1,475) $ (14,234) operation Page 21 UrtheCast Corp. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares and per share amounts) 8. RESTRICTED TERM DEPOSITS December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Collateral for bank guarantees associated with a Spanish government subsidy $ 7,307 $ 7,785 Collateral for letters of credit for corporate credit cards 237 273 Collateral for a bank guarantee associated with an EO customer contract 219 234 Total restricted term deposits 7,763 8,292 Assets held for sale (Note 7) (7,526) - 237 8,292 Current portion (237) (8,058) Non-Current portion $ - $ 234 Term deposits classified as current have maturities of one year or less. 9. TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Unbilled revenue $ 12,778 $ 18,028 Trade accounts receivable (a) 2,658 1,251 Sales tax and other receivables 2,587 1,777 Government funding receivable 1,641 1,122 Total trade and other receivables 19,664 22,178 Assets held for sale (Note 7) (2,830) - 16,834 22,178 Current portion (15,525) (22,178) Non-current portion $ 1,309 $ - US $10,000 Receivables Purchasing Agreement On February 26, 2019, the Company signed a US $10,000 receivables purchasing agreement (the "RPA") with a working capital financing agent ("Financing Agent") which allows the Company to finance certain qualifying trade receivables. The RPA requires the Company's customer to remit payment to the Financing Agent's collection account; however, the Company continues to service collection of the receivables. The financed trade receivables are derecognized in full at the time of purchase by the Factoring Agent as substantially all of the risks and rewards are considered to have been transferred by the Company. During the year, the Company financed the quarterly trade receivables under the Winfield SLA. In December 2019, the Company financed trade receivables under the Winfield SLA with a fair value of US $1,775 and received advance proceeds of approximately US $1,671 which represented 95% of the face value of the trade receivables, net of interest of $15. The remaining 5% of the financed receivables were collected subsequent to December 31, 2019. Page 22 UrtheCast Corp. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares and per share amounts) 10. PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT Cameras, Satellites and Related Computer Furniture and Right of Use Equipment Equipment Fixtures Assets (a) Total Year ended December 31, 2018 Opening net book value $ 41,992 $ 526 $ 855 $ - $ 43,373 Additions - 38 11 - 49 Disposals - - (74) - (74) Depreciation (11,460) (305) (332) - (12,097) Foreign exchange rate - changes 1,152 7 15 1,174 Closing net book value $ 31,684 $ 266 $ 475 $ - $ 32,425 At December 31, 2018 Cost $ 135,595 $ 1,985 $ 1,837 $ - $ 139,417 Accumulated depreciation (103,911) (1,719) (1,362) - (106,992) Net book value $ 31,684 $ 266 $ 475 $ - $ 32,425 Year ended December 31, 2019 Opening net book value $ 31,684 $ 266 $ 475 - $ 32,425 Additions - - 35 2,568 2,603 Disposals - - (29) - (29) Acquired in business combination (Note 6) - - 599 1,739 2,338 Depreciation (2,825) (159) (348) (970) (4,302) Impairment (Note 11(a)) (6,606) - - - (6,606) Reclassified to assets held for sale (Note 7) (20,412) (79) (132) (167) (20,790) Foreign exchange rate changes (1,841) (11) (13) (125) (1,990) Closing net book value $ - $ 17 $ 587 3,045 $ 3,649 At December 31, 2019 Cost $ 64,364 $ 1,421 $ 2,586 $ 3,717 $ 72,088 Accumulated depreciation (64,364) (1,404) (1,999) (672) (68,439) Net book value $ - $ 17 $ 587 $ 3,045 $ 3,649 Cameras, satellites and related equipment include the Deimos-1 and Deimos-2 satellites acquired in July 2015, and associated ground station, data handling and receiving equipment. Page 23 UrtheCast Corp. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares and per share amounts) Right of Use Assets ("ROU Assets") As a result of the adoption of IFRS 16 on January 1, 2019 as described in Note 4, the Company recorded ROU assets and recognized lease liabilities for most leases which had been expensed as operating leases prior to January 1, 2019. 11. INTANGIBLE ASSETS Technologies and Technologies and Software in Software in Customer Trade Names Development Use Relationships and Patents Total Balance at January 1, 2018 $ 34,233 $ 17,862 $ 3,426 $ 2,425 $ 57,946 Additions 11,740 11 - 203 11,954 Government funding (2,937) - - - (2,937) Amortization for the period - (4,173) (765) - (4,938) Impairment (a) (10,356) - (2,369) (1,709) (14,434) Foreign exchange rate changes - 503 53 31 587 Balance at December 31, 2018 $ 32,680 $ 14,203 $ 345 $ 950 $ 48,178 Additions 6,233 1,574 - 208 8,015 Acquired in business combination (Note 6) - 4,180 10,748 862 15,790 Government funding (b) (2,122) - - - (2,122) Amortization for the period - (2,675) (816) - (3,491) Impairment (a) - (3,018) (74) (65) (3,157) Reclassified to assets held for sale (Note 7) - (9,326) (227) (201) (9,754) Foreign exchange rate changes - (886) (198) (32) (1,116) Balance at December 31, 2019 $ 36,791 $ 4,052 $ 9,778 $ 1,722 $ 52,343 Intangible assets are comprised of technologies and software in development associated with the Company's OptiSAR and SAR related technologies and its UrthePipeline ground segment systems. Technologies and software in use include the ground segment infrastructure and software related to the Deimos-1 and Deimos-2 satellites which were reclassified to assets held for sale during 2019 in addition to the technologies and software acquired as part of the Geosys acquisition. Intangible assets also include customer relationships and trade names and patents acquired as part of the Geosys Acquisition and as part the acquisition of Deimos Imaging in 2015. During the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company capitalized $1,055 (2018 - $732) of interest on specific borrowings as well as general borrowings associated with costs incurred on qualifying internally developed technologies and software, using an annualized capitalization rate of 8.59% of qualifying expenditures (2018 - 4.81%). Asset impairment (i) Impairment of Technologies and Software in Development The Company assessed development costs that were not yet in use for impairment at December 31, 2019 in accordance with its accounting policy described in Note 3(i) and determined that there was no impairment. During the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company recognized an impairment loss of $10,356 on technologies and software in development, including $9,612 relating to the optical component of its OptiSAR development costs and $744 relating to its web platform assets. Page 24 UrtheCast Corp. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares and per share amounts) (ii) Impairment of Non-current Assets Held for Sale As described in Note 5(b), during the year ended December 31, 2019, management performed an impairment test related to the non-current assets of Deimos Imaging, including the above noted technologies and software in use and satellites and related equipment, which indicated an impairment loss as the estimated recoverable amount was lower than the carrying amount of the assets. As a result of classifying those assets as held for sale during the first quarter of 2019, the Company ceased depreciating and amortizing the non-current assets of Deimos Imaging after the first quarter of 2019 which resulted in a higher carrying value than if the assets were not classified as held for sale. The Company recognized an impairment loss of $9,763, which is included in the results of discontinued operation (Note 7), in order to write down the disposal group to its estimated fair value less costs to sell at December 31, 2019. An impairment loss of $6,606 was recognized to cameras, satellites and related equipment (Note 10), $3,018 to software and technologies in use, $74 to customer relationships and $65 to trade names. The recoverable amount of the disposal group was based on its fair value less costs of disposal, which is the price that would be received in an orderly transaction between market participants in current market conditions at the measurement date. The fair value less costs of disposal was determined based on an income approach by discounting the future after-tax cashflows and terminal value of the disposal group. The recoverable amount includes the expected cashflows related to the Deimos-1 and Deimos-2 satellites until the end of their estimated useful lives as well as revenues from third party data sales. The cashflows were projected over a 10-year period based on past experience, management's best estimates of future revenue streams and actual operating results, and were discounted using an after-tax discount rate of 9.5%. Significant assumptions used in preparing the discounted cash flow model included management's estimation of future revenue forecasts and growth rates, future operating costs, inputs used to calculate the discount rate, tax rates, and terminal value multiple. The recoverable amount is most sensitive to changes in revenue growth forecasts and the discount rate. If the revenue growth rate used in the calculation had been 1% lower than management's estimate at December 31, 2019, the Company would have had to recognize a further impairment loss against the disposal unit of approximately $4,000. If the post-tax discount rate applied to the cash flow projections had been 1% higher, the Company would have had to recognize a further impairment loss against the disposal unit of approximately $1,700 at December 31, 2019. The recoverable amount of the disposal group was estimated to be less than its carrying amount primarily due to the deterioration in market conditions impacting the disposal group's projected future cashflows from its Deimos-1 and Deimos-2 satellites and third party sales, delays in securing large contracts, a smaller salesforce and lower than budgeted sales for the year. During the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company also determined that the recoverable amount of the Company's CGUs comprising the Deimos-1 and Deimos-2 satellites, related equipment and intangibles assets, was lower than their carrying values. As a result, the Company recognized impairment losses of $1,709 relating to certain tradenames and $2,369 relating to customer relationships, in addition to $6,007 relating to goodwill as described in Note 12 (b). Government funding In February 2017, the Company was awarded approximately $17,600 in funding from Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada's Industrial Technologies Office as part of its Strategic Aerospace & Defence Initiative ("SADI"), which provides significant financial support for the ongoing development of the Company's OptiSAR and SAR related technologies. The funding is structured as a repayable