U.S. Bancorp : Announces First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Details

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) will release its first quarter 2019 earnings
results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. At 8:00
a.m. CDT, Andy Cecere, chairman, president and chief executive officer,
and Terry Dolan, vice chairman and chief financial officer, will host a
conference call to review the financial results. The conference call
will be available online or by telephone.
Via internet:
To access the webcast and presentation, visit
U.S. Bancorp’s website at usbank.com and click on “About
Us,” “Investor
Relations” and “Webcasts
& Presentations.”
Via telephone:
To access the conference call from locations
within the United States and Canada, please dial 866-316-1409.
Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada, please
dial 706-634-9086. The conference ID number for all participants is
8793888.
For those unable to participate during the live call, a recording will
be available at approximately 11:00 a.m. CDT on Wednesday, April 17 and
will be accessible until Wednesday, April 24 at 11:00 p.m. CDT. To
access the recorded message within the United States and Canada, please
dial 855-859-2056. If calling from outside the United States and Canada,
please dial 404-537-3406 to access the recording. The conference
ID is 8793888.
About U.S. Bancorp
U.S. Bancorp, with 74,000 employees and
$467 billion in assets as of December 31, 2018, is the parent company of
U.S. Bank, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The
Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM
network with mobile and online tools that allow customers to bank how,
when and where they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its
millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial and
corporate, and investment services customers across the country and
around the world as a trusted financial partner, a commitment recognized
by the Ethisphere Institute naming the bank a 2019 World’s Most Ethical
Company. Visit U.S. Bank at www.usbank.com
or follow on social media to stay up to date with company news.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190304005080/en/