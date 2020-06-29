UrtheCast : Q1 2020 Condensed Interim Financial Statements

URTHECAST CORP. CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(unaudited)

For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019

UrtheCast Corp.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

As at Assets Current assets

Cash

Restricted term deposits

Trade and other receivables (Note 5)

Prepaid expenses and depositsAssets held for sale (Note 4)

Non-current assets

Trade and other receivables (Note 5)

Property and equipment (Note 6)

Intangible assets (Note 7)

Goodwill

Total assets

Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

Income taxes payable

Bank and other loans (Note 8)

Convertible debentures (Note 10)

Other financial liabilities (Note 12)

Deferred revenue

Liabilities directly associated with assets held for sale (Note 4)

Non-current liabilities

Long-term debt (Note 9)

Convertible debentures (Note 10)

Derivative financial instruments (Note 11)

Other financial liabilities (Note 12)

Deferred income tax liabilities

Total liabilities

Shareholders' equity

Share capital (Note 13)

Contributed surplus

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Accumulated deficit

Total shareholders' (deficit) equity Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

Corporate Information and Going Concern (Note 1)

Commitments (Note 19)

Subsequent Events (Note 20)

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

2,395 $ 1,835

237 237

16,670 15,525

778 700

20,080 18,297

36,332 42,057

1,354 1,309

3,613 3,649

54,381 52,343

12,346 11,337

128,106

26,301 $ 21,546

986 914

21,057 19,275

13,626 11,601

8,231 8,756

4,119 3,651

74,320 65,743

38,039 35,448

7,656 6,602

7,419 7,069

2,161 4,713

16,620 15,170

3,588 3,407

149,803

222,904 222,904

11,058 10,657

5,459 7,209

(261,118) (21,697)

128,106

128,992

138,152

(249,930)

(9,160)

128,992

UrtheCast Corp.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per share amounts)

For the three months endedRevenue (Note 15(a))

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2019

(Restated - Note 3)

4,376

4,425

Other operating incomeOperating costs

Direct costs, selling, general and administrative expenses

Research expenditures

Depreciation and amortization

Share-based payments (Note 14)

853

331

5,229 4,756

5,568 5,237

659 294

1,155 815

392 229

7,774

6,575

Operating loss

Other income (expenses)

Net finance costs

Gain on derivative financial instruments (Note 17(a))

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

Loss before income taxes

Income tax recovery (expense)

Net loss from continuing operations

Net loss from discontinued operation (Note 4)

Net loss

Other comprehensive income:

Items that may subsequently be reclassified to net loss:

Foreign currency translation (loss) gain

Comprehensive loss

(2,545) (1,819)

(3,174) (1,636)

2,557 516

3,475 (1,093)

(2,646)

102

(1,073)

(29)

(2,544) (1,102)

(8,644) (5,053)

(11,188)

(1,750)

(6,155)

163

(12,938)

(5,992)

Loss per common share, basic and diluted (Note 18)

Loss per common share, basic and diluted - continuing operations

(Note 18)

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

(0.08)

(0.05)

(0.02)

UrtheCast Corp.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)Accumulated other

Three months ended March 31, 2020

Share capital

(Note 13)Contributed surpluscomprehensive incomeAccumulated deficit

Total

December 31, 2019

Net loss for the period Share-based payments (Note 14) Foreign currency translation March 31, 2020

222,904 - - -

10,657

7,209 - - (1,750)

-

(249,930) $ (9,160)

(11,188) (11,188)

401

-- -401 (1,750)

222,904

11,058

5,459

(261,118)

(21,697)

Three months ended March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 Net loss for the period Share-based payments (Note 14)

Shares issued for vested restricted share units

Shares issued on conversion of debentures Foreign currency translation

March 31, 2019

Share capital

(Note 13)Contributed surplusAccumulated other comprehensive income

219,356 - - 744

9,798 - 218

(744)

7,198 - - -

824 - - - 824

-

-

163 - 163

220,924

9,272

7,361

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

Accumulated deficit

(213,862) $

(6,155)

(220,017)

Total

22,490 (6,155)

218

17,540

UrtheCast Corp.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

For the three months ended

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities

Net loss from continuing operations for the period Items not affecting operating cash flows

Depreciation of property and equipment Amortization of intangible assets Share-based payments (Note 14) Net finance costs

Unrealized gain on derivative financial instruments Loss on disposal of property and equipment Unrealized foreign exchange loss

Income tax (recovery) expense

Interest paid

Interest received

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

Net cash from (used in) continuing operating activities Cash flows from (used in) investing activities

Acquisition of Geosys, net of cash acquired (Note 3) Acquisition of property and equipment Expenditures on intangible assets Proceeds from government grants

Net cash used in continuing investing activities Cash flows from (used in) financing activities

Proceeds from issuance of convertible debentures, net (Note 10)

Proceeds from bank and other loans (Note 8)

Repayment of bank and other loans (Note 8)

Proceeds from long-term debt (Note 9)

Reduction in other financial liabilities (Note 12)

Interest paid on bank and other loans and convertible debentures Financing costs

Net cash from continuing financing activities

Net increase in cash during the period, continuing operations

Net decrease in cash during the period, discontinued operation (Note 4) Cash at beginning of year

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash Cash at end of period

Cash attributable to continuing operations

Cash attributable to discontinued operation (Note 4)

March 31, 2020

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

March 31, 2019

(Restated - Note 3)

(2,544)

(1,102)

234 283

922 532

392 229

3,174 1,636

(2,715)

(3,510)

2

-

375 661

(102) 29

(171) (133)

2 237 (194)

5 3,416 2,046

(1,008)

(5,202)

-

(17)

(1,431)

(2,434)

1,044

680

(1,395)

(6,973)

1,965 - -

- 15,803 (6,807)

820 664

(260) (209)

- (445)

(434) 2,091 502

(1,098)

7,908 2,981

(586) (1,288)

2,756 1,438

(131) (4)

2,541 2,395 146

3,127 2,958 169