contribution that will be disbursed on a cost-reimbursement basis in quarterly instalments. The funding will be repayable in annual instalments over 15 years, expected to begin in April 2023. The maximum amount to be repaid by the Company is 1.65 times the amount contributed by SADI, or approximately $29,000. The interest rate used to discount the initial long-term liability is 10% and involves a high degree of estimation, which can have a material impact on the respective values recorded for the government grant and the long-term liability. In 2019, the Company filed claims related to SADI totalling $1,267 for the reimbursement of eligible costs incurred in 2019 (2018 - $2,732). The Company recognized the grant portion of the eligible costs, amounting to $518, as a reduction of the intangible asset and recorded $580 in trade and other receivables (Note 9). The Company received proceeds of $1,203 (2018 - $3,481) during the year ended December 31, 2019, of which $664 was recognized as a long-term repayable government loan (Note 14(b)). At December 31, 2019, $6,344 of available funding remained available under the SADI facility. In July 2019, the Company signed a project funding agreement with Canada's Digital Technology Supercluster ("Supercluster") to receive up to approximately $1,400 in non-repayable funding to reimburse costs incurred to advance development of its UrthePipeline ground segment systems. The Company filed claims under the Supercluster agreement totalling $935 for the reimbursement of eligible costs incurred in 2019 which were credited against technologies and software in development. Page 25 UrtheCast Corp. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares and per share amounts) The Company recognized claims under other Canadian government funding programs of $2,119 for eligible costs incurred during 2019, (2018 - $1,638), of which $670 was credited against technologies and software in development and $1,394 was recognized as other operating income during 2019. 12. GOODWILL Reconciliation of Carrying Amount 2019 2018 Balance, beginning of year $ - $ 5,927 Goodwill from acquisition of Geosys (a) 11,543 - Foreign exchange rate changes (206) 80 Impairment loss (b) - (6,007) Balance, end of year $ 11,337 $ - Impairment Testing of Goodwill from acquisition of Geosys The Company recognized goodwill of $11,543 as a result of the Geosys acquisition and purchase price allocation described in Note 6. The Company performs a goodwill impairment test annually, or more frequently when circumstances indicate that the carrying value may not be recoverable in accordance with its accounting policy described in Note 3(h). For the purposes of impairment testing, goodwill acquired in the Geosys Acquisition in January 2019 has been allocated to a CGU comprising the acquired technologies and software, customer relationships, tradename and other relevant net assets that contribute to the cashflows of the business. The recoverable amount of the CGU was based on its fair value less costs of disposal, which is the price that would be received in an orderly transaction between market participants in current market conditions at the measurement date. The fair value less costs of disposal was determined based on an income approach by discounting the future after-tax cash flows and terminal value of the CGU. The Company performed its annual goodwill impairment test as at December 31, 2019 and no impairment was indicated for the period tested as the recoverable amount of the CGU was estimated to exceed its carrying amount. Significant assumptions used in preparing the discounted cash flow model included management's estimation of future revenue forecasts and growth rates, future operating costs, inputs used to calculate the discount rate, tax rates, and terminal value multiple. The impairment testing was based on a 10-year cash flow projection, beginning with budgeted amounts for 2020, which were based on existing sales contracts, the current probability-weighted sales pipeline, and internal management forecasts for operating expenses. The cash flows include those from the Winfield SLA.

10-year cash flow projection, beginning with budgeted amounts for 2020, which were based on existing sales contracts, the current probability-weighted sales pipeline, and internal management forecasts for operating expenses. The cash flows include those from the Winfield SLA. An after-tax blended discount rate of 9.8% was used to discount the cash flow projections. The discount rate was based on the weighted average cost of capital that a market participant would use, which was calculated with reference to current market information and adjusted for market risk and specific risks that were not reflected in the underlying cash flows.

after-tax blended discount rate of 9.8% was used to discount the cash flow projections. The discount rate was based on the weighted average cost of capital that a market participant would use, which was calculated with reference to current market information and adjusted for market risk and specific risks that were not reflected in the underlying cash flows. The terminal value was based on a multiple of expected free cash flows in the final year of the cash flow projections resulting in an implied growth rate of approximately 3%. Changes in these inputs may alter the results of impairment testing, the amount of the impairment charges recorded in the consolidated statement of loss and the resulting carrying values of the assets. Page 26 UrtheCast Corp. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares and per share amounts) Impairment loss of Deimos Imaging For the purposes of impairment testing at December 31, 2018, goodwill acquired in the acquisition of Deimos Imaging in 2015 was allocated to a group of CGUs comprising the Deimos-1 and Deimos-2 satellites and related equipment and intangible assets. During the year ended December 31, 2018 the Company determined that the estimated recoverable amount of the CGU was less than its carrying amount, primarily due to the deterioration in market conditions impacting the CGU's projected future cashflows from its Deimos-1 and Deimos-2 satellites and third party sales, delays in securing large contracts, lower than budgeted sales for the year and departure of management personnel towards the end of 2018. The Company wrote down the CGU's carrying value to its estimated recoverable amount, resulting in an impairment loss of $6,007 (Note 11(a)(ii)). 13. BANK AND OTHER LOANS Secured US $12,000 Term Loan (a) Secured US $1,500 June Term Loan (b) Secured US $1,500 July Term Loan (c) Unsecured demand promissory note (d) US $12,000 Term Loan December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 $ 15,395 $ - 1,943 - 1,937 - - 6,807 $ 19,275 $ 6,807 On January 14, 2019, the wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company that acquired Geosys (the "Borrower") entered into a US $12,000 term loan (the "US $12,000 Term Loan") with a group of lenders led by Bolzano Investments Limited ("Bolzano") and 1112099 B.C. Ltd. ("1112099"). The US $12,000 Term Loan originally accrued interest at a rate of 14% per annum, had an original maturity date of January 15, 2020 and is secured by all of the Geosys assets owned by the Borrower. In satisfaction of conditions required by the lenders, (i) Bolzano appointed an independent director of UrtheCast pursuant to a board appointment right granted by the Company to Bolzano (Note 23 (b)); (ii) the Borrower agreed to pay Bolzano a finance fee in the amount of US $180 and the Company agreed to issue to Bolzano 19,800,000 common share purchase warrants of UrtheCast having a maturity date of May 25, 2023 and an exercise price of $0.48 per common share; (iii) each UrtheCast director agreed to defer cash compensation from January 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019; and (iv) certain UrtheCast directors and executives agreed to loan an aggregate principal amount of US $550, including other funds sourced by such directors and executives from investors acceptable to the lenders, on substantially the same terms as the US $12,000 Term Loan or on such other terms acceptable to the lenders in consideration for a number of common share purchase warrants of UrtheCast proportionate to the number of common share purchase warrants that UrtheCast agreed to issue to Bolzano. The Company issued a total of 22,275,713 common share purchase warrants effective January 30, 2019 (the "Term Loan Warrants"), including the warrants issued to Bolzano, 660,000 warrants to 1112099 and 1,815,713 warrants to certain directors and officers. The Term Loan Warrants are accounted for as a derivative warrant liability as they do not meet the criteria for equity classification under IFRS. The initial fair value of the derivative warrant liability was recognized as deferred finance costs, along with the US $180 finance fee and legal fees of US $25, which were deducted against the debt liability and are being amortized as finance costs over the term of the loan. Approximately US $7,900 of the US $12,000 Term Loan was advanced on January 14, 2019, US $5,000 was used to repay the previously issued US $5,000 unsecured demand promissory note dated September 28, 2018 to 1112099 described in (b) below and US $2,500 was used to partially fund the first installment of the Geosys Acquisition. The balance of the US $12,000 Term Loan from Bolzano was advanced on January 30, 2019 upon the satisfaction of certain conditions required by the lenders, including the completion of definitive documentation relating to the security of the US $12,000 Term Loan and the lenders' conditions described above, and was available for general corporate purposes. In connection with the US $1,500 June Term Loan described in (b), the terms of the US $12,000 Term Loan were amended to increase the interest rate from 14% to 17% per annum effective June 26, 2019 and include any net proceeds from the proposed sale of the Company's Deimos assets, after repayment of the Spanish Term Loan, if and when such a sale is completed, as security. Furthermore, the lenders agreed to an extension subsequent to December 31, 2019 as discussed in Note 29(d). Page 27 UrtheCast Corp. