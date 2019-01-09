Elavon : Acquires CenPOS, Enhancing Elavon :'s Digital Capabilities, Integrating Payments into CenPOS Software

Elavon, a global payments provider and subsidiary of U.S. Bancorp, has acquired CenPOS, a Miami-based company offering integrated payment software solutions to large enterprises.

CenPOS focuses on three industry verticals: automotive, travel and entertainment (T&E), and general business-to-business transactions, which aligns well with Elavon’s strengths. In addition, CenPOS’ distribution strategy and product capability complement Elavon’s assets, all of which make the two entities an excellent fit.

Increasingly, business owners expect that the software packages they use to run their businesses will come with payments acceptance and processing embedded in the software offering. Elavon is paving a way to future growth by integrating with these software packages.

“Elavon recognizes the tremendous potential we have to bring greater value to our customers by integrating with software companies like CenPOS,” said Jamie Walker, CEO of Elavon. “More and more, businesses are choosing their payment provider based on the software solutions they use to manage other parts of their operations. With this acquisition, customers of both companies will benefit from the strengths and opportunities these organizations offer in important industry segments.”

“The CenPOS team is elated to join Elavon,” said Jorge Fernandez, CEO, who cofounded CenPOS with German Gonzalez. “Elavon’s suite of payment products, coupled with the stability and array of financial offerings from U.S. Bank, gives CenPOS an unparalleled competitive edge in the market. Likewise, CenPOS’s technology brings new market expertise to Elavon’s current technology solutions.”

U.S. Bank has a long history in payments, with scale and deep experience that offer a unique value to customers. Elavon accepts and processes payments on behalf of more than a million businesses in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Europe. Adding CenPOS to the U.S. Bancorp family will provide even greater scale and payments capabilities.

The acquisition closed on January 8, 2019. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Elavon provides end-to-end payment processing solutions and services to more than 1.3 million customers in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. As the leading provider for airlines and a top five provider in hospitality, healthcare, retail, and public sector/education, Elavon’s innovative payment solutions are designed to solve pain points for businesses from small to enterprise-sized.

U.S. Bancorp, with 74,000 employees and $465 billion in assets as of September 30, 2018, is the parent company of U.S. Bank, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with mobile and online tools that allow customers to bank how, when and where they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial and corporate, and investment services customers across the country and around the world as a trusted financial partner, a commitment recognized by the Ethisphere Institute, which named the bank a 2018 World's Most Ethical Company. Visit U.S. Bank at usbank.com or follow on social media to stay up to date with company news.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005812/en/