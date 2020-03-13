U.S. Bancorp : Announces First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Details

Log in
03/13/2020 | 06:00pm EDT

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) will release its first quarter 2020 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 15. At 8 a.m. CT, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Andy Cecere and Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer Terry Dolan will host a conference call to review the financial results. The conference call will be available online or by telephone.

Via internet:

To access the webcast and presentation, visit U.S. Bancorp’s website at usbank.com and click on “About Us”, “Investor Relations” and “Webcasts & Presentations.”

Via telephone:

To access the conference call from locations within the United States and Canada, please dial 866.316.1409. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada, please dial 706.634.9086. The conference ID number for all participants is 4785971.

For those unable to participate during the live call, a recording will be available at approximately 11:00 a.m. CT on Wednesday, April 15 and will be accessible until Wednesday, April 22 at 11:59 p.m. CT. To access the recorded message within the United States and Canada, please dial 855.859.2056. If calling from outside the United States and Canada, please dial 404.537.3406 to access the recording. The conference ID is 4785971.

About U.S. Bank
U.S. Bancorp, with more than 70,000 employees and $495 billion in assets as of December 31, 2019, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with mobile and online tools that allow customers to bank how, when and where they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial and corporate, and investment services customers across the country and around the world as a trusted financial partner, a commitment recognized by the Ethisphere Institute naming the bank one of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies. Visit U.S. Bank at www.usbank.com or follow on social media to stay up to date with company news.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
