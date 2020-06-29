UrtheCast : Q1 2020 Condensed Interim Financial Statements

URTHECAST CORP. CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(unaudited)
For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019
UrtheCast Corp.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(unaudited)
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
As at Assets Current assets
Cash
Restricted term deposits
Trade and other receivables (Note 5)
Prepaid expenses and depositsAssets held for sale (Note 4)
Non-current assets
Trade and other receivables (Note 5)
Property and equipment (Note 6)
Intangible assets (Note 7)
Goodwill
Total assets
Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
Income taxes payable
Bank and other loans (Note 8)
Convertible debentures (Note 10)
Other financial liabilities (Note 12)
Deferred revenue
Liabilities directly associated with assets held for sale (Note 4)
Non-current liabilities
Long-term debt (Note 9)
Convertible debentures (Note 10)
Derivative financial instruments (Note 11)
Other financial liabilities (Note 12)
Deferred income tax liabilities
Total liabilities
Shareholders' equity
Share capital (Note 13)
Contributed surplus
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Accumulated deficit
Total shareholders' (deficit) equity Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
Corporate Information and Going Concern (Note 1)
Commitments (Note 19)
Subsequent Events (Note 20)
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
2,395 $ 1,835
237 237
16,670 15,525
778 700
20,080 18,297
36,332 42,057
1,354 1,309
3,613 3,649
54,381 52,343
12,346 11,337
128,106
26,301 $ 21,546
986 914
21,057 19,275
13,626 11,601
8,231 8,756
4,119 3,651
74,320 65,743
38,039 35,448
7,656 6,602
7,419 7,069
2,161 4,713
16,620 15,170
3,588 3,407
149,803
222,904 222,904
11,058 10,657
5,459 7,209
(261,118) (21,697)
128,106
128,992
138,152
(249,930)
(9,160)
128,992
UrtheCast Corp.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(unaudited)
(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per share amounts)
For the three months endedRevenue (Note 15(a))
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
(Restated - Note 3)
$
4,376
$
4,425
Other operating incomeOperating costs
Direct costs, selling, general and administrative expenses
Research expenditures
Depreciation and amortization
Share-based payments (Note 14)
853
331
5,229 4,756
5,568 5,237
659 294
1,155 815
392 229
7,774
6,575
Operating loss
Other income (expenses)
Net finance costs
Gain on derivative financial instruments (Note 17(a))
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
Loss before income taxes
Income tax recovery (expense)
Net loss from continuing operations
Net loss from discontinued operation (Note 4)
Net loss
Other comprehensive income:
Items that may subsequently be reclassified to net loss:
Foreign currency translation (loss) gain
Comprehensive loss
(2,545) (1,819)
(3,174) (1,636)
2,557 516
3,475 (1,093)
(2,646)
102
(1,073)
(29)
(2,544) (1,102)
(8,644) (5,053)
(11,188)
(1,750)
(6,155)
163
$
(12,938)
$
(5,992)
Loss per common share, basic and diluted (Note 18)
Loss per common share, basic and diluted - continuing operations
(Note 18)
$ $
(0.08)
$ $
(0.05)
(0.02)
UrtheCast Corp.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
(unaudited)
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)Accumulated other
Three months ended March 31, 2020
Share capital
(Note 13)Contributed surpluscomprehensive incomeAccumulated deficit
Total
December 31, 2019
Net loss for the period Share-based payments (Note 14) Foreign currency translation March 31, 2020
$
222,904 - - -
$
10,657
$
7,209 - - (1,750)
-
$
(249,930) $ (9,160)
(11,188) (11,188)
401
-- -401 (1,750)
$
222,904
$
11,058
$
5,459
$
(261,118)
$
(21,697)
Three months ended March 31, 2019
December 31, 2018 Net loss for the period Share-based payments (Note 14)
Shares issued for vested restricted share units
Shares issued on conversion of debentures Foreign currency translation
March 31, 2019
Share capital
(Note 13)Contributed surplusAccumulated other comprehensive income
$
219,356 - - 744
$
9,798 - 218
(744)
$
7,198 - - -
824 - - - 824
-
-
163 - 163
$
220,924
$
9,272
$
7,361
Accumulated deficit
$
(6,155)
- -$
(220,017)
Total
22,490 (6,155)
218
-$
17,540
UrtheCast Corp.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
For the three months ended
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities
Net loss from continuing operations for the period Items not affecting operating cash flows
Depreciation of property and equipment Amortization of intangible assets Share-based payments (Note 14) Net finance costs
Unrealized gain on derivative financial instruments Loss on disposal of property and equipment Unrealized foreign exchange loss
Income tax (recovery) expense
Interest paid
Interest received
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Net cash from (used in) continuing operating activities Cash flows from (used in) investing activities
Acquisition of Geosys, net of cash acquired (Note 3) Acquisition of property and equipment Expenditures on intangible assets Proceeds from government grants
Net cash used in continuing investing activities Cash flows from (used in) financing activities
Proceeds from issuance of convertible debentures, net (Note 10)
Proceeds from bank and other loans (Note 8)
Repayment of bank and other loans (Note 8)
Proceeds from long-term debt (Note 9)
Reduction in other financial liabilities (Note 12)
Interest paid on bank and other loans and convertible debentures Financing costs
Net cash from continuing financing activities
Net increase in cash during the period, continuing operations
Net decrease in cash during the period, discontinued operation (Note 4) Cash at beginning of year
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash Cash at end of period
Cash attributable to continuing operations
Cash attributable to discontinued operation (Note 4)
March 31, 2020
$
$ $ $
March 31, 2019
(Restated - Note 3)
(2,544)
$
(1,102)
234 283
922 532
392 229
3,174 1,636
(2,715)
(3,510)
2
-
375 661
(102) 29
(171) (133)
2 237 (194)
5 3,416 2,046
(1,008)
(5,202)
-
(17)
(1,431)
(2,434)
1,044
680
(1,395)
(6,973)
1,965 - -
- 15,803 (6,807)
820 664
(260) (209)
- (445)
(434) 2,091 502
(1,098)
7,908 2,981
(586) (1,288)
2,756 1,438
(131) (4)
2,541 2,395 146
$ $ $
3,127 2,958 169
Page 5