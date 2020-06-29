UrtheCast : Q1 2020 MD&A 0 06/29/2020 | 05:55pm EDT Send by mail :

URTHECAST CORP. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS For the three months ended March 31, 2020 UrtheCast Corp. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS For the three months ended March 31, 2020 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted, and except for number of shares and per share amounts) This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") dated June 29, 2020 should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes of UrtheCast Corp. ("UrtheCast" or "the Company") for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and the MD&A and audited consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes (the "Annual Financial Statements") for the year ended December 31, 2019, which are available on UrtheCast's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.The results reported in this MD&A have been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and are presented in Canadian dollars. Unless otherwise indicated, information contained in this MD&A is provided as at March 31, 2020. References to "$", "CAD" or "dollars" are to thousands of Canadian dollars. References to "US $" are to thousands of United States dollars and references to "€" are to thousands of Euros. The Company reports on certain non-IFRS measures which are used to evaluate financial performance. As non-IFRS measures generally do not have a standardized meaning and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers, securities regulations require non-IFRS measures to be clearly defined, qualified and reconciled with their nearest IFRS measure. See section entitled "Non IFRS Earnings Measures". During the first quarter of 2019, the Company committed to a formal plan and commenced a bid process to sell all or substantially all of the assets of Deimos Imaging comprising the Deimos-1 and Deimos-2 satellites, operations and ground station assets. As required under IFRS 5 Non-Current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations, the operations of Deimos Imaging have been classified as a discontinued operation for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and the associated comparative prior period in the condensed interim consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss and the statements of cash flows. For purposes of discussing the Company's operating results in this MD&A, financial information has been presented based on the Company's continuing operations unless otherwise noted. The assets and liabilities of Deimos Imaging have been reclassified as held for sale in the condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position as at March 31, 2020 and in the audited consolidated statements of financial position as at December 31, 2019. Although the operations of Deimos Imaging are treated in this MD&A as a discontinued operation, the Company currently still owns the operation and will continue to own it until the Company completes one or more divestiture transactions relating to this business operation. There can be no assurance that a transaction will be entered into on commercially reasonable terms, in a timely manner, or at all (see "Business Risks and Uncertainties - Risks Related to a Sale of Deimos"). FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This MD&A, and, in particular, the sections below entitled "Business Highlights", "Liquidity and Capital Resources", "Critical Accounting Estimates and Judgments", "Financial Instruments" and "Business Risks and Uncertainties" contain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation. In some cases, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "seek", "potential", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "could", "would", "should", "continue", "plans", "target", "is/are likely to", or the negative of these terms, or similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Within this MD&A, forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to UrtheCast's future plans, strategies and objectives, including: • expectations with respect to the Company's ability to raise capital and to continue as a going concern;

• expectations regarding UrtheCast's ability to meet its obligations, financial covenants and satisfy its liabilities under its existing indebtedness and accounts payable, and to avoid default or other consequences of a breach of its indebtedness contracts which would grant its lenders rights, including to seize pledged collateral constituting all or substantially all of the Company's assets;

• UrtheCast's expectations with respect to its ability to raise proceeds from a subordinated debt or equity offerings and otherwise satisfy the conditions of its indebtedness and business needs generally, including arranging for needed deferrals of payment deadlines;

• expectations regarding the financing, development, build, launch and commissioning of the constellation known as UrtheDaily, and regarding the Company's negotiations with lenders and investors in connection with the indicative letter of intent for the junior capital portion of the financing and ongoing negotiations and due diligence efforts with lenders for the senior secured debt portion (as described below under "Overview - Update on UrtheDaily Financing"); Page 2 UrtheCast Corp. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS For the three months ended March 31, 2020 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted, and except for number of shares and per share amounts) • expectations regarding the Company's efforts to find alternative means of monetizing the value of the Company's Synthetic Aperture Radar ("SAR XL") and technology and related intellectual property ("IP");

• expectations regarding the approvals of government regulators responsible for authorizing the sale or licensing of SAR IP and satellite sales, and customers' government budgetary process in respect thereof;

• expectations regarding the ability of UrtheCast or its key subcontractors to obtain technology export permits in connection with its engineering and value-added contracts and to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19;

• expectations with respect to the performance of, value of, and ability of the Company to sell imagery and value-added products and services from our own Deimos-1 and Deimos-2 satellites (until such time as this business is sold), from its Global Imaging Partners network (as described below), and as produced by Geosys Technology Holding LLC ("Geosys");

• expectation with respect to the ability of the Company to sell or otherwise monetize the Deimos-1 and Deimos-2 satellites and related assets;