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares and per share amounts) Secured US $1,500 June Term Loan On June 27, 2019, the Borrower entered into an additional US $1,500 term loan (the "June Term Loan") with Bolzano. The June Term Loan accrues interest at a rate of 17% per annum, had an original maturity date of January 15, 2020 and is secured by all of the Geosys assets owned by the Borrower and any net proceeds from the proposed sale of the Company's Deimos assets, if and when such a sale is completed. In satisfaction of conditions required by the lender, the Borrower agreed to pay Bolzano a finance fee in the amount of US $45 and the Company agreed to issue to Bolzano 10,560,000 common share purchase warrants of UrtheCast having a maturity date of June 26, 2024 and an exercise price of $0.48 per common share, subject to adjustment in certain circumstances. Secured US $1,500 July Term Loan On July 26, 2019, the Borrower entered into a US $1,500 term loan (the "July Term Loan") with Lunar Ventures Inc. ("Lunar") on the same terms as the June Term Loan. The July Term Loan accrues interest at a rate of 17% per annum, had an original maturity date of January 15, 2020 and is secured by all of the Geosys assets owned by the Borrower and any net proceeds from the proposed sale of the Company's Deimos Imaging business or assets, if and when such a sale is completed. In satisfaction of conditions required by the lender, the Borrower agreed to pay Lunar a finance fee of US $45 and the Company issued to Lunar 10,560,000 common share purchase warrants of UrtheCast having a maturity date of June 26, 2024 and an exercise price of $0.48 per common share, subject to adjustment in certain circumstances. Unsecured Demand Promissory Note On September 28, 2018, the Company obtained a US $5,000 unsecured demand promissory note from the backstop party which had an interest rate of 14% per annum, payable quarterly in arrears. The unsecured demand promissory note was repaid on January 14, 2019 as described in (a) above. 14. LONG-TERMDEBT 2019 2018 Spanish Term Loan (a) $ 21,191 $ 24,133 Financing fees (103) (228) Government loans (b) 7,870 6,621 Total long-term debt 28,958 30,526 Long-term debt directly associated with assets held for sale (Note 7) (22,356) - 6,602 30,526 Current portion - (10,252) Non-current portion $ 6,602 $ 20,274 Spanish Term Loan On December 11, 2015, UrtheCast Imaging obtained a loan of €25,000 from a Spanish bank (the "Spanish Term Loan"). The loan, which is secured by the shares of UrtheCast Imaging and its subsidiaries, has a five-year term and will accrue interest, payable twice per year, at the 6-month Euro Interbank Offered Rate (EURIBOR), which shall be deemed to be no less than 0%, plus 2.6% per annum. The loan is repayable in annual instalments of €4,000 over the first four years and €9,000 is repayable on the maturity date. During 2016, UrtheCast Imaging entered into an interest rate swap with the lender, which effectively fixed the EURIBOR rate at 0.19%. The fair value of the interest rate swap at December 31, 2019 of $52 (2018 - $100) is included in Other Financial Liabilities (Note 17). Page 28 UrtheCast Corp. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares and per share amounts) Under the loan agreement, UrtheCast Imaging, at a consolidated level, is required to meet certain financial covenants consisting of a leverage ratio and a debt coverage ratio. In addition, under the loan agreement, UrtheCast Imaging is required to fund a Debt Service Reserve Account ("DSRA") up to a maximum of €1,000 per year when EBITDA falls within certain thresholds. No DSRA funding has been required to date. UrtheCast Imaging was in compliance with the annual debt coverage ratio at December 31, 2019 and the lender agreed to grant a waiver in respect of compliance with the annual leverage ratio covenant at December 31, 2019 which was formalized in the extension agreement described in Note 29(f). The loan has a principal balance outstanding of €14,500 at December 31, 2019 (2018 - €15,500), of which €1,500 became due in December 2018, €4,000 became due in December 2019, and €9,000 will become due on the maturity date of December 11, 2020. The Spanish lender agreed to defer €2,500 of the €4,000 principal payment which was due on December 11, 2018. The Company repaid €1,000 during 2019 and the remaining €1,500 was deferred further by the Spanish lender to September 30, 2019. In October 2019, the Spanish lender agreed in principle to defer €1,350 of the previously deferred €1,500 to January 31, 2020 in exchange for a partial principal repayment of €150 plus accrued interest. Furthermore, the Spanish lender also agreed to defer the €4,000 principal repayment that was due in December 2019 to January 31, 2020 in order to provide the Company with additional time to complete the proposed sale of Deimos Imaging as described in Note 7. A further deferral was agreed to with the Spanish lender subsequent to December 31, 2019, as described in Note 29(f). Government Loans Government loans consist of interest-free or low-interest loans provided by Spanish government agencies and the SADI loan described in Note 11(b), which are recorded at amortized cost. The loans are repayable in semi-annual or annual instalments ending in 2037. In connection with some of its financing requirements, the Company was required to reduce and subsequently terminate its existing revolving demand credit facility with RBC and therefore is no longer in compliance with the terms of the SADI funding agreement. While the Company has not received default notice from SADI, management is currently seeking an amendment to the terms of the SADI funding agreement and/or a waiver of this requirement from the Government of Canada, or an alternative credit facility to satisfy the requirements. While the Company expects to resolve this matter and on favourable terms, there can be no assurance that these efforts will be successful and that outstanding and future claims will be collected. However, as further described in note 29(b), a reimbursement of $1,400 of eligible costs related to previously filed claims to December 31, 2019 was granted in March 2020 pursuant to a one-time waiver from SADI. Annual principal repayments of long-term debt as at December 31, 2019 are as follows: CAD 2020 $ 21,425 2021 234 2022 215 2023 1,008 2024 1,008 Thereafter 14,817 $ 38,707 Page 29 UrtheCast Corp. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares and per share amounts) 15. CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES The following table summarizes the change in carrying value of the convertible debentures for the year ended December 31, 2019: Balance at January 1, 2018 Principal amount of convertible debentures on issuance (a) Fair value allocated to embedded derivative components (Note 16) Fair value allocated to warrant liabilities (Note 16) Transaction costs allocated to host liability Debentures converted into Common Shares (c) Accretion expense (d) Balance at December 31, 2018 Principal amount of convertible debentures on issuance (b) Transaction costs allocated to host liability Debentures converted into Common Shares (c) Accretion expense (d) Balance at December 31, 2019 Current portion (a) Non-current portion Issuance of Convertible Debentures Principal Amount Carrying Value $ - $ - 26,676 26,676 - (14,324) - (2,808) - (1,025) (774) (246) - 3,985 $ 25,902 $ 12,258 6,600 6,600 - (265) (4,293) (1,764) - 1,841 28,209 18,670 (11,601) (11,601) $ 16,608 $ 7,069 The Company closed a private placement of 76,217,260 Subscription Receipts on May 3, 2018 which were sold at a purchase price of $0.35 for total gross proceeds of $26,676 which were placed in escrow on closing. The Subscription Receipts were sold through a combination of a brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $20,659 and non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $6,017 (together, the "Private Placement"). The Subscription Receipts converted into non-interest bearing, unsecured senior convertible debentures in the principal amount of $26,676 or $0.35 per debenture (the "Debentures") and 41,681,302 common share purchase warrants (the "Private Placement Warrants") upon qualification for distribution. Each warrant is exercisable at an exercise price of $0.48 for one Common Share of the Company for a period of five years following issuance of the warrant. The last tranche of the Private Placement of $5,001 was released in July 2018 pursuant to an escrow release and amending agreement dated July 10, 2018 in consideration for a payment of $100 and amendment to the terms and conditions of the Debentures, whereby such debentures shall bear interest at a rate of 12% per annum from the date of issuance of the Debentures until the first draw-down conditions under the Credit Agreement, described in Note 16(a)(i), are completed, satisfied or waived (the "Interest-bearing Debentures"). If the conditions are not satisfied, the investor has the right to request repayment and cancellation of the Interest-bearing Debentures and warrants which, in the event of default, the Company would grant to the holder of such Interest-bearing Debentures a licensing agreement that provides the investor certain limited rights over the Company's SAR IP. While the original satisfaction date was December 31, 2018, the Company entered into an amendment to the agreement in December 2018 pursuant to which the debenture holder extended the date by which the Company must meet the first drawdown conditions under the Credit Agreement and subsequently, an alternative financing for the UrtheDaily Constellation, from December 31, 2018 until February 28, 2019 in consideration for a payment of $50. On February 28, 2019, the debenture holder extended the date to April 30, 2019 in consideration for $50 and a general security agreement over the Borrower's assets. Further extensions were granted to August 31, 2019 and the Company is continuing discussions with the debenture holder of the Interest-bearing Debentures for further extensions subsequent to December 31, 2019, as described in Note 29(e). Page 30 UrtheCast Corp. