Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  US Bancorp    USB

US BANCORP

(USB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

U.S. Bancorp : Announces First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Details

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 01:00pm EST

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) will release its first quarter 2019 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. At 8:00 a.m. CDT, Andy Cecere, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Terry Dolan, vice chairman and chief financial officer, will host a conference call to review the financial results. The conference call will be available online or by telephone.

Via internet:
To access the webcast and presentation, visit U.S. Bancorp’s website at usbank.com and click on “About Us,” “Investor Relations” and “Webcasts & Presentations.”

Via telephone:
To access the conference call from locations within the United States and Canada, please dial 866-316-1409. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada, please dial 706-634-9086. The conference ID number for all participants is 8793888.

For those unable to participate during the live call, a recording will be available at approximately 11:00 a.m. CDT on Wednesday, April 17 and will be accessible until Wednesday, April 24 at 11:00 p.m. CDT. To access the recorded message within the United States and Canada, please dial 855-859-2056. If calling from outside the United States and Canada, please dial 404-537-3406 to access the recording. The conference ID is 8793888.

About U.S. Bancorp
U.S. Bancorp, with 74,000 employees and $467 billion in assets as of December 31, 2018, is the parent company of U.S. Bank, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with mobile and online tools that allow customers to bank how, when and where they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial and corporate, and investment services customers across the country and around the world as a trusted financial partner, a commitment recognized by the Ethisphere Institute naming the bank a 2019 World’s Most Ethical Company. Visit U.S. Bank at www.usbank.com or follow on social media to stay up to date with company news.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on US BANCORP
01:00pU.S. BANCORP : Announces First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Details
BU
02/26U.S. BANK : Named One of the 2019 World's Most Ethical Companies®
BU
02/22US BANCORP : DE Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
02/12US BANCORP : New Survey of Healthcare IT Execs and Patients Finds Alignment arou..
BU
02/04US BANCORP : U.S. Bank Announces Redemption of Senior Notes
BU
02/04US BANCORP DE : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/24U.S. BANCORP : Launches Asset Backed Securitization Lending Business
BU
01/23U.S. BANK FREIGHT PAYMENT INDEX&TRAD : Strong Gains in Q4 Ahead of Anticipated T..
BU
01/22US BANCORP : FORTUNE Recognizes U.S. Bank as a 2019 World's Most Admired Company
BU
01/17US BANCORP : Results Diverge at Two Big Regional Banks
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 23 165 M
EBIT 2019 10 641 M
Net income 2019 6 909 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,05%
P/E ratio 2019 11,91
P/E ratio 2020 11,16
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,57x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,45x
Capitalization 82 784 M
Chart US BANCORP
Duration : Period :
US Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 55,1 $
Spread / Average Target 6,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew J. Cecere Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffry H. von Gillern Vice Chairman-Technology & Operations
Terrance R. Dolan Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Jason Witty Chief Information Security Officer & EVP
Arthur D. Collins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
US BANCORP13.17%82 736
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.98%341 700
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA10.59%297 783
BANK OF AMERICA18.95%280 877
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION15.23%238 571
WELLS FARGO8.57%234 844
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.