• plans for, timing of, and expansion of the Company's products and value-added services, including new or expanded geo-information and geo-analytics products and involvement of other verticals and industries;

• expectations regarding the Company's relationship with its Global Imaging Partners and revenues derived therefrom;

• expectations regarding the performance and growth of the business of Geosys and its related subsidiaries which were acquired by UrtheCast pursuant to the Geosys Acquisition (as defined below);

• expectations regarding the Company's ability to satisfy the conditions required for the future payments to Land O' Lakes, Inc. ("Land O' Lakes") in respect of the Geosys Acquisition and to complete the second closing of such acquisition on the terms agreed and complete the expected transfer of certain Geosys IP to UrtheCast (as described below under "Business Highlights - Geosys Acquisition");

• expectations regarding the expected efficiencies and other economic benefits to be derived from the acquisition of Geosys;

• expectations regarding the WinField SLA (as defined below), and the Company's expected revenues thereunder over the remainder of its 13-year term, and the success of the ongoing relationship with Land O' Lakes in general;

• expectations and risk assessments of the Company in respect of the ongoing shareholder litigation, and the Company's expected success in resolving this litigation favourably to the Company, as well as other litigation matters that are ongoing and which, individually, are of a non-material nature;

• expectations of the Company to regain compliance under its SADI funding agreement and receive future reimbursements thereunder;

• expectations regarding revenue, expenses and operations;

• anticipated cash needs and the Company's needs for, and the Company's ability to secure, additional financing and/or government funding for working capital needs, debt repayment obligations and other contractual obligations of the Company;

• the Company's ability to protect, maintain and enforce its intellectual property rights;

• the Company's ability to defend itself against third-party claims of infringement or violation of, or other conflicts with, intellectual property rights by the Company;

• future growth plans, including in respect of the development, launch, commissioning and operation of the UrtheDailyTM satellite constellation (the "UrtheDaily Constellation") and other value-added products and services;

• expectations regarding the Company's ability to sign and carry out a manufacturing contract in respect of the UrtheDaily Constellation satellites and a launch contract to deliver them to orbit on reasonable economic terms and in accordance with the Company's anticipated schedule;

• expectations regarding the data-buy contracts entered into with prospective customers of the UrtheDaily Constellation, and the Company's ability to satisfy the conditions precedent in these data-buy contracts, or to modify or extend such contracts as may be required to accommodate the Company's current expectations Page 3 UrtheCast Corp. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS For the three months ended March 31, 2020 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted, and except for number of shares and per share amounts) regarding the launch schedule of the UrtheDaily Constellation, in order to receive revenues thereunder, and to finance the development, build, launch and commissioning of the UrtheDaily Constellation in general which is expected to be based in part on these expected data buy contract revenues; • expectations regarding the Company's ability to secure a build contract with Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd. ("SSTL") or another satellite subcontractor and a satellite launch contract with a launch services provider in respect of the UrtheDaily Constellation;

• expectations regarding the debt and equity markets, and the Company's ability to continue to obtain financing while markets are affected by the pandemic related to the disease known as COVID-19 and the resulting global recession and market uncertainty;

• risks related to global economic, labour and credit conditions generally, including as they are being impacted by COVID-19 and the government responses thereto in an unprecedented and difficult-to-predict manner, and the potential for a second or subsequent waves of government lockdowns and other restrictions;

• expectations regarding anticipated revenues from our geo-analytics products and the expected effects of seasonal and weather factors, as well as the timing of when major contracts are awarded, which, in addition to usual factors, is also expected to continue to be impacted by COVID-19 related effects in future periods;

• the acceptance by the Company's customers and the marketplace of new satellite imaging content, technologies, and geo-analytics products and solutions;

• the Company's ability to attract new customers;

• the Company's ability to attract and retain personnel;

• the Company's competitive position and its expectations regarding competition;

• regulatory developments and the regulatory environments in which the Company operates;

• the Company's ability to comply with its debt service obligations and related covenants;

• anticipated trends and challenges in the Company's business and the markets in which it operates; and