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares and per share amounts) As a result, the carrying value of the non-derivative host liability of $5,001 relating to the Interest-bearing Debentures has been classified as a current liability at December 31, 2019. Also, the fair values of the associated embedded derivative of $761 and derivative warrant liability of $118 at December 31, 2019 have been classified as current liabilities and presented within Other Financial Liabilities (Note 17). Unsecured $6,600 Convertible Debentures On September 11, 2019, the Company closed a $6,600 financing (the "$6,600 Debenture Financing") with Vine Rose Limited ("Vine Rose"), consisting of a senior unsecured convertible debenture of the Company in the principal amount of $2,980 (the "September Convertible Debenture") and a senior unsecured non-convertible debenture of the Company in the principal amount of $3,620 (the "September Debenture"). These debentures accrue interest at a rate of 17% per annum and had an original maturity date of October 31, 2019. In connection with the financing, the Company paid Vine Rose a 3% finance fee in the amount of US $150 which was allocated on a pro-rata basis against the carrying value of each debenture. The September Convertible Debenture is convertible into Common Shares of the Company at the option of the Lender, at any time prior to the maturity date at a conversion price equal to $0.32 per Common Share (the "Original Conversion Price"). The Original Conversion Price is subject to adjustment in certain circumstances, including if the Company issues any Common Shares or securities convertible into Common Shares (other than pursuant to its equity incentive plan) at a lower price, in which case the conversion price shall be reduced to such lower price but not less than $0.24, subject to approval from the TSX. Effective October 31, 2019, the Company and Vine Rose amended the September Convertible Debenture and September Debenture agreements whereby amended unsecured fully convertible debentures of the Company in the aggregate principal amount of $6,600 (the "$6,600 Convertible Debentures") were issued with revised maturity dates of December 31, 2019 and with generally the same terms as the September Convertible Debenture described above. In addition, the Company issued to Vine Rose 6,034,745 common share purchase warrants of UrtheCast effective November 15, 2019 having a maturity date of September 11, 2024 and an exercise price of $0.48 per common share, subject to adjustment in certain circumstances (Note 16(a)(v)). The Company is continuing discussions with Vine Rose for further extensions subsequent to December 31, 2019 as further described in Note 29(e). Conversion of Debentures into Common Shares During 2019, debentures with a principal amount of $4,293 were converted into 13,415,625 Common Shares. The debt host liability was reduced on the conversion date by the proportionate carrying value of the debentures of $1,764 and the embedded derivative component was reduced by the conversion date fair value of $737. The Company recognized the reclassification from financial liability to Common Shares at the aggregate carrying amount of the host liability and fair value of the embedded derivative component of $2,501 (Note 18) in accordance with its accounting policy. Accretion Expense Accretion expense of $1,841 was recorded in finance costs during the year ended December 31, 2019 (2018 - $3,985), calculated using an effective interest rate of 19.2% (2018 - 19.2%). The Company also recognized $940 of interest expense on the Interest- bearing Debentures during the year ended December 31, 2019 (2018 - $360) (Note 21). Valuation The embedded derivatives and derivative warrant liability were measured first at their fair values on the dates of initial recognition upon the release of proceeds to the Company and recorded separately. The debt host liability was measured at the residual value after deducting the fair values attributable to the embedded derivatives and derivative warrant liability from the total transaction price of the Convertible Debentures. The proceeds from the Debentures were bifurcated between the host debt liability and these derivative components on their respective dates of initial recognition. The Company used a third-party valuation expert that applied FinCAD's convertible bond model to value the Embedded Derivates upon initial measurement and subsequently. The key assumptions used in the model at the December 31, 2019 are as follows: Page 31 UrtheCast Corp. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares and per share amounts) Debentures Interest-bearing Convertible issued May and Debentures Debentures issued June 2018 issued July 2018 October 2019 Share price $0.11 $0.11 $0.11 Risk-free interest rate 1.68% 1.68% 1.66% Term to maturity (years) 4.5 4.5 0.3 Expected volatility 57.34% 57.34% 72.24% Implied credit spread 36.00% 36.00% 35.98% Probability of a downward adjustment to conversion price 25% 25% 25% Fair value of embedded derivative $0.053 $0.053 nil The expected volatility rate was derived from the Company's historical volatility and adjusted for a 40% discount to reflect an estimated implicit volatility discount based on implicit discounts observed in the prices of traded warrants on the TSX. On date of initial recognition and at December 31, 2019, the fair value of the embedded derivative of the amended September Convertible Debenture was estimated to be nil as the conversion feature was unlikely to be exercised given the short term to maturity and that the conversion price was significantly higher than the share price on date of initial recognition of $0.14 and at December 31, 2019 of $0.11, respectively. 16. DERIVATIVE FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS The following table reflects the continuity of the derivative financial instruments for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018: Balance at January 1, 2018 Fair value allocated on issuance of convertible debentures (Note 15) Fair value on issuance of Backstop Fee Warrants (a)(i) Fair value on issuance of Lender Warrants (a)(ii) Fair value of debentures converted into Common Shares Change in fair value Balance at January 1, 2019 Fair value allocated on issuance of Term Loan Warrants (a)(iii) Fair value on issuance of June Term Loan Warrants (a)(iv) Fair value on issuance of July Term Loan Warrants (a)(v) Fair value on issuance of November Warrants (a)(vi) Fair value of debentures converted into Common Shares (Note 15(c)) Change in fair value Balance at December 31, 2019 Current portion (Note 15(a)) Non-current portion Embedded Derivative Derivatives Warrant (Note 15) Liabilities (a) Total $ - $ - $ - 14,324 2,808 17,132 - 3,460 3,460 - 975 975 (320) - (320) (9,321) (4,441) (13,762) $ 4,683 $ 2,802 $ 7,485 - 507 507 - 50 50 - 123 123 - 83 83 (737) - (737) (653) (1,265) (1,918) 3,293 2,300 5,593 (761) (119) (880) $ 2,532 $ 2,181 $ 4,713 Page 32 UrtheCast Corp. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares and per share amounts) Derivative Warrant Liabilities The following table reflects the continuity of warrants for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018: Weighted Number of Average Exercise Warrants Fair Value Price Balance at January 1, 2018 - $ - $ - Issuance of Private Placement Warrants (Note 15(a)) 41,681,302 2,808 0.48 Issuance of Backstop Fee Warrants (i) 23,617,500 3,460 0.15 Issuance of Lender Warrants (ii) 14,275,172 975 0.48 Change in fair value - (4,441) - Balance at January 1, 2019 79,573,974 $ 2,802 $ 0.38 Issuance of Term Loan Warrants (iii) 22,275,713 507 0.48 Issuance of June Term Loan Warrants (iv) 10,560,000 50 0.48 Issuance of July Term Loan Warrants (v) 10,560,000 123 0.48 Issuance of November Warrants (vi) 6,034,745 83 0.48 Change in fair value - (1,265) - Balance at December 31, 2019 129,004,432 $ 2,300 $ 0.42 No warrants were exercised during the year ended December 31, 2019. The warrants described below are considered a derivative instrument and classified as financial liabilities at FVTPL as they do not meet the criteria for equity classification under IFRS. The warrants are initially measured at fair value and subsequent changes in fair value are recorded through the consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss. Each warrant is exercisable at an exercise price of $0.48 for one Common Share of the Company, except the Backstop Fee Warrants which have an exercise price of $0.15, for a period of five years following issuance of the warrant. The exercise period can be accelerated at the option of the Company if the closing share price of the Common Shares of the Company equals or exceeds 250% of the exercise price for at least 20 consecutive trading days. The exercise price is subject to downward adjustment to a lower exercise price to match the lower issue price for shares or convertible instruments issued during the life of the warrants, subject to a floor of $0.32. Warrant holders have a cashless exercise option that if exercised, may elect to receive the number of Common Shares equal to the difference between the aggregate exercise price and aggregate market price at time of exercise divided by the market price at time of exercise. (i) Backstop Fee Warrants The company issued 23,617,500 common share purchase warrants (the "Backstop Fee Warrants") as a result of entering into a conditional backstop agreement (the "Backstop Agreement") on May 3, 2018 with a backstop party. The Backstop Fee Warrants were issued under similar terms as the Private Placement Warrants, except that each warrant is exercisable at an exercise price of $0.15, as determined by the lesser of $0.48 and the volume weighted average price of the Common Shares of the Company for the five trading days immediately prior to the expiry date of the Backstop Agreement of June 17, 2018, less $0.10. The fair value on initial recognition of the Backstop Fee Warrants of $3,460 was expensed as finance costs in the year ended December 31, 2018. Additional transaction costs of $454 associated with the Backstop Agreement were also expensed as finance costs during the year (Note 21). Page 33 UrtheCast Corp. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares and per share amounts) (ii) Lender Warrants The Company issued 14,275,172 common share purchase warrants (the "Lender Warrants") to the senior lenders of the US $142,000 credit agreement (the "Credit Agreement") dated May 18, 2018 to finance the UrtheDaily Constellation project on similar terms as the warrants described above. On February 13, 2019, as part of a mutual termination agreement to terminate the Credit Agreement, the Company agreed that in lieu of all termination fees otherwise payable under the Credit Agreement, the Lender Warrants will become exercisable upon alternative financing for the UrtheDaily Constellation being secured and drawn down, subject to approval from the TSX. In addition, the Company agreed to pay the expenses of the senior lenders in connection with the Credit Agreement in the amount of approximately $325. (iii) Term Loan Warrants In connection with the secured US $12,000 Term Loan described in Note 13(a), on January 30, 2019, the Company issued a total of 22,275,713 common share purchase warrants of UrtheCast, including 19,800,000 warrants to Bolzano, 660,000 warrants to 1112099 and 1,815,713 warrants to certain directors and officers. The Term Loan Warrants have a maturity date of May 25, 2023, an exercise price of $0.48 per common share and have the same terms as described above. (iv) US $1,500 June Term Loan Warrants In connection with the secured US $1,500 Term Loan described in Note 13(b), on June 26, 2019 the Company issued a total of 10,560,000 common share purchase warrants of UrtheCast to Bolzano (the "June Term Loan Warrants"). The June Term Loan Warrants have a maturity date of June 26, 2024, an exercise price of $0.48 per common share and have the same terms as described above. (v) US $1,500 July Term Loan Warrants In connection with the secured US $1,500 July Term Loan described in Note 13(c), on July 26, 2019 the Company issued a total of 10,560,000 common share purchase warrants of UrtheCast to Lunar (the "July Term Loan Warrants"). The July Term Loan Warrants have a maturity date of June 26, 2024, an exercise price of $0.48 per common share and have the same terms as described above. (vi) $6,600 Convertible Debenture Warrants In connection with the amendment to the unsecured $6,600 debentures described in Note 15(b), on November 15, 2019 the Company issued a total of 6,034,745 common share purchase warrants of UrtheCast to Vine Rose (the "November Warrants"). The November Warrants have a maturity date of September 11, 2024, an exercise price of $0.48 per common share and have the same terms as described above. Valuation The Company used a third-party valuation expert that applied FinCAD's single barrier options model, which incorporates the Black-Scholes option pricing approach, to value the warrants upon initial measurement and subsequently at December 31, 2019. The key assumptions used in the model at the date of initial recognition for the warrants issued during 2019 are as follows: Term Loan June Term July Term November Warrants Loan Loan Warrants Warrants Warrants Share price $0.16 $0.11 $0.12 $0.13 Exercise price $0.48 $0.48 $0.48 $0.48 Risk-free interest rate 1.83% 1.40% 1.39% 1.49% Term to maturity (years) 5.0 5.0 5.0 4.8 Expected volatility 52.51% 53.94% 52.55% 54.36% Probability of a downward adjustment to conversion 25% 25% 25% 25% price Fair value of warrant $0.023 $0.005 $0.012 $0.014 Page 34 UrtheCast Corp. