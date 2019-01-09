Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  US Bancorp    USB

US BANCORP (USB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Elavon : Acquires CenPOS, Enhancing Elavon :'s Digital Capabilities, Integrating Payments into CenPOS Software

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 03:31pm EST

Elavon, a global payments provider and subsidiary of U.S. Bancorp, has acquired CenPOS, a Miami-based company offering integrated payment software solutions to large enterprises.

CenPOS focuses on three industry verticals: automotive, travel and entertainment (T&E), and general business-to-business transactions, which aligns well with Elavon’s strengths. In addition, CenPOS’ distribution strategy and product capability complement Elavon’s assets, all of which make the two entities an excellent fit.

Increasingly, business owners expect that the software packages they use to run their businesses will come with payments acceptance and processing embedded in the software offering. Elavon is paving a way to future growth by integrating with these software packages.

“Elavon recognizes the tremendous potential we have to bring greater value to our customers by integrating with software companies like CenPOS,” said Jamie Walker, CEO of Elavon. “More and more, businesses are choosing their payment provider based on the software solutions they use to manage other parts of their operations. With this acquisition, customers of both companies will benefit from the strengths and opportunities these organizations offer in important industry segments.”

“The CenPOS team is elated to join Elavon,” said Jorge Fernandez, CEO, who cofounded CenPOS with German Gonzalez. “Elavon’s suite of payment products, coupled with the stability and array of financial offerings from U.S. Bank, gives CenPOS an unparalleled competitive edge in the market. Likewise, CenPOS’s technology brings new market expertise to Elavon’s current technology solutions.”

U.S. Bank has a long history in payments, with scale and deep experience that offer a unique value to customers. Elavon accepts and processes payments on behalf of more than a million businesses in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Europe. Adding CenPOS to the U.S. Bancorp family will provide even greater scale and payments capabilities.

The acquisition closed on January 8, 2019. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Elavon provides end-to-end payment processing solutions and services to more than 1.3 million customers in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. As the leading provider for airlines and a top five provider in hospitality, healthcare, retail, and public sector/education, Elavon’s innovative payment solutions are designed to solve pain points for businesses from small to enterprise-sized.

U.S. Bancorp, with 74,000 employees and $465 billion in assets as of September 30, 2018, is the parent company of U.S. Bank, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with mobile and online tools that allow customers to bank how, when and where they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial and corporate, and investment services customers across the country and around the world as a trusted financial partner, a commitment recognized by the Ethisphere Institute, which named the bank a 2018 World's Most Ethical Company. Visit U.S. Bank at usbank.com or follow on social media to stay up to date with company news.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on US BANCORP
03:31pELAVON : Acquires CenPOS, Enhancing Elavon :'s Digital Capabilities, Integrating..
BU
2018US BANCORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018US BANCORP : Regulators Lift Consent Order Against U.S. Bancorp
DJ
2018U.S. BANCORP : Announces OCC's Termination of AML-Related Consent Order
BU
2018US BANCORP : U.S. Bank Raises Prime Lending Rate to 5.50 Percent from 5.25 Perce..
BU
2018U.S. BANCORP : Announces Quarterly Dividends
BU
2018US BANCORP DE : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
2018U.S. BANCORP : Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call Details
BU
2018U.S. BANCORP : to Speak at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference
BU
2018US BANCORP DE : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 22 494 M
EBIT 2018 9 982 M
Net income 2018 6 730 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,86%
P/E ratio 2018 11,43
P/E ratio 2019 10,76
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,35x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,23x
Capitalization 75 326 M
Chart US BANCORP
Duration : Period :
US Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 55,5 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew J. Cecere Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffry H. von Gillern Vice Chairman-Technology & Operations
Terrance R. Dolan Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Jason Witty Chief Information Security Officer & EVP
Arthur D. Collins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
US BANCORP2.65%75 326
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY3.02%335 068
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-1.70%266 275
BANK OF AMERICA3.53%250 851
WELLS FARGO3.17%224 253
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.47%221 141
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.