• the expectations of the Company and third-party industry research organizations regarding the future growth of the geo-information and geo-analytics industries. Forward-looking statements and information reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by UrtheCast, are inherently beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to the factors referred to below under "Business Risks and Uncertainties". For additional information with respect to certain of these risks or uncertainties, reference should be made to the section entitled "Business Risks and Uncertainties" in this MD&A and to UrtheCast's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with the Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities, including the Company's Annual Information Form for the financial year ended December 31, 2019, quarterly and annual reports, and supplementary information, which are available on SEDAR atwww.sedar.com. Additional risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that UrtheCast believes to be less significant may also adversely affect the Company. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. OVERVIEW UrtheCast Corp. is a Vancouver-based technology company that serves the rapidly growing and evolving geospatial and geo-analytics markets with a wide range of information-rich products and services. UrtheCast is a Big Data services company Page 4 UrtheCast Corp. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS For the three months ended March 31, 2020 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted, and except for number of shares and per share amounts) specializing in satellite imaging, data services and geo-analytics. The data the Company collects from its satellites and third parties fuel powerful cloud-based analytics platforms at the leading edge of the artificial intelligence and machine learning revolution. The insights gained from the Company's imagery, cloud-based processing chain, and algorithms allows its customers to identify potential adverse events quickly, track long-term trends, monitor change, reduce intervention times, uncover opportunities, and take targeted, strategic actions to better serve their customers and fulfill their missions. Key markets served are agriculture, forestry, environment, and defence and intelligence. UrtheCast has designed and proposes to build and launch a satellite constellation designed to capture high-quality, medium- resolution optical imagery of the Earth's entire land mass (excluding Antarctica) everyday, called UrtheDailyTM, and has developed advanced synthetic aperture radar technology for satellites, now called SAR XL. Subject to UrtheCast financing the build and launch of the UrtheDaily Constellation satellites in a timely manner, the Company currently expects the UrtheDaily Constellation to begin operations in late 2022 or early 2023. UrtheCast has entered into multiple agreements for the sale of imagery from the UrtheDaily Constellation once UrtheCast begins delivering data to customers. The completion of the UrtheDaily Constellation and the financing required to fund its build, launch and commissioning is inherently subject to significant technical, business, economic, competitive and political uncertainties and contingencies and there can be no assurance that the UrtheDaily Constellation will be completed on the expected timeframe or at all (see "Business Risks and Uncertainties" and "Outlook & Going Concern" below). In January 2019, UrtheCast acquired Geosys, a digital agriculture company that provides a suite of geo-analytics products and services to agribusinesses around the world (see "Business Highlights - Geosys Acquisition"). The acquisition of Geosys positions UrtheCast as a fully vertically-integrated geo-analytics solution provider for the precision agriculture market, able to integrate satellite imagery services with analytics. The Company currently owns and operates two Earth Observation ("EO") satellites, Deimos-1 and Deimos-2. Imagery data from these sensors is continuously downlinked to ground stations around the world and distributed directly to partners and customers in multiple markets. UrtheCast also processes and distributes imagery data and value-added products on behalf of its Global Imaging Partners, a network of 10 EO satellite operators with a combined 25 medium- and high-resolution EO sensors, led by Deimos Imaging, S.L.U., a wholly-owned subsidiary of UrtheCast. During the first quarter of 2019, the Company committed to a formal plan and commenced a bid process to sell all or substantially all of the assets of Deimos Imaging and therefore the operations of Deimos Imaging have been classified as a discontinued operation for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and the associated comparative prior periods in the condensed interim consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss and the statements of cash flows (see "Business Risks and Uncertainties - Risks Related to a Sale of Deimos"). OUTLOOK & GOING CONCERN The Company has a history of significant recurring operating losses and shareholders' deficit, working capital deficiencies and insufficient cash flows from operations to fund its activities and continues to face significant liquidity challenges. As at March 31, 2020, the Company had a working capital deficiency from continuing operations of $54,240. Based on the Company's forecasted cash flows for the next twelve months, the Company's current cash flow from operations will not be sufficient to cover its commitments, obligations and operating costs for at least the next twelve months, which could have a negative impact on its ability to continue as a going concern. The Company monitors its risk of shortage of funds by monitoring forecasted and actual cash flows, maturity dates of existing financial liabilities and commitments as well as compliance with long-term debt and funding agreements and is actively managing its capital to ensure a sufficient liquidity position to finance its general and administrative, working capital and overall capital expenditures. The Company will need to secure additional sources of financing or undertake asset sales in order to obtain funds to pay for its ongoing costs of operations, service its working capital deficiency, meet its commitments to lenders, fund the development, build and launch of the UrtheDaily Constellation, and pay the remaining consideration to the vendor for the acquisition of Geosys (see "Business Highlights - Geosys Acquisition"). During the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company completed a debt financing for gross proceeds of $2,026 (see "Business Highlights- Financings") and is continuing discussions with its lenders as it seeks to enter into binding agreements to further defer maturity and principal repayments of its matured debt facilities (see "Business Risks and Uncertainties -