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares and per share amounts) The key assumptions used in the model at December 31, 2019 are as follows: Private Private Backstop Lender Term June and November Placement Placement Fee Warrants Loan July Warrants Warrants Warrants Warrants Warrants Term (July 2018) Loan Warrants Share price $0.11 $0.11 $0.11 $0.11 $0.11 $0.11 $0.11 Exercise price $0.48 $0.48 $0.15 $0.48 $0.48 $0.48 $0.48 Risk-free interest rate 1.69% 1.69% 1.69% 1.69% 1.69% 1.68% 1.68% Term to maturity (years) 3.50 3.50 3.50 3.50 3.50 4.50 4.60 Expected volatility 63.10% 63.10% 63.10% 63.10% 63.10% 57.34% 55.00% Probability of a downward adjustment to conversion price 25% 25% 25% 25% 25% 25% 25% Fair value of warrant $0.015 $0.015 $0.029 $0.015 $0.015 $0.017 $0.010 The expected volatility rate was derived from the Company's historical volatility and adjusted for a 40% discount to reflect an estimated implicit volatility discount based on implicit discounts observed in the prices of traded warrants on the TSX. 17. OTHER FINANCIAL LIABILITIES December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Deferred consideration related to the Geosys Acquisition (a) $ 18,647 $ - Lease liabilities (b) 9,113 5,934 Derivative financial instruments (Note 16(a)) 1,641 2,056 Other financial liabilities 221 - Total other financial liabilities 29,622 7,990 Other financial liabilities directly associated with assets held for sale (Note 7) (5,696) - 23,926 7,990 Current portion (8,756) (2,167) Non-current portion $ 15,170 $ 5,823 Deferred Consideration Related to the Geosys Acquisition As described in Note 6, the Company recognized deferred consideration of $16,013 and deferred royalty consideration of $1,748 on the acquisition date. Subsequently, the company adjusted the aggregate deferred consideration liability at December 31, 2019 and recognized accretion expense of $1,226 in 2019 as finance costs (Note 21) and a decrease of $340 due to foreign exchange translation. Page 35 UrtheCast Corp. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares and per share amounts) Lease Liabilities The Company has commitments under a Service Level Agreement and Option Agreement for the purchase of assets, pursuant to the original share purchase and sale agreement for the acquisition of Deimos Imaging in 2015. These commitments are being accounted for as a finance lease as they confer the right to use the assets with an option to purchase in July 2020. The share purchase and sale agreement provided for a contingent increase of the purchase price of €3,200 should the Company not exercise the option to purchase the assets in July 2020. The assets are included in assets held for sale (Note 7) with a carrying amount of $2,804 at December 31, 2019. The Company has future minimum lease payments of $5,626 (€3,850) related to this finance lease, which are payable in 2020. As described in Note 4, on adoption of IFRS 16, the Company recognized lease liabilities for leases which had previously been classified as operating leases under IAS 17, other than short-term leases and leases of low value assets. These liabilities were measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using the Company's estimated incremental borrowing rate as of January 1, 2019 of 12%. 18. SHARE CAPITAL The authorized share capital of UrtheCast Corp. consists of an unlimited number of Common Shares with no par value. The holders of Common Shares are entitled to receive dividends and are entitled to one vote per share at meetings of the Company. All shares are ranked equally with regards to the Company's residual assets. On June 26, 2019, the Company modified its authorized share capital by creating a new class of unlimited number of preferred shares with certain rights and restrictions to be determined by the Board at a future date. No preferred shares have been issued. The following is a summary of changes in the Company's share capital from January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2019: Number of Shares Amount Balance at January 1, 2018 121,265,933 $ 216,633 Shares issued upon vesting of Restricted Share Units (Note 19(b)) 3,630,134 2,157 Shares issued on conversion of debentures (Note 15(c)) 2,418,750 566 Balance at December 31, 2018 127,314,817 $ 219,356 Shares issued upon vesting of Restricted Share Units (Note 19(b)) 2,199,165 1,047 Shares issued on conversion of debentures (Note 15(c)) 13,415,625 2,501 Balance at December 31, 2019 142,929,607 $ 222,904 19. SHARE-BASEDPAYMENTS The Company has an equity incentive plan (the "Equity Incentive Plan") that enables it to grant stock options and restricted share units ("RSUs") to its directors, employees, consultants and advisors up to a maximum of 15% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on the date of the grant. The Company also has a phantom share unit plan that enables it to grant cash-settled PSUs to its employees. The total expense arising from share-based payment transactions in 2019 was $2,658 (2018 - $2,074). In addition, share-based payments associated with internal engineering staff involved in development activities of $102 were capitalized in 2018. Stock Options The exercise price of stock options granted is determined based on the greater of the closing market price of the Common Shares on the day prior to the grant and the volume weighted average price of the shares for the five trading days prior to the grant date. Stock options vest equally over three years and expire after five years. No stock options were granted or exercised during the year ended December 31, 2019 (2018 - 1,550,000 stock options were granted). Page 36 UrtheCast Corp. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares and per share amounts) The following table reflects the continuity of stock options for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018: 2019 2018 Number of Stock Weighted Average Number of Stock Weighted Average Options Exercise Price Options Exercise price Outstanding, beginning of year 4,321,500 $ 0.97 5,867,168 $ 1.43 Granted - - 1,550,000 0.22 Forfeited (889,000) 1.02 (2,450,334) 1.38 Expired (439,500) 1.23 (645,334) 1.80 Outstanding, end of year 2,993,000 $ 0.92 4,321,500 $ 0.97 Vested, end of year 1,790,335 $ 1.16 1,691,169 $ 1.47 The following table reflects the stock options issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018: 2019 2018 Weighted Weighted Average Average Remaining Number of Remaining Number of Exercise Contractual Options Vested and Contractual Options Vested and Expiry Date Price Life in Years Outstanding Exercisable Life in Years Outstanding Exercisable May 14, 2019 $1.35 - - - 0.37 59,500 59,500 August 14, 2019 $1.20 - - - 0.62 461,000 461,000 December 16, 2019 $1.38 - - - 0.96 12,000 12,000 March 29, 2020 $2.09 0.24 20,000 20,000 1.24 20,000 20,000 June 25, 2020 $4.57 0.48 50,000 50,000 1.48 68,000 68,000 August 23, 2020 $2.16 0.65 160,000 160,000 1.65 236,000 236,000 April 5, 2021 $1.17 - - - 2.26 12,000 12,000 June 27, 2021 $0.97 1.49 370,000 370,000 2.49 530,000 353,339 November 21, 2021 $0.87 1.89 35,000 35,000 2.89 35,000 23,333 May 21, 2022 $1.32 2.39 1,108,000 738,668 3.39 1,338,000 445,997 August 13, 2023 $0.29 - - - 4.38 100,000 - November 7, 2023 $0.22 3.66 1,250,000 416,667 4.66 1,450,000 - $0.92 2.66 2,993,000 1,790,335 3.24 4,321,500 1,691,169 Fair Value Assumptions No stock options were granted in 2019. In 2018, 1,550,000 stock options were granted to officers and employees at a weighted average exercise price of $0.22. These options vest over three years and expire in 2024. The weighted average grant date fair value of options granted during 2018 was estimated at $0.12 using the Black-Scholesoption-pricing model, with the following weighted average assumptions: Page 37 UrtheCast Corp. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares and per share amounts) 2019 2018 Risk-free interest rate - 2.35% Expected lives (years) - 3.3 Expected volatility - 80% Dividend per share - - Share price fair value - $0.22 The expected volatility rate in 2018 was based on analysis of the Company's historic daily share price. Restricted Share Units The Company has a restricted share unit ("RSU") plan, which entitles participants to receive one Common Share of the Company for each vested RSU. RSUs generally vest over a two or three-year period, in six-month or annual increments, except for RSUs granted to directors and certain consultants, which vest immediately. RSUs are valued at the greater of the closing market price of the Common Shares on the day prior to the grant and the volume weighted average price of the shares for the five trading days prior to the grant date. The following table reflects the continuity of RSUs for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018: 2019 2018 Weighted Average Weighted Average Grant Date Grant Date Number of RSUs Fair Value Number of RSUs Fair Value Outstanding, beginning of year 9,547,287 $ 0.44 3,212,673 $ 1.33 Granted 14,054,426 0.12 10,524,748 0.25 Released (2,199,165) 0.48 (3,630,134) 0.59 Forfeited (552,045) 0.41 (560,000) 1.00 Cancelled (4,124,506) 0.22 - - Outstanding, end of year 16,725,997 $ 0.22 9,547,287 $ 0.44 Vested, end of year 4,531,383 $ 0.49 4,095,178 $ 0.67 During 2019, the Company granted 14,054,426 RSUs (2018 - 10,524,748) to certain directors, officers and employees of the Company. 2,000,000 of these RSUs were granted to directors and vested immediately as they were not subject to performance conditions or forfeiture and are issuable as Common Shares upon the directors ceasing to be directors of the Company. During 2019, 2,199,165 Common Shares were issued (2018, 3,630,134) upon the vesting of RSUs (Note 18). Phantom Share Units The Company adopted a PSU plan in June 2019, which entitles participants to receive, for each vested PSU, a cash payment equivalent to the closing market price of the Company's Common Shares on the vesting date. At the discretion of the Company, it may instead settle the payout of PSUs by issuing an RSU, pursuant to the Equity Incentive Plan, for each PSU, subject to any required regulatory approvals and the existing limits and the participants' eligibility under the Equity Incentive Plan. PSUs are initially valued at the greater of the closing market price of the Common Shares on the day prior to the grant and the volume weighted average price of the shares for the five trading days prior to the grant date. PSUs are subsequently revalued based on the closing market price of the Common Shares at the end of each reporting period. Page 38 UrtheCast Corp. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares and per share amounts) During 2019, the Company granted 14,354,318 PSUs to various officers and employees of the Company. 8,350,271 PSUs were granted to employees which have a vesting date of March 31, 2020 and 6,004,047 PSUs were granted to various officers which vest over a two-year period in annual increments. In determining the number of PSUs expected to vest, management applied an expected weighted average forfeiture rate of 8% and estimated that performance conditions required for vesting of 1,976,051 PSUs will not be satisfied. During 2019, 121,839 PSUs were forfeited. The Company recognized share-based payment expense of $680 arising from PSUs during the year ended December 31, 2019 and recognized a liability of $680 at December 31, 2019 which was included in trade and other payables. 20. REVENUE AND GEOGRAPHIC INFORMATION The Company's chief operating decision makers examine the Company's performance based on one reportable operating segment which includes the provision of the Earth observation imagery, geo-analytics products and services, and engineering and value-added services described in Note 3. a) Revenue Revenue disaggregated by primary sources is as follows: 2019 2018 Geo-analytics imagery products and services $ 18,280 $ - Engineering and value-added services - 6,220 $ 18,280 $ 6,220 During 2019, one geo-analytics imagery products and services customer accounted for approximately 73% of revenue as a result of the Winfield SLA with Land O'Lakes described in Note 6. During 2018, one engineering and value-added services customer accounted for approximately 89% of the Company's revenues from continued operations. Disclosure of the timing of revenue recognition is as follows: 2019 2018 Services transferred at a point in time $ 1,697 $ - Services transferred over time 16,583 6,220 $ 18,280 $ 6,220 Revenue disaggregated by the geographic location of customers is as follows: 2019 2018 Americas $ 14,551 $ - Europe and Russia 3,216 709 Asia-Pacific 324 - Middle East, Africa and South Asia 189 5,511 $ 18,280 $ 6,220 Page 39 UrtheCast Corp. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares and per share amounts) Non-current assets The Company's non-currentnon-financial assets, comprised of property and equipment, intangible assets and goodwill are geographically located as follows: Property and Intangible Equipment Assets Goodwill Total Canada $ 1,324 $ 37,666 $ - $ 38,990 France 1,916 14,677 11,337 27,930 United States 409 - - 409 Balance at December 31, 2019 $ 3,649 $ 52,343 $ 11,337 $ 67,329 Spain $ 32,058 $ 14,831 $ - $ 46,889 Canada 303 33,347 - 33,650 United States 64 - - 64 Balance at December 31, 2018 $ 32,425 $ 48,178 $ - $ 80,603 The non-current financial assets of Deimos Imaging were classified as held for sale at December 31, 2019 as described in Note 7. 21. FINANCE COSTS The following table summarizes the finance costs for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018: 2019 2018 Accretion and interest on convertible debentures (Note 15(a)) $ 2,727 $ 4,345 Interest on bank and other loans (Note 13) 2,582 613 Financing fees associated with bank and other loans (Note 13) 1,534 - Accretion on deferred consideration related to the Geosys Acquisition (Note 17(a)) 1,226 - Bank guarantees and other interest 576 1,049 Interest on ROU lease liability (Note 4(a)) 430 - Financing fees associated with securing UrtheDaily financing (a) 409 15,696 Fair value of Backstop Fee Warrants and related transaction costs (Note 16(a)(i)) - 3,914 Transaction costs associated with Private Placement (146) 1,803 Less: Capitalized borrowing costs (Note 11) (138) (96) $ 9,200 $ 27,324 The Company incurred advisor fees of $409 during 2019 in relation to its ongoing efforts to finance the UrtheDaily Constellation. In 2018, the Company incurred financing and commitment fees of $15,696 in connection with the Credit Agreement for the UrtheDaily Constellation described in Note 16(a)(i) and these fees were expensed due to the expiration of the forbearance agreement with the senior lenders on December 31, 2018, and subsequent termination of the Credit Agreement. Page 40 UrtheCast Corp. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares and per share amounts) 22. INCOME TAXES Reconciliation of Effective Tax Rate The income tax recovery is calculated using the combined federal and provincial statutory income tax rate. The reconciliation of the expected income tax recovery and the recovery reported in the consolidated financial statements is as follows: 2019 2018 Loss before income taxes $ (18,663) $ (40,680) Canadian combined federal and provincial income tax rate 27% 27% Expected income tax recovery (5,039) (10,984) Permanent differences 1,817 2,944 Change in deferred tax assets not recognized 4,115 9,927 Tax rate changes 14 - Share issuance costs - (277) Convertible debentures 7 (1,026) Effects of different tax rates in foreign jurisdictions 98 227 Other differences (1,478) (661) Change in prior year estimates 8 (50) Income tax (recovery) expense recorded at December 31 $ (458) $ 100 Movement in Deferred Income Tax Balances Recognized in Net Deferred Business Discontinued Foreign Income Tax Balance at December 31, Opening Combination Recognized Operation Exchange Asset 2019 Balance (Note 6) in Net Loss (Note 7) Translation (Liability) Property and equipment $ (552) $ - $ - $ 535 $ 17 $ - Intangible assets and - goodwill - (3,905) 434 64 (3,407) $ (552) $ (3,905) $ 434 $ 535 $ 81 $ (3,407) Balance at December 31, 2018 Loss carry forwards $ 4,889 $ - $ - $ (4,961) $ 72 $ - Property and equipment (80) - - (462) (10) (552) Intangible assets and goodwill (867) - - 880 (13) - Other 822 - - (834) 12 - $ 4,764 $ - $ - $ (5,377) $ 61 $ (552) Page 41 UrtheCast Corp. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares and per share amounts) Unrecognized Deferred Income Tax Assets Deferred income tax assets and liabilities have not been recognized in respect of the following items, because it is not probable that future taxable income will be available against which the Company can use the benefits. 2019 2018 Loss carry forwards $ 36,922 $ 28,599 Property and equipment 5,497 7,771 Intangible assets 2,145 2,062 Share issuance costs 168 659 Deferred revenue (12,329) (12,329) Long-term debt (876) (978) Convertible debentures & warrant liabilities (1,098) (832) SRED expenditures carry forward 2,235 2,235 Investment tax credits 1,471 1,471 Other 3,944 4,141 $ 38,079 $ 32,799 Tax Losses The Company has non-capital loss carry forwards in the amount of $124,574, which expire in various amounts from 2030 to 2039. In addition, subsidiaries of the Company have non-capital losses of $89,500, most of which may be carried forward indefinitely, and of which $77,049 relate to the Deimos business classified as held for sale. 23. KEY MANAGEMENT COMPENSATION AND RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Key Management Compensation The Company considers its officers and directors to be key management personnel. Key management compensation for the year ended December 31, 2019 was as follows: 2019 2018 Salaries and benefits $ 1,191 $ 2,162 Directors' fees 350 403 Share-based payments 1,590 1,989 $ 3,131 $ 4,554 In order to satisfy conditions under the US $12,000 Term Loan described in Note 13(a), the Company deferred cash compensation to certain officers to July 2019 and directors' fees to all directors for the year ended December 31, 2019. As at December 31, 2019, deferred cash compensation of $493 was payable to certain officers, directors and former directors of the Company. Related Party Transactions Under the conditions of the US $12,000 Term Loan described in Note 13(a), certain officers and directors of the Company agreed to participate in the financing and in consideration, the Company issued 1,815,713 common share purchase warrants to those officers and directors. In connection with the US $12,000 Term Loan, Bolzano appointed an independent director of UrtheCast pursuant to a board appointment right granted by the Company to Bolzano. Page 42 UrtheCast Corp. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares and per share amounts) The Company issued 22,275,713 common share purchase warrants in connection with the US $12,000 Term Loan and 10,560,000 common share purchase warrants in connection with the US $1,500 June Term Loan described in Note 13(b) and incurred interest expense of US $1,011 to Bolzano during 2019. 24. FAIR VALUE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AND RISK MANAGEMENT Fair value measurement Fair values have been determined for measurement and/or disclosure purposes based on the following methods. When applicable, further information about the assumptions made in determining fair values is disclosed in the notes specific to that asset or liability. The carrying amounts for cash, restricted term deposits, and trade and other receivables approximate fair value due to their short-term nature. The fair value of the Company's trade and other accounts payables, bank and other loans, and long-term debt at December 31, 2019 may be less than the carrying value as a result of the Company's credit and liquidity risk (See Note 1(b)). Fair value hierarchy: Derivative financial instruments are measured at fair value in accordance with IFRS 13, Fair Value Measurement, which requires classification of financial instruments within a hierarchy based on the degree to which the fair value is observable: Level 1 fair value measurements are those derived from quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities; and

