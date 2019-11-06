Honoring Heroes: Four Veterans and Their Families to Receive Mortgage-Free Homes This Veterans Day

Freedom Alliance and U.S. Bank Hosting Simultaneous Donation Ceremonies in Ohio, Kentucky and Missouri, on Monday, November 11

This Veterans Day, November 11, Freedom Alliance and U.S. Bank are partnering to take action on behalf of veterans’ devotion and bravery, presenting the keys to newly renovated, mortgage-free homes in four locations: Owensboro, Kentucky; Arnold, Missouri; and in two cities in Ohio, Sheffield Village and Cleveland. These events mark the first time any group or organization has partnered to provide several mortgage-free homes to multiple military families in a single day. Since 2013, U.S. Bank has donated 22 homes (including these four homes) valued at $4.8 million to deserving military families in thriving communities across the country.

The four recipients served a combined total of nearly 50 years in our armed forces in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), and Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm, receiving multiple recognitions for their patriotism, including the Purple Heart, Combat Infantryman Badge, and Jump Master Badge Certificate Army Commendation Medal, among others. The recipients are Army Spc. Todd O’Neal, Army Sgt. Mark Bricker, Retired Army Master Sgt. Ed Hawk and Retired Army Sgt. 1st Class Bryan Schrader.

“It is an honor to work with America’s veterans and to learn about the sacrifices they make to protect our nation. We hope today’s project will help energize more civilians to be actively involved in caring for those who fight on our behalf,” said Freedom Alliance President Tom Kilgannon. “We’re pleased to partner with U.S. Bank to provide these homes to military families as we salute their courage, strength, and selflessness.”

The homes are donated by U.S. Bank through its Housing Opportunities after Military Engagement (H.O.M.E.) program, in conjunction with Freedom Alliance’s Heroes to Homeowners program. Several of the upgraded amenities for the homes include upgraded granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, replaced flooring and rejuvenated landscaping, among others. Additional partners include Altisource and Property Preservation Servicing, LLC.

“As we pause to honor our military veterans on this important date in our country, we are humbled to provide a home to these exceptional veterans and their families,” said Andy Cecere, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Bank. “Homeownership represents stability, community and confidence. On behalf of our more than 2,000 veteran employees and our Proud to Serve employee group we want to thank Todd, Mark, Ed and Bryan for their service and many sacrifices. We hope that these veterans and their families will spend many, many wonderful years in their new homes.”

In addition to partnering with military service and other community organizations such as Freedom Alliance, U.S. Bank supports veterans and military family members through a suite of military-specific banking products and services. U.S. Bank also has an employee-led business resource group, Proud to Serve, which provides opportunities for employees to connect and network with other veterans and military supporters at the company, give back to the community and contribute powerfully to business results. The bank employs more than 2,000 veterans, including National Guard and Reserve members.

There are multiple media interview opportunities leading up to these events with current and previous recipient families and senior leaders from Freedom Alliance and U.S. Bank.

About Freedom Alliance

Freedom Alliance is a charitable organization which provides help and support to wounded troops and military families. Freedom Alliance has awarded $14 million in college scholarships to the children of military heroes killed or disabled in military service and spent millions more helping injured veterans and military families with outdoor recreational therapy trips, Heroes Vacations, care packages for deployed troops, mortgage-free homes, all-terrain wheel chairs and much more. You can learn more about Freedom Alliance at FreedomAlliance.org.

About U.S. Bank

U.S. Bancorp, with 74,000 employees and $488 billion in assets as of September 30, 2019, is the parent company of U.S. Bank, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with mobile and online tools that allow customers to bank how, when and where they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial and corporate, and investment services customers across the country and around the world as a trusted financial partner, a commitment recognized by the Ethisphere Institute naming the bank a 2019 World’s Most Ethical Company. Visit U.S. Bank at www.usbank.com or follow on social media to stay up to date with company news.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191106005582/en/