Level 2 fair value measurements are those derived from inputs other than quoted prices included within level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (i.e. as prices) or indirectly (i.e. derived from prices); and

Level 3 fair value measurements are those derived from valuation techniques that include inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs). The Company utilizes a variety of derivative financial instruments to reduce its exposure to risks associated with fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and floating interest rates on long-term debt. The following table summarizes the fair values and fair value classification of derivative financial instruments as at December 31, 2019 and 2018: Fair Value Classification Hierarchy 2019 2018 Embedded derivatives (Note 16) FVTPL Level 2 $ 3,292 $ 4,683 Derivative warrant liabilities (Note 16(a)) FVTPL Level 2 2,300 2,802 Foreign exchange forward contracts FVTPL Level 2 710 886 Interest rate swap FVTPL Level 2 52 100 The fair value of derivative financial instruments with respect to its foreign currency contracts and interest rate swap of $762 (2018 - $986) and the current portion of the fair value of the embedded derivatives of $761 (2018 - $899) and derivative warrant liability of $118 (2018 - $171) related to the Interest-bearing Debentures are included in Other Financial Liabilities (Note 17). The notional principal amounts of the outstanding foreign exchange forward contracts at December 31, 2019 was GBP 3,600 (2018 - GBP 4,132). The notional principal amount of the outstanding interest rate swap at December 31, 2019 was EUR 6,750 (2018 - EUR 9,750). Page 43 UrtheCast Corp. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares and per share amounts) The following table summarizes the gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018: 2019 2018 Embedded derivatives (Note 16) $ 654 $ 9,321 Derivative warrant liabilities (Note 16) 1,265 4,441 Foreign exchange forward contracts 122 (724) Interest rate swap (Note 7) 43 15 $ 2,084 $ 13,053 b) Risk management The Company is exposed through its operations to the following financial risks: • Foreign Currency Risk • Credit Risk • Liquidity Risk • Interest Rate Risk The Company is exposed to risks that arise from its use of financial instruments. This note describes the Company's objectives, policies and processes for managing those risks and the methods used to measure them. The Board of Directors has overall responsibility for the determination of the Company's risk management objectives and policies and retaining ultimate responsibility for them. It has delegated the authority for designing and operating processes that ensure the effective implementation of the objectives and policies to the Company's finance function. The overall objective of the Board is to set policies that seek to reduce risk as far as possible without unduly affecting the Company's competitiveness and flexibility. Further details regarding these policies are set out below. Foreign currency risk Foreign currency risk is the risk that a variation in exchange rates between the Canadian dollar and US dollar or other foreign currencies will affect the Company's operations and financial results. The Company utilizes foreign exchange forward contracts to reduce its exposure to risks associated with fluctuations in foreign exchange rates. Fluctuations in foreign exchange rates could result in unanticipated fluctuations in the operating results for the Company. The Company has transactions that are denominated in Euros, United States dollars and the British pound, but does not have exposure to any highly inflationary foreign currencies. A portion of the Company's transactions is denominated in United States dollars ("USD"), British Pound Sterling ("GBP"), and Euros ("EUR"). The following table reflects the sensitivity of the Company's net loss for the year to a 10% weakening in the Canadian dollar in relation to the respective foreign currencies based on the net exposure on outstanding foreign currency denominated monetary items as at December 31, 2019, including cash, trade and other receivables, trade and other payables, bank and other loans, and deferred revenues. A 10% strengthening of the Canadian dollar would have an opposite effect on net loss. Page 44 UrtheCast Corp. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares and per share amounts) Decrease (increase) to net loss for the year from a 10% weakening of the Canadian dollar against the following currencies: 2019 2018 USD $ 963 $ 452 GBP $ (862) $ (1,041) EUR $ 450 $ 357 The Company also has investments in US dollar and Euro denominated foreign operations, whose net assets are exposed to foreign currency translation risk. At December 31, 2019, the cumulative translation adjustment related to foreign operations was $7,209 (2018 - $7,198). Credit risk Credit risk is the risk of financial loss to the Company if a customer or counterparty to a financial instrument fails to meet its contractual obligations. Financial instruments that are potentially subject to credit risk for the Company consist primarily of cash, restricted term deposits and trade and other receivables. Cash is maintained with financial institutions of reputable credit and may be redeemed upon demand. The carrying amount of financial assets represents the maximum credit exposure. The Company is not exposed to significant credit risk. The Company has policies to limit the amount of risk with each individual customer, and exposure to bad debts is managed as part of the Company's normal activities. Independent credit ratings of customers are used if available. Otherwise, each customer's credit rating is assessed considering its financial position, past experience and other factors. Individual credit limits are established based on internal and external ratings in accordance with the limits set by the finance department. The Company regularly reviews the collectability of its trade accounts receivable and, when necessary, establishes an allowance for doubtful accounts based on its best estimate of expected credit losses. Based on a detailed review of trade accounts receivable at the end of the year, an allowance for doubtful accounts of $78 was recorded at December 31, 2019 (2018 - $127). Liquidity risk Liquidity risk is the risk that the Company will not be able to meet its financial obligations as they become due. As described in Note 1(b), the Company is currently experiencing severe cash flow constraints and may not have sufficient funds to be able to pay its debt and other obligations in the future. The Company monitors its risk of shortage of funds by monitoring forecasted and actual cash flows and maturity dates of existing financial liabilities and commitments and is actively managing its capital to ensure a sufficient liquidity position to finance its general and administrative, working capital and overall capital expenditures. At December 31, 2019, the Company's financial liabilities were comprised of trade and other payables, finance lease liabilities, derivative financial liabilities, bank and other loans, long-term debt and convertible debentures. As further described in Note 1(b), the Company had a working capital deficiency from continuing operations of $47,446 at December 31, 2019 and has had a history of significant operating losses and generating insufficient cash flows from operations to fund its activities. At December 31, 2019, the Company held cash of $1,835 (2018 - $1,438). Based on the Company's forecasted cash flows for the next twelve months, the Company's current cash flow from operations will not be sufficient to cover its commitments, obligations and operating costs for at least the next twelve months. In order to address its working capital deficiency, during the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company raised US $15,000 from three secured term loan financings, $6,600 from an unsecured convertible debenture financing, and secured a US $10,000 receivables purchasing agreement to finance qualifying trade receivables. The Company implemented significant cost reductions and committed to a formal plan to sell all or substantially all of its Spanish Earth observation assets comprising the Deimos-1 and Deimos-2 satellites, operations and ground station assets, as further described in Note 7. Interest rate risk The Company is exposed to interest rate risk from interest received on cash and short-term investments and its long-term bank loan (Note 14), which has a variable interest rate based on EURIBOR plus 2.6%. In 2016, the Company entered into a 4-yearinterest-rate swap with the Spanish Bank for 75% of the loan's value, which substantially reduces the Company's exposure to interest rate risk. Page 45 UrtheCast Corp. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares and per share amounts) 25. CAPITAL MANAGEMENT The Company's objective in managing capital is to ensure a sufficient liquidity position to finance its research and development activities, general and administrative expenses, working capital and overall capital expenditures. The Company manages and defines capital as total shareholders' equity (excluding accumulated other comprehensive income), bank and other loans, long-term debt, convertible debentures and cash. To fund its activities, the Company has followed an approach that relies almost exclusively on the issuance of Common Shares until late 2015, when the Company, through its Spanish subsidiary, obtained the five-year Spanish Term Loan (Note 14). The bank loan requires that the Company's Spanish subsidiary maintain certain financial ratios and imposes limits on the Spanish subsidiary's ability to incur additional indebtedness but does not otherwise limit the Company's ability to incur indebtedness, make capital expenditures or engage in acquisitions, mergers or restructurings. In 2018, the Company completed the Private Placement of Subscription Receipts (Note 15(a)) and also obtained US $5,000 by issuing an unsecured demand promissory note (Note 13(d)). In 2019, the Company closed three term loan financings totalling US $15,000 as described in Note 13 and a $6,600 convertible debenture financing as described in Note 15(b). The Company has completed transactions and initiatives subsequent to December 31, 2019 to improve its liquidity position as described in Note 29. The Company's senior management is responsible for managing the Company's capital, which it does through regular meetings and reviews of the financial information. The Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing this process. 26. LOSS PER SHARE The basic loss per share amount is calculated by dividing the net loss for the period by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period. The effect of the conversion of options, RSUs, convertible debentures, warrants and other equity instruments would be anti-dilutive, making the basic and diluted loss per share equal. 2019 2018 Net loss $ (36,068) $ (83,252) Weighted average number of Common Shares 134,902,992 123,779,797 Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.27) $ (0.67) 2019 2018 Net loss from continuing operations $ (18,205) $ (40,780) Weighted average number of Common Shares 134,902,992 123,779,797 Basic and diluted loss per share - continuing operations $ (0.14) $ (0.33) Page 46 UrtheCast Corp. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares and per share amounts) 27. SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities Trade and other receivables (Note 9) Prepaid expenses and deposits Trade and other payables Deferred revenue Changes in Liabilities Arising from Financing Activities 2019 2018 $ 2,923 $ 2,579 916 775 (3,094) 2,231 2,299 (2,903) $ 3,044 $ 2,682 The following table reflects the cash and non-cash changes in liabilities arising from financing activities for the year ended December 31, 2019: Foreign Opening Exchange Other non- Balance, end Balance Cash Flows Translation cash changes of year Finance lease liability $ - $ (737) $ (189) $ 2,904 $ 1,978 Bank and other loans 6,807 12,950 (372) (110) 19,275 Long-term debt 5,021 664 - 917 6,602 Convertible debentures 12,258 6,335 - 77 18,670 $ 24,086 $ 19,212 $ (561) $ 3,788 $ 46,525 28. COMMITMENTS The Company has contractual capital commitments requiring future payments of $5,779 in 2020 related to the development of its OptiSAR and SAR technologies. These amounts will be recorded when the services are rendered. 29. SUBSEQUENT EVENTS $2,026 Unsecured Convertible Debenture As announced on February 3, 2020, the Company closed a $2,026 (US $1,550) financing on January 31, 2020 with SMF Investments Limited (the "Lender"). The financing consists of an unsecured convertible debenture of the Company in the principal amount of $2,026 (the "2020 Debenture"). The 2020 Debenture accrues interest at a rate of 17% per annum, had a maturity date of March 31, 2020 and is convertible into Common Shares of the Company at the option of the Lender, at any time prior to the maturity date at a conversion price equal to $0.32 per Common Share (the "Original Conversion Price"). The Original Conversion Price is subject to adjustment in certain circumstances, including if the Company issues any Common Shares or securities convertible into Common Shares (other than pursuant to its equity incentive plan) at a lower price, in which case the conversion price shall be reduced to such lower price but not less than $0.24, subject to approval from the TSX. In the event of default under the Convertible Debenture, the Lender will receive a license to certain intellectual property of the Company. In connection with the financing, the Company paid the Lender a 3% finance fee from the proceeds of the financing and issued to the Lender 4,171,677 Common Share purchase warrants of the Company having an expiry date of January 27, 2025 and an exercise price of $0.48 per Common Share (the "Original Exercise Price"). The Original Exercise Price is subject to adjustment in certain circumstances, including if the Company issues any Common Shares or securities convertible into Common Shares (other than pursuant to its equity incentive plan) at a lower price, in which case the conversion price shall be reduced to such lower price but not less than $0.32, subject to approval from the TSX. Page 47 UrtheCast Corp. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares and per share amounts) $1,400 SADI Reimbursement In March 2020, the Company received reimbursement for $1,400 of eligible costs under its funding arrangement with the Government of Canada's Strategic Aerospace and Defense Initiative (SADI) Program. The payment was made pursuant to a onetime waiver granted by SADI while the Company continues to seek an alternative credit facility, as required to comply with certain covenants under the SADI Program. Deferral of Second Instalment Payable to Land O'Lakes The Company and Land O'Lakes agreed to defer the remaining US 4,250 balance of the Second Instalment for the Geosys acquisition, which was due February 14, 2020, with US $750 paid on April 1, 2020 through a setoff of amounts owed by Land O'Lakes under the Winfield SLA and US $3,500 payable by May 14, 2020. The Company expects to negotiate a further deferral of this payment with Land O'Lakes. US $12,000 Term Loan Effective January 15, 2020, the lenders of the US $12,000 Term Loan extended the maturity date to April 14, 2020. In connection with this extension, an aggregate extension fee of US $200 was payable to the lenders. The Company is continuing discussions with these lenders as it seeks to enter into binding agreements to further defer maturity and principal repayments as the Company seeks to finalize a binding commitment to finance the UrtheDaily Constellation and the lenders have not issued a notice of default to date. Extension of Other Loans and Convertible Debentures The Company is in continuing discussions with the lenders of the $1,500 June Term Loan and the $1,500 July Term Loan, which matured on January 15, 2020, the lenders of the $6,600 convertible debentures which matured December 31, 2019, the debenture holder of the Interest-bearing Debentures which matured August 31, 2019, as well as the lender of the 2020 Debenture described in (a), to further defer maturity and principal repayments as the Company seeks to finalize a binding commitment to finance the UrtheDaily Constellation. None of these lenders have issued a notice of default to date. Payment Deferral under Spanish Term Loan In March 2020, the lender of the secured Spanish Term Loan agreed to a further deferral to June 1, 2020 of principal repayments of €1,350 and €4,000, respectively, which were previously due on January 31, 2020, in exchange for a partial principal payment of €150 plus accrued interest. This extension agreement made in March 2020 also formalized the covenant waiver, described in Note 14(a), which was agreed to prior to December 31, 2019. The extension will provide the Company with additional time to complete the proposed sale of the Deimos Imaging business. Impact of COVID-19 In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease known as COVID-19 to be a pandemic. As announced on March 30, 2020, as a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the timely completion of these consolidated financial statements and audit thereof, the Company relied upon the Canadian Securities Administrators' blanket relief, which, in light of COVID-19 and its impact on market participants, provides a 45-day extension for periodic filings normally required to be made by issuers on or before June 1, 2020. Similar relief has been provided by the Toronto Stock Exchange. Like all businesses, the Company is navigating the rapidly changing operating and market dynamics caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and government efforts to mitigate its effects. The Company has taken all recommended steps to allow employees to work remotely while continuing to maintain operations and serve the Company's customers without interruption. Page 48 UrtheCast Corp. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares and per share amounts) To date, other than with respect to the aforementioned financial reporting delays and remote working arrangements for its employees, the Company has not experienced any significant disruption in its business operations as a result of COVID-19. While the Company continues to execute and reach payment milestones under its various government and other customer contracts and is working closely with its advisors to complete an UrtheDaily constellation financing and sale of the Deimos Imaging business, in the future, these efforts may be adversely affected or delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the government responses, which have caused general disruptions to equity and debt markets. However, the general market downturn occurring globally may have near-term impacts on securing new revenue contracts for its Earth Observation imagery data and geo- analytics products and services as well as the collection of receivables from customers. The Company's key subcontractors may also be negatively affected which could impact UrtheCast's ability to fulfill its customer obligations on a timely basis. While the Company expects this to be temporary, the current circumstances are dynamic and the full impacts of COVID-19 on its business operations and financial condition cannot be reasonably estimated at this time. Under IAS 10 Events after the reporting period, COVID-19 is considered to be a non-adjusting subsequent event. These circumstances may have an adverse impact on the Company's financial position, results of operations and cash flows in 2020 and beyond. However, the impact to the Company is not determinable at the date of issuance of these consolidated financial statements and have not been quantified herein. Page 49 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer UrtheCast Corp. published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2020 03:04:08 UTC 0 Latest news on URTHECAST CORP. 05/14 URTHECAST : 2019 Annual Financial Statements PU 05/14 URTHECAST : 2019 md&a PU 05/14 URTHECAST : Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Financial Results AQ 04/29 URTHECAST : to Release Fiscal Year 2019 Results on May 14, 2020 AQ 04/15 URTHECAST : Crop Identification Using Satellite Data Analytics PU 03/30 URTHECAST : Reschedules Release of 2019 Financial Results Due to Impacts of COVI.. AQ 02/03 URTHECAST : Closes $2.0 Million Financing and Provides Corporate Update AQ 2019 URTHECAST : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results AQ 2019 URTHECAST : to Host Third quarter 2019 Conference Call on November 15, 2019 AQ 2019 URTHECAST : Closes $6.6 Million Financing and Provides a Corporate Update AQ Chart URTHECAST CORP. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends URTHECAST CORP. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Donald F. Osborne President, Chief Executive Officer & Director Adam M. Vore Chairman Peter Duggan EVP-Operations & GM-Engineering Programs Sai W. Chu Chief Financial Officer George Tyc Chief Technology Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) URTHECAST CORP. 4.55% 13 MICROSOFT CORPORATION 13.98% 1 363 123 ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. 145.65% 47 126 ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC 46.05% 43 386 SEA LIMITED 54.10% 28 887 SPLUNK INC. -0.45% 